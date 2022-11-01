Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Mayor Woodward nominates new director of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward nominated Kim McCollim to be the new director of the city's Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services division. McCollim worked with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the past two decades. She replaces John Hall, who left the role just three months after the mayor appointed him.
Gov. Inslee says state wants to move people living at I-90 homeless camp indoors as soon as possible
SPOKANE, Wash. — While touring a homeless shelter in western Washington Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee was asked about the I-90 homeless encampment in Spokane, otherwise known as "Camp Hope." "The state's position is we want to close and folks to move into better housing away from Camp Hope as...
KHQ Right Now
North Spokane group "New Hope," sounding alarm about homelessness in the county, says the time to act is now.
COLBERT, WASH- A conversation that we've been following is homelessness in downtown Spokane but it's not the only place we're seeing people be homeless. New Hope, a group in North Spokane is tasked with serving 100 mi.² in the county—and it says they are in a record high demand for services.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane firefighters who lost jobs due to vaccine mandate return to duty
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle joined a small welcome ceremony for a dozen firefighters who returned to work this week. The emergency responders were forced out of their positions last year after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health.
‘Absolutely crucial’: WA Dept. of Social and Human Services provide resources to people living at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Social and Human Services has brought a Mobile Community Services Office truck to Camp Hope. The truck, along with eight DSHS staff members, will help connect people living at the encampment to various services and programs, including Electronic Benefits Transfer Cards, which serve as debit cards for people looking to get food or...
Spokane County allocates over $12 million for new neighborhood features
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to use over $12 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan to improve and add new features to local communities. The money will be allocated to the following programs: $11 million to improve the Plante’s Ferry and develop a new park in the West Plains to Spokane County...
inlander.com
A longtime Spokane cannabis retailer expands south for the lounges, reusable packages and low taxes
With three locations around Spokane, Cinder has long been one of the region's most prominent cannabis retailers. Last month, the company opened a fourth store in a city distant from the Inland Northwest: Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Inlander spoke with owner Justin Peterson and Chief Operating Officer Ted Robinson about...
spokanepublicradio.org
Camp Hope residents sue to stop local governments from clearing encampment
Residents of Camp Hope, a large homeless community on Washington State Department of Transportation land in Spokane, have sued local governments over plans to clear the encampment. Camp residents, as well as Jewels Helping Hands and Disability Rights Washington, which are also suing, said clearing the camp is unconstitutional, and...
‘I kept reoffending’: why unhoused people are choosing to go to jail￼
People on the street who are resistant to shelters face a cruel choice: living rough in the cold or spending time behind bars. Chris Carver waits in the courtroom for two hours before his name is called. Spokane Municipal Judge Mary Logan tells him to stand: “We’re dealing with your case now.”
KHQ Right Now
Former Spokane city councilman, Steve Salvatori dies at 67
SPOKANE, Wash. - Steve Salvatori, a former Spokane city council member, has died after undergoing leukemia treatment for years, our partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. He was 67-years-old. Salvatori was a city council member from 2011-2014 who "helped bring people together from all different parties, to try to find a...
KHQ Right Now
Progress continues to close out Camp Hope as local, state agencies work together
In the ongoing work to close Camp Hope state agencies and local providers and volunteers continue efforts to close the encampment by transitioning residents to safe, secure housing. These efforts include a variety of work and services to help identify what is needed to safely and humanely close the encampment...
starvedrock.media
Spokane County sheriff undeterred by lawsuit, still disbanding homeless camp
(The Center Square) – Three residents of a Spokane, Washington, homeless camp and two service providers have asked a federal court to stop local leaders from disbanding the site near Interstate 90 in November. Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told The Center Square on Monday that he is proceeding...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Spokane County worker admits to $1.38M theft involving fake liability claims
(The Center Square) – A former Spokane County liability claims technician has pleaded guilty to stealing $1.38 million over the course of a decade. Rhonda Sue Ackerman filed dozens of fake claims involving family and friends, according to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson. “My prosecutors and I are committed...
New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
Former Spokane county worker accused of stealing $1.38 million in public funds pleads guilty
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane County liability claims technician pleaded guilty to stealing $1.38 million in public funding to the attorney general's office. Rhonda Sue Ackerman was arraigned in October 2021 for theft charges. Ackerman had originally filed fake claims for "claimants". The "claimants" would then direct the money back to Ackerman, who used the money to pay for her gambling habit, gifts and new cars. Ackerman cashed fraudulent checks from 2007 to 2016.
New approach, homeless provider begin as access tent is permitted through next June
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new approach and new provider are tackling the goal to clear Camp Hope by November, as the access tent on site is permitted until next June. Starting on Tuesday, the Salvation Army will run both the Trent resource center and Cannon shelter. With winter rapidly approaching, the city is scrambling to move people inside and try...
Human Composting: Turning human remains into life-giving soil
SPOKANE, Wash. — Human composting. The term might raise an eyebrow. It’s a new process that could be catching on. It’s one of a few, newer, and more sustainable options being offered to the Spokane community as a final resting place for their loved ones. First made legal in Washington back in May of 2020, it’s just our state &...
#4ThePeople: New $42K camera system to monitor Spokane County Elections Office
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Elections Office is now equipped with new security surveillance cameras to ensure your vote is secure. The surveillance system comes from the Help America Vote Act, which awarded nearly $400,000 to Spokane County. The cameras at the Elections Office cost around $42,000. The cameras are motion-detecting and record, not streaming. The cameras will not...
Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley reopens to traffic
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After months of work, Sullivan Road, also known as Bigelow Gulch Phase 6, reopened on Thursday in Spokane Valley. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday morning at the intersection of Sullivan Road and Wellesley Avenue to celebrate the road's reopening. Some of the road's...
KHQ Right Now
Victim in suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a man who died in a suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane on Oct. 23. According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Andy Hernandez died of blunt force and suffocation. Shortly after 4...
