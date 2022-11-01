ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 23

Duke Cash
3d ago

lie just like Joe and the rest of the democrats.Democeats do want your freedom your guns your kids

Reply
19
Dingus McGee
2d ago

Democrats push this narrative EVERY election. And people still believe it and get upset. People need to start thinking for themselves.

Reply
5
CJ
3d ago

No she won’t but you want to give it all to California anyway so shut up!

Reply
13
cbs19news

Know Your Ballot: Abigail Spanberger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, the Democrat currently representing the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, explains her goals should she be re-elected. "My goal would be to continue representing Virginians of the Seventh District," Spanberger said. She has represented the district since 2019. While in Congress, she...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Know Your Ballot: Yesli Vega

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega is a Republican who wants to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia. During her campaign, she has touted her experience in law enforcement and being a military wife, as well as her goals should she be elected. "Look we have to start...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Candidate Profile: Virginia’s Fifth District

VIRGINIA’S FIFTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (WFXR)– WFXR spoke with Republican incumbent Bob Good and Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District on how they hope to lower costs and represent the district. “Rising prices right now, everything’s more expensive, groceries and gas and school and automobiles,...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Vega responds to Spanberger, calling her a hypocrite

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega, the Republican running to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, pulled no punches at a rally in Madison County on Thursday. She was responding to comments incumbent Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger recently made, calling her a hypocrite. At another rally, Vega made...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia

Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Can election systems in Virginia be hacked?

Can Virginia elections be hacked? The experts say not likely. In movies and on TV, hackers seem to be able to get into almost any system. But in real life, things work a bit differently – especially with Virginia's election system. "It's never connected to the internet. It can't...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype

As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel it?” Youngkin said. “It’s happening again.” Youngkin told the […] The post Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Youngkin appears at Vega Rally

CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia Democratic and Republican candidates were holding events Tuesday to drum up support in what many experts are calling extremely tight races. There is just one week left before election day. Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, held an...
VIRGINIA STATE
crozetgazette.com

Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again

The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

How does Virginia handle guns at polling places?

Early voting locations across the country have been the scene of armed poll watchers, prompting concerns about voter intimidation. Here's what voters need to know if they see someone armed outside a polling place. What happens if you show up to an early voting location, and there's an armed poll...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpit

William Maxwell is the pastor of New Beech Grove Baptist Church in New Port News Virginia and is running for a seat on the local City Council. Maxwell is an independent who desires to represent the North District section B. On Sunday the preachers used the pulpit to solicit campaign donations from congregants and now he is being investigated by the Interna Revenue for breaking rules.
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Virginia voter rolls in flux

According to an article from the Virginia Public Access Project, a second wave of data issues at the state Department of Elections has created unprecedented uncertainty about Virginia voter rolls with less than a week before Election Day. Registration statistics released Tuesday show Virginia had a record 6,092,117 registered voters at the end of October. But that number is expected to climb as local election officials cope with a second backlog of DMV transactions that had been submitted between May and September but never processed.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy