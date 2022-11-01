Luxury pod living above the waves while caring for the Earth. We’re not quite capable of taking Sebastian the Crab’s advice and living a carefree life under the sea, but we’re getting very close to sustainable living offshore. Not only will life just above the waves of the world’s oceans allow humanity to take advantage of more of the Earth’s surface, but we can also do so quite comfortably. That’s the vision of Ocean Builders, which is building high-tech, eco-friendly homes that float in depths from about 15 to 650 feet of water. In their own words, the mission is to “develop revolutionary blue technology that makes the 72% of the world that is covered in water into an eco-sustainable paradise. Our technology will allow civilization to move onto the sea and it will unlock the ocean as a new frontier with a quality of life that is unbeatable anywhere else. We believe that by learning to live on the water we will open a new wave of eco-sustainable innovation that will lead to living more sustainably on land. Our modus operandi is to innovate, innovate, innovate, and then innovate some more.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO