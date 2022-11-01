Read full article on original website
Duke Cash
3d ago
lie just like Joe and the rest of the democrats.Democeats do want your freedom your guns your kids
Reply(1)
19
Dingus McGee
2d ago
Democrats push this narrative EVERY election. And people still believe it and get upset. People need to start thinking for themselves.
Reply(2)
5
CJ
3d ago
No she won’t but you want to give it all to California anyway so shut up!
Reply(1)
13
Related
cbs19news
Know Your Ballot: Abigail Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, the Democrat currently representing the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, explains her goals should she be re-elected. "My goal would be to continue representing Virginians of the Seventh District," Spanberger said. She has represented the district since 2019. While in Congress, she...
cbs19news
Know Your Ballot: Yesli Vega
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega is a Republican who wants to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia. During her campaign, she has touted her experience in law enforcement and being a military wife, as well as her goals should she be elected. "Look we have to start...
wfxrtv.com
Candidate Profile: Virginia’s Fifth District
VIRGINIA’S FIFTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (WFXR)– WFXR spoke with Republican incumbent Bob Good and Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District on how they hope to lower costs and represent the district. “Rising prices right now, everything’s more expensive, groceries and gas and school and automobiles,...
ODU professors say it's likely Republicans will gain control of House & Senate
NORFOLK, Va. — With five days to go until midterm elections across the country, Old Dominion University (ODU) political science professors agreed Thursday it was likely that Democrats will lose control of the House and possibly the Senate, too. One big reason is: historical precedent. In the 19 midterm...
Pro-business Chamber of Commerce repeats endorsement of Dem Abigail Spanberger, despite GOP blowback
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The pro-business US Chamber of Commerce Thursday reiterated its support for Democrat Abigail Spanberger in the hotly contested race for Congress in Virginia's 7th District. Republican Yesli Vega has been hammering Spanberger over inflation and the economy. On Caroline Street in Fredericksburg, smack in the middle...
cbs19news
Vega responds to Spanberger, calling her a hypocrite
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega, the Republican running to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, pulled no punches at a rally in Madison County on Thursday. She was responding to comments incumbent Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger recently made, calling her a hypocrite. At another rally, Vega made...
WSLS
Meet your two candidates for Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District
Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District could still be in Bob Good’s hands or it could have a new leader, Joshua Throneburg, after Decision 2022 on Nov. 8. Incumbent Congressman Rep. Bob Good is going head to head with newcomer Joshua Throneburg in next week’s election. Rep. Bob Good...
Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger says economy is biggest concern for most constituents
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Editor's Note: This is the first part in a series of candidate profiles leading up to Election Day. Check back daily for additional candidate profiles, including Spanberger's challenger, Yesli Vega. The 7th Congressional District in Virginia is one of the most competitive races that could help...
2022 general election: A look at Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race
For the second straight election, Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin is being challenged by Republican Leon Benjamin. But this time they are running to represent Virginia’s new 4th Congressional District.
UV Cavalier Daily
CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia
Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
wvtf.org
Can election systems in Virginia be hacked?
Can Virginia elections be hacked? The experts say not likely. In movies and on TV, hackers seem to be able to get into almost any system. But in real life, things work a bit differently – especially with Virginia's election system. "It's never connected to the internet. It can't...
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel it?” Youngkin said. “It’s happening again.” Youngkin told the […] The post Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia state senator proposes total ban on youth medical transition
Republican State Senator Amanda Chase is calling for a total ban on transition-related medical care for minors in Virginia, modeled on a policy introduced last year in Arkansas.
cbs19news
Youngkin appears at Vega Rally
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia Democratic and Republican candidates were holding events Tuesday to drum up support in what many experts are calling extremely tight races. There is just one week left before election day. Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, held an...
crozetgazette.com
Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again
The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
wvtf.org
How does Virginia handle guns at polling places?
Early voting locations across the country have been the scene of armed poll watchers, prompting concerns about voter intimidation. Here's what voters need to know if they see someone armed outside a polling place. What happens if you show up to an early voting location, and there's an armed poll...
Augusta Free Press
Video: Are Virginia Republicans trying to scare black voters from going to the polls?
The Virginia NAACP is pressing Attorney General Jason Miyares to be more forthcoming on his Election Integrity Unit, which he says is an effort to prevent election cheating, but the NAACP thinks could be an effort to prevent people of color from voting. AFP editor Chris Graham explores the topic,...
Courthouse News Service
In win for GOP, Virginia county ordered to assign new poll workers
MANASSAS, Va. (CN) — With just days to go before the midterm election, a state judge on Wednesday ordered a county in northern Virginia to change its lineup of poll workers to ensure more precincts have both Republicans and Democrats overseeing voting. The ruling is a victory for the...
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpit
William Maxwell is the pastor of New Beech Grove Baptist Church in New Port News Virginia and is running for a seat on the local City Council. Maxwell is an independent who desires to represent the North District section B. On Sunday the preachers used the pulpit to solicit campaign donations from congregants and now he is being investigated by the Interna Revenue for breaking rules.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia voter rolls in flux
According to an article from the Virginia Public Access Project, a second wave of data issues at the state Department of Elections has created unprecedented uncertainty about Virginia voter rolls with less than a week before Election Day. Registration statistics released Tuesday show Virginia had a record 6,092,117 registered voters at the end of October. But that number is expected to climb as local election officials cope with a second backlog of DMV transactions that had been submitted between May and September but never processed.
Comments / 23