Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Actor Tim Roth announces death of son Cormac, age 25: 'A gentle soul'
The son of actor Tim Roth has died at age 25, according to the actor and his family. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," read a statement sent to NBC News by Tim, his wife Nikki and their son Hunter Roth, Cormac's brother. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end."
Julie & Julia Author Julie Powell Dead at 49
Watch: Julie & Julia Author Julie Powell Dead at 49. Film and culinary enthusiasts are mourning the loss of a home cook who tried to master the art of French cooking. Julie Powell, the food blogger played by Amy Adams in the film Julie & Julia, died at age 49 in her New York residence Oct. 26, per The New York Times. According to her husband, Eric Powell, Julie's cause of death was cardiac arrest.
BBC
Itaewon crush: Five friends went out for Halloween; only two came home
Seoul's funeral homes are now filled with the bodies of young people and their heartbroken parents. At the end of a long corridor, Mr Sim and his wife sit crumpled on a small sofa, unable to lift their heads. Inside one of the rooms is the body of their son,...
Selena Gomez Showed A Clip Of An Interviewer Being Rude In Her New Documentary And It’s Eye-Opening
"I don't wanna do that ever again."
Drake Called Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian A "Groupie," And Alexis Himself Responded
"I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter."
Tell Us Whatever Happened To The Most Popular Kid From Your School
We all have that one person who comes to mind!
cntraveler.com
15 Minutes of Mountainscapes for Meditation, Relaxation & Stress Relief
🎧 Headphones recommended for optimal experience 🎧 Center your mind and relax your body with a scenic 15-minute guided meditation paired with spectacular mountainscape footage from Condé Nast Traveler. Transcript. [ambient music]. [Narrator] Make sure you are sitting comfortably. Take a deep breath in. And out. Imagine...
A stranger noticed Jackie Briggs' birthmark. It saved her life
Jackie Briggs had a rose-shaped birthmark on her upper arm. One day a stranger noticed it and asked a question about the mark that ended up saving Briggs' life.
Comments / 0