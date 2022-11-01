The city of Athens is no stranger to big-time football games or the spotlight of college football, particularly since the arrival of head coach Kirby Smart. ESPN's College Gameday seems to have a timeshare in Myers quad in Athens. They were in the Classic City two a year ago, and now again on Saturday for the matchup between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO