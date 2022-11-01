Read full article on original website
Six Big Island nonprofits recommended for $400,000 in County stewardship grants
The Hawai‘i County Finance Department recommended awarding six Big Island nonprofits with stewardship grants to maintain seven parcels acquired through the County’s Public Access, Open Space and Natural Resources Preservation Fund. County Finance Director Denna Sako presented the list, with total recommended grants of nearly $400,000, to the...
Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kona and Hilo abruptly closed — leaving patients in the dark
For more than a week, clients with scheduled appointments at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kailua-Kona have been met at the front door by personnel in scrubs informing them no services are being performed due to computer and phone issues. It’s the same situation at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates’ other three...
Concealed carry applications spike on Big Island; County Council considering proposed gun measure
Each month, hundreds of customers enter S. Tokunaga Store in Hilo to peruse and shop its selection of at least 15 brands of guns, including their best-sellers: 9mm Glocks and Sig Sauers. “Right now, the firearms industry is pretty in demand,” Michael Tokunaga, the store’s owner, said. “Everybody is interested...
Big Island resident faces charges for harassment of Hawaiian monk seal by his dog
The 52-year-old owner of a dog captured on videotape harassing a Hawaiian monk seal at Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park in Kona on Oct. 10 was cited Tuesday by state and federal agencies. Law enforcement agencies are not identifying the individual involved due to past cases in which people cited...
Flood Advisory: Heavy rain over windward Big Island from Honokaʻa to Volcanoes National Park
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory until 1 a.m. Thursday morning for the windward Big Island from Honokaʻa to Volcanoes National Park. At about 9:49 p.m. Wednesday, rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. The impacts could include minor flooding...
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing, at-risk teen
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old man who is considered at-risk. Kaynan Kobayashi-Kawelo was last seen on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo. He is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos on both arms.
