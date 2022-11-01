ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Offers JUCO DT Quientrail Jamison-Travis

Virginia Tech's high school recruiting for the 2023 cycle is winding down outside of a few key targets and some potential late offers and flips. However, their interest in older talent is starting to kick and not just in the transfer portal. Virginia Tech extended an offer at the JUCO...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Justyn Mutts Suspended For Virginia Tech's Season Opener

Virginia Tech announced today that star forward Justyn Mutts will be suspended for one game due to participating in a "non-NCAA certified event" when he had entered his name in the 2022 NBA Draft but hadn't yet decided to pull his name out of it. It's not clear what specific...
BLACKSBURG, VA
High School Football PRO

Christiansburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pulaski County High School football team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Power watchdogs next up in rate case hearings

ATLANTA – In late September, Georgia Power executives explained during several days of hearings before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) why the Atlanta-based utility needs a nearly 12% rate increase over the next three years. Starting Tuesday – coincidentally, Election Day – environmental and consumer advocates as well...
ATLANTA, GA
WSLS

Dr. Robert Gourdie named Roanoke Entrepreneur of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. – Groundbreaking work is happening at the Fralin Biomedical Institute in Roanoke under the leadership of Dr. Robert Gourdie. “Americans may not be familiar with this particular ball, but it’s a cricket ball,” Gourdie explained as he held a ball about the size of a baseball in his hand.
ROANOKE, VA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge receives regional award for its amphitheater and park

STOCKBRIDGE — City leaders of Stockbridge were all smiles as they accepted a regional award given to those who enhance planning and development projects in the metro Atlanta area. Stockbridge was named one of several winners for the 2022 Regional Excellence Awards hosted by the Atlanta Regional Commission on...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
WDBJ7.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Flu season hits early in NRV

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Flu season is hitting the New River Valley early this year. “The biggest thing with flu people talk about is they feel like they got hit by a truck,” Director of the New River Health District Dr. Noelle Bissell said. She says the peak of...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Kyler and Arrietty are ready for their forever homes

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Every Tuesday, WFXR News highlights adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Libby Carden and Anita Finkle with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) stopped by “Good Day Virginia” with two dogs waiting to find forever homes, Kyler and Arrietty.
ROANOKE, VA
getawaymavens.com

Trinkle Mansion B&B, Wytheville VA Review

To stay in the Trinkle Mansion B&B in the town of Wytheville VA is to be immersed in Southern gentility. Rooms are a study in decorous finery: silk drapes and needlepoint chairs, clawfoot tubs and sturdy carved furniture. But it wasn’t always so. In fact, the origin story of the...
WYTHEVILLE, VA

