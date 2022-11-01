ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Six Big Island nonprofits recommended for $400,000 in County stewardship grants

The Hawai‘i County Finance Department recommended awarding six Big Island nonprofits with stewardship grants to maintain seven parcels acquired through the County’s Public Access, Open Space and Natural Resources Preservation Fund. County Finance Director Denna Sako presented the list, with total recommended grants of nearly $400,000, to the...
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing, at-risk teen

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old man who is considered at-risk. Kaynan Kobayashi-Kawelo was last seen on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo. He is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos on both arms.
