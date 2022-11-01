Q What makes you the best choice to fill a seat on the Hood River’s City Council?. I believe that I have gained the informed perspective required of an effective City Councilor through my experience as a community organizer, appointee to multiple city advisory committees and as an active City of Hood River Planning Commissioner. I’ve proudly served on the Board of Directors of Livable Hood River, an organization that has focused on the key issues facing livability in Hood River, since 2016. I own a home in the Heights with my wife and 2 children who attend May Street Elementary and Windsong Children’s House. I am extremely active in the local music community playing in Antonyms and Greenneck Daredevils. I agree with the majority Hood River residents and business owners by assigning great importance to affordable housing projects, improvements in public and alternative transportation, and improvements in community outreach and involvement. I respect and consider the opinions and ideas of all Hood River residents.

HOOD RIVER, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO