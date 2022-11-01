ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane firefighters who lost jobs due to vaccine mandate return to duty

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle joined a small welcome ceremony for a dozen firefighters who returned to work this week. The emergency responders were forced out of their positions last year after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Absolutely crucial’: WA Dept. of Social and Human Services provide resources to people living at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Social and Human Services has brought a Mobile Community Services Office truck to Camp Hope. The truck, along with eight DSHS staff members, will help connect people living at the encampment to various services and programs, including Electronic Benefits Transfer Cards, which serve as debit cards for people looking to get food or...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Camp Hope residents sue to stop local governments from clearing encampment

Residents of Camp Hope, a large homeless community on Washington State Department of Transportation land in Spokane, have sued local governments over plans to clear the encampment. Camp residents, as well as Jewels Helping Hands and Disability Rights Washington, which are also suing, said clearing the camp is unconstitutional, and...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Former Spokane city councilman, Steve Salvatori dies at 67

SPOKANE, Wash. - Steve Salvatori, a former Spokane city council member, has died after undergoing leukemia treatment for years, our partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. He was 67-years-old. Salvatori was a city council member from 2011-2014 who "helped bring people together from all different parties, to try to find a...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane County worker admits to $1.38M theft involving fake liability claims

(The Center Square) – A former Spokane County liability claims technician has pleaded guilty to stealing $1.38 million over the course of a decade. Rhonda Sue Ackerman filed dozens of fake claims involving family and friends, according to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson. “My prosecutors and I are committed...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Former Spokane county worker accused of stealing $1.38 million in public funds pleads guilty

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane County liability claims technician pleaded guilty to stealing $1.38 million in public funding to the attorney general's office. Rhonda Sue Ackerman was arraigned in October 2021 for theft charges. Ackerman had originally filed fake claims for "claimants". The "claimants" would then direct the money back to Ackerman, who used the money to pay for her gambling habit, gifts and new cars. Ackerman cashed fraudulent checks from 2007 to 2016.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: New $42K camera system to monitor Spokane County Elections Office

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Elections Office is now equipped with new security surveillance cameras to ensure your vote is secure. The surveillance system comes from the Help America Vote Act, which awarded nearly $400,000 to Spokane County. The cameras at the Elections Office cost around $42,000. The cameras are motion-detecting and record, not streaming. The cameras will not...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley reopens to traffic

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After months of work, Sullivan Road, also known as Bigelow Gulch Phase 6, reopened on Thursday in Spokane Valley. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday morning at the intersection of Sullivan Road and Wellesley Avenue to celebrate the road's reopening. Some of the road's...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Victim in suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a man who died in a suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane on Oct. 23. According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Andy Hernandez died of blunt force and suffocation. Shortly after 4...
SPOKANE, WA

