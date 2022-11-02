ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Oil prices gain by tight supply; other risk assets swoon on Fed rate hike

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cp3uY_0iv8PBfx00
  • Summary

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, gaining ground even as other risk assets dropped following the Federal Reserve's fourth interest rate hike of the year.

The market was supported by another decline in U.S. oil inventories as refineries picked up activity ahead of the winter heating season.

The oil market held its rally even as stocks fell and the dollar rallied after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said it was premature to think about pausing rate increases.

Brent crude settled up $1.51, or 1.6%, to $96.16 while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up $1.63, or 1.8%, to $90 on the nose. The gains did ebb after settlement.

The U.S. Federal Reserve boosted interest rates by 75 basis points to bring down consumer inflation that has reached a four-decade high, though the central bank signaled future increases may be in smaller increments.

So far the Fed's moves have not affected the strong labor market, though its actions operate with a lagged effect.

Powell suggested it was premature to think about ending the interest-rate increases. Wall Street quickly gave back its gains, while the Treasury market also fell, boosting yields.

Oil held firm, a signal of worries about global energy supply. U.S. crude oil stocks fell about 3.1 million barrels on the week, according to federal data. Gasoline inventories while distillate stocks rose only marginally ahead of the key heating season, when demand is expected to pick up.

"There's definitely a lot of focus on supply/demand fundamentals and inventories which we saw on the (EIA) release today, and about when the Russia sanctions kick in," said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth US.

The European Union's embargo on Russian oil is set to start on Dec. 5. The ban, a reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, will be followed by a halt on oil product imports in February. It is expected to limit Russia's ability to ship crude and products worldwide, and therefore could tighten the market.

Output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) fell in October for the first time since June, in addition to pumping 1.36 million barrels per day below its targets.

U.S. inventories remain low across most products, worrying analysts who believe that the impending end of releases from U.S. strategic reserves will remove a source of supply that will further tighten markets.

"Every week that goes by, the U.S. is drawing hydrocarbon inventories, and that leads to the question of where does the industry turn when there are no more supplies from strategic petroleum reserve releases," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

David Gaffen oversees a team writing and reporting on oil and gas throughout North America; he previously worked at The Wall Street Journal and TheStreet.com

Comments / 5

Harvey A Ward Jr
3d ago

Oil companies are unaffected by Fed rate increases. They get their money first.. always! The Fed's slam the poor folks needs with further financial punishments!

Reply
6
Related
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Entrepreneur

We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon

Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
Reuters

Reuters

640K+
Followers
363K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy