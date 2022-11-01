Read full article on original website
Death notices and service announcements: Nov. 2, 2022
Gerald Matosich, born Dec. 31,1942, died Oct. 19, 2022. A funeral service was held Oct. 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in White Salmon, with a committal at Lyle-Balch cemetery following. Alfred Arthur Carlson, age 99, died Oct. 25, 2022, at the Oregon Veteran’s Home in...
HR Library bookmobile tours Nov. 5
The Hood River County Library District’s brand new bookmobile has arrived. “The Library Foundation, Friends of the Library and Library District want to thank their many donors and supporters who made this dream a possibility,” said a library press release. A bookmobile unveiling event for the entire community is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at the Hood River Library. There will be tours of the bookmobile, light refreshments and a craft in the children’s library.
How to Help: Cram the Van
HOOD RIVER — The newly formed Hood River JDM Van Club (Japanese Domestic Market) hosts “Cram the Van” food drive beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Solera Brewery, Parkdale. The event is sponsored in part by Sushi Okalani and Solera Brewery, with all proceeds...
Gorge sports roundup for Nov. 2
Gorge sports roundup for Nov. 2, 2022. Hood River Valley won its seventh successive girls district cross country championship Wednesday at Blue Lake Park, where the Eagles hoisted the Northwest Oregon Conference championship trophy. Riverhawk boys win cross country district title. Staff report Columbia Gorge News. Updated 8 hrs ago.
Doug Stepina, Hood River City Council candidate
Q What makes you the best choice to fill a seat on the Hood River’s City Council?. I believe that I have gained the informed perspective required of an effective City Councilor through my experience as a community organizer, appointee to multiple city advisory committees and as an active City of Hood River Planning Commissioner. I’ve proudly served on the Board of Directors of Livable Hood River, an organization that has focused on the key issues facing livability in Hood River, since 2016. I own a home in the Heights with my wife and 2 children who attend May Street Elementary and Windsong Children’s House. I am extremely active in the local music community playing in Antonyms and Greenneck Daredevils. I agree with the majority Hood River residents and business owners by assigning great importance to affordable housing projects, improvements in public and alternative transportation, and improvements in community outreach and involvement. I respect and consider the opinions and ideas of all Hood River residents.
Tile Project unveiled Nov. 6
HOOD RIVER — After years of delay, the Tile Project, a community art fundraiser for The Hood River Warming Shelter, is finally ready for unveiling. The unveiling will take place on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. at the base of the driveway at the Hood River County Court, 309 E. State St.
City of Hood River approves cash bonuses for staff
HOOD RIVER — The City of Hood River is recognizing its employees with bonuses worth up to $2,500. Hood River City Manager Abigail Elder approached the city council with a proposition to reward workers for their dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic, and council approved the bonuses in their Oct. 10 meeting.
Hood River girls win cross country district title
Hood River Valley won its seventh successive girls district cross country championship Wednesday at Blue Lake Park, where the Eagles hoisted the Northwest Oregon Conference championship trophy. The Eagles held off a spirited effort by Putnam to win the title, 43-47, on an overcast day in east Portland. HRV qualified...
Denise Emmerling-Baker, Cascade Locks City Council
Q Cascade Locks is another tourist hotspot, how will you grow the tourism industry?. Cascade Locks local and national tourism continues to grow organically from our scenic beauty and friendly small-town charm. Recent surveys have shown a need for more diverse and inclusive services, as well as year- round arts, entertainment and events for locals that will also attract year-round, manageable tourism. We can continue to advertise and support our established annual tourism events with careful consideration of improved transportation routes and parking concerns related to large events. We could help encourage, support, and advertise community and local business driven events for year-round, sustainable tourism. We can work to develop a thriving main street that benefits locals and tourists. Council should also work with the Port to develop accessible and safe river to main street access, expanded beach and river access for locals and tourists, and seek grants and other funding to support beloved tourist attractions such as the Gorge Sternwheeler.
