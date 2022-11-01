Read full article on original website
142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas SplitToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Sugar Hill is named on the the tastiest cities in the USMalika BowlingSugar Hill, GA
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Veterans Day: How Cumming plans to salute those who have servedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Fun in FoCo: Free Cumming City Center concert plus a touch of the holidaysJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Henry County Daily Herald
Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with Tennessee
The Univeristy of Georgia is set to host the No. 1 team in the country in the form of the unbeaten Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon inside of Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are currently 8.0 point favorites as the No. 3 ranked team at home, with the SEC East Divisional crown on the line.
Henry County Daily Herald
Tennessee vs Georgia Live Updates, Stats, Score
Georgia and Tennessee face off in what is being billed as the biggest game of the college football season to date. No. 1 vs No. 3. Volunteers vs Bulldogs, teeing it up between the hedges for the SEC East Divisional crown and a trip to SEC Championship game. So, as...
Henry County Daily Herald
After painful SEC Tournament loss, Georgia women's soccer waits for NCAA Tournament bid
Following an upset win over No. 3 seed Tennessee, Georgia brought supreme confidence into their semifinal matchup with second-seeded and 13th ranked South Carolina in prime-time Thursday night in Pensacola. The Bulldogs looked to avenge their difficult 1-0 loss to the Gamecocks back in September. Thursday night’s meeting between the...
Henry County Daily Herald
College Gameday Makes Their Picks in Tennessee vs Georgia
The city of Athens is no stranger to big-time football games or the spotlight of college football, particularly since the arrival of head coach Kirby Smart. ESPN's College Gameday seems to have a timeshare in Myers quad in Athens. They were in the Classic City two a year ago, and now again on Saturday for the matchup between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
Henry County Daily Herald
Player Props for Georgia vs Tennessee
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at home today. The most anticipated matchup weekend with high stakes on the line. The Bulldogs settling in as a 9-point favorite heading into the game.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge receives regional award for its amphitheater and park
STOCKBRIDGE — City leaders of Stockbridge were all smiles as they accepted a regional award given to those who enhance planning and development projects in the metro Atlanta area. Stockbridge was named one of several winners for the 2022 Regional Excellence Awards hosted by the Atlanta Regional Commission on...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Power watchdogs next up in rate case hearings
ATLANTA — In late September, Georgia Power executives explained during several days of hearings before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) why the Atlanta-based utility needs a nearly 12% rate increase over the next three years. Starting Tuesday — coincidentally, Election Day — environmental and consumer advocates as well...
Henry County Daily Herald
PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Henry County - week of November 4
These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page.
Henry County Daily Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Henry County this weekend, Nov. 4-6
Looking for a low-key weekend after all the Halloween festivities? Henry County organizations are offering plenty of fun and relaxing events. From learning to make stained glass to trying out the best chili Henry has to offer, the Get Out There event guide showcases five weekend activities for you to choose from.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough announces winners for 10th annual Scarecrow on the Square competition
Mainstreet McDonough announced winners of its seasonal scarecrow competition during its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Winners for the 10th annual Scarecrow Contest includes Southern Roots Tavern, Amber & Company, Parlour Salon and Colour Bar, McDonough Methodist Academy, Bryan Grice, Trifecta, Haven House, Southern Ghost Tours, Community Christian Church, and Southern Grace Hospice.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County law enforcement personnel discuss partnerships, address citizen's concerns during Stockbridge town hall meet
STOCKBRIDGE — Public safety, trust and mental health — these were the three pillars of a local town hall discussion for Stockbridge residents last week. Members of Henry County’s public safety departments gathered Thursday, Oct. 27 to give updates and address community concerns.
