Florida trustees unanimously back Sasse; resignation from Senate seat expected in December

Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio campaign in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters Solivita to show up on election day as the two took the stage at a campaign event hosted by the Republican Party of Florida. “We’ve got work to do to make sure we continue to lead...
Committee Trying To Draft Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis To Run For President Files Lawsuit Against FCC
A political committee trying to draft Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024 has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Election Commission in a dispute about a petition with more than 80,000 signatures. The Miami-based “Ready for Ron” committee alleges that a
Florida Gov. DeSantis: A College Degree Should Not Put Our Students Into A Lifetime Of Debt
Over the past four years, Florida Governor DeSantis has held the line on tuition while ensuring Florida’s higher education system is the best in the nation. Recently, the College Board’s “Annual Trends in College Pricing” report confirmed that the cost of a bachelor’s degree for
Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?
WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
Blue Counties in Florida with the Most Registered Democratic Voters
Florida 2020 Electoral Map with county resultsFlorida Daily. While Republicans maintain an overall registration edge across Florida, there are several counties in the Sunshine State that are considered “dark blue” Democratic Party strongholds.
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
RPOF unveils last Ron DeSantis ad before election
Heading into the final week, DeSantis maintains large leads in the polls and in overall campaign resources over his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist. With one week until the General Election, the Republican Party of Florida released its last TV advertisement for Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 60-second spot titled “Keeping Florida Free.”
First Lady DeSantis Announces 1.1 Million Florida Mamas Mobilized To Re-Elect Governor DeSantis
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis today announced 1.1 million Mamas for DeSantis have been mobilized to help re-elect Governor Ron DeSantis at a campaign event in Pasco County. In just four months, Mamas for DeSantis has made tangible outreach to Republican, Democrat, and Independent
Days before midterm election, DeSantis holds campaign rally in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis set his sights on Pasco County when he held a campaign rally there on Wednesday afternoon days before the midterm election. DeSantis made his pitch for another four years. "Are you ready to keep Florida free?," DeSantis said to a...
New Charlie Crist ad hits Ron DeSantis for taking away women’s rights
New Charlie Crist campaign ad, 'Signing Away,' claims Ron DeSantis is 'happy' to take away women's autonomy. Charlie Crist’s campaign has a new ad running today that hits again on a central theme of the Democrat’s campaign for Governor: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to control women’s bodies.
Ron DeSantis to hold ‘Don’t Tread on Florida Tour’ ahead of General Election
On Sunday, he offers a bit of counterprogramming to a Donald Trump event in Miami. Gov. Ron DeSantis will spend the last weekend before Election Day on a “Don’t Tread on Florida Tour.” He’ll share the stage with country stars and Cabinet members, but won’t come near a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump.
Why Florida voters will decide whether to keep supreme court justices in the November election
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters will find more judges on the ballot when they go to vote in November. Among the candidates for governor, congress and maybe school board, voters will find several entries asking if supreme court justices or appeals court judges should be retained. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER...
The hate around us draws a pathetic DeSantis response | Editorial
Silence speaks volumes. Sometimes it screams. It’s now shouting at peak decibels amid the failure of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and many lesser politicians, to speak out more forcefully against the ominous rise of antisemitism in Florida and across the country. These hateful incidents have risen steadily since 2016, rising to a record 2,717 last year, an increase of 34% over the previous year, ...
Florida voters facing confusion over who is allowed to vote
MIAMI - The November elections are just days away and in Florida, voters are facing some confusion over who is allowed to vote.The state arrested nearly two dozen former felons this summer, charging them with voter fraud. Cristian Benavides spoke with one of the accused, who appeared in court this morning.Ronald Miller faced a Florida judge asking her to dismiss all charges. The Florida resident was arrested in August, accused of voter fraud. "I opened up the door and assault rifles were looking down my head - come out - come out for what?" he said. "What did they tell you...
Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo
Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
More than 3.3 million Florida voting ballots cast
TALLAHASSEE - Nearly 23 percent of Florida's 14.5 million registered voters had cast ballots as of Wednesday morning in next week's general election. Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 3,304,040 voters had cast mail-in ballots or gone to early voting sites. In all, 1,426,017 Republicans and 1,249,122 Democrats had cast ballots. Also, 583,663 unaffiliated voters and 45,238 third-party voters had cast ballots. The most vote-by-mail ballots had been returned in Miami-Dade, Pinellas, and Palm Beach counties, while Miami-Dade, Broward, and Duval counties led in early voting. "We are expecting substantial turnout here in Leon County and across the state," Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, the president of a statewide supervisors association, said. "We are here to serve the voters, and we are very happy that they are taking part." All counties are required to offer early voting through Saturday, with 18 extending early voting to Sunday. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
James Clyburn, Maxwell Alejandro Frost say Democrats can’t write Florida off
'A lot of big donors are saying they’re giving up on Florida.'. There’s too much at stake this year for Democrats to give up on Florida, much less the entire South. That’s the message U.S. Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina gave as he campaigned alongside Orlando Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost in Central Florida.
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.31.2022 — BOO! Democrats on Verge of Election Nightmare— First Lady Casey DeSantis— Rubio, Demings, Mast—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Casey DeSantis Juggles Kids, Football Games, and Beats Cancer. What more can we say about First Lady Casey DeSantis?. After beating cancer a few months ago, First Lady DeSantis continues to campaign for Gov. Ron...