Glenwood News: Pioneer Memorial to host Thanksgiving dinner
Things were really hopping here in Glenwood leading up to and including Halloween. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Glenwood School hosted an open house for children and their families. The kids dressed in costumes and trick or treated all the teachers in their classrooms. After trick or treating, they had fun in the Haunted Hallway, where the high school classes had scary booths with varying spooky themes.
Timber Unity throwing brand recognition behind these mid-Willamette races
Unlike other political action committees, the power behind far-right Timber Unity to influence the 2022 General Election doesn't come in the form of money but endorsements. The political organizing and lobbying concern has handed out endorsements in 50 races on the Nov. 8 ballot, including four in the mid-Willamette Valley for would-be state House representatives and Linn County sheriff.
CHS football falls 20-0 to Fort Vancouver in finale
Wet playing conditions and turnovers slowed the offenses of both teams Friday night, when visiting Fort Vancouver closed out the regular season with a 20-0 Trico League football win over host Columbia High in White Salmon. The contest marked the end of the high school careers of four seniors, who...
TD, HR Dutch Bros support Helping Hands Against Violence
Dutch Bros locations in The Dalles and Hood River will be donating $1 from every drink sold on Friday, Nov. 4 to Helping Hands Against Violence. Helping Hands Against Violence, Inc. is dedicated to serving survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking by providing safety, shelter, advocacy, education and outreach.
Historical Society annual membership meeting Nov. 12
Wasco County Historical Society invites the public to attend its annual membership meeting Saturday, Nov. 12 in the historic IOOF Hall located above the Pioneer Electric Store, 421 E Second St., The Dalles. Entry is by either the stairs or elevator, on the southeast side of the building, off Laughlin Street.
Eric Keller, Cascade Locks City Council
Q Cascade Locks is another tourist hotspot, how will you grow the tourism industry?. Tourism is an important aspect of the growing economy of the town. It is imperative to develop and revitalize Wanapa. However, the next step is to work with the Port to bring in sustainable livable wage jobs that allow the residents of the community the opportunity to grow within the community.
Your Voice: Nov. 2, 2022
The League of Women Voters is non-partisan and avoids hosting a forum for a single candidate, so it is not “shocking” that the Klickitat County sheriff candidates night was canceled (“Hard on Crime…”, Oct. 26). It was canceled because the incumbent Klickitat County Sheriff, who had committed to participate, declined just two days before the event.
The Dalles boys lose in soccer shootout at Seaside
The Dalles High School boys soccer team came one win from accomplishing its goal of advancing to the 16-team state playoffs Saturday, when it lost 2-1 in overtime against Seaside High School. The No. 15-ranked Riverhawks qualified for an OSAA Class 4A play-in round match against the No. 17-ranked Seagulls...
Klickitat County Sheriff race: Garique Clifford speaks on the issues
Columbia Gorge News reached out to candidates for Klickitat County Sheriff for a further interview on the issues. Incumbent Bob Songer did not respond to multiple requests, but below is a summary from a recent interview with Garique Clifford, who is running against Songer and is currently hired on by the Skamania County Sheriff's Office.
Community Notes: Nov. 2, 2022
UNDERWOOD — Underwood Park and Recreation District will host a spaghetti dinner benefit with live music by Country Line on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 6-10 p.m. at the Underwood Community Center, 951 Schoolhouse Road. Dinner will run from 6-7:30 p.m., with live music from 7-10 p.m. UPRD is raising money to replace the Underwood Community Park play structure.
Early ballot returns trending low
Ballot returns in both Wasco and Hood River counties are trending below return levels in recent mid-term elections, according to election officials. As of Nov. 2, Wasco County is at 29.21% with 5451 ballots returned. In the 2020 General Election it was 54.37% and 9879 ballots returned by this date, and in 2018 it was 32.31% and 5514 ballots returned, according to Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee.
