Read full article on original website
Related
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
disneydining.com
Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
Disney is being sued by annual passholders who say the company has reduced their access to its Florida theme park
Two holders of Disney World annual passes have sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. They claim that Disney changed the conditions of its Platinum Pass and restricted which days people can visit. The passes "do not even resemble the original agreement," the lawsuit claims. Holders of Disney World annual passes...
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
Couple gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when their server walks out on the job
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Have you ever had terrible service at a restaurant and wished you didn’t have to pay for the meal?
disneydining.com
Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch
Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
disneydining.com
Man Allegedly Spit On Young Girl, Accused Her of Cutting Line at Popular Disney Attraction
No matter what time of year you travel to the Walt Disney World Resort, more popular attractions will always have long lines. One of the most popular attractions at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Rise of the Resistance opened at Hollywood Studios in December 2019 and has been one of — if not the — most popular rides at the theme park, with wait times averaging over 90 minutes.
Grown Adult At Disney The Worst, Interrupts Chewbacca And Rey Having A Fun Moment With Kids At Galaxy's Edge
As somebody who would have to classify himself as a “Disney Adult,” I generally would come to the defense of other adults at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. While some seem to feel that there’s something wrong with adults having fun in the Disney parks, nothing is further from the truth. There is, however, a line, and when you cross it, all bets are off.
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
My party of 2 spent $130 on lunch at Hollywood & Vine in Disney World, and the all-you-can-eat spot is worth visiting at least 4 times a year
Hollywood & Vine is a buffet-style character-dining experience at Disney's Hollywood Studios. In the fall, lunch and dinner are titled "Minnie's Halloween Dine" as part of a seasonal offering. My party of two spent about $130 for our meal, but we received an annual-passholder discount.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneydining.com
VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down
As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
AOL Corp
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they secretly got married
A pair of international pageant winners are showing love knows no boundaries. Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, 22, wrote on Instagram that they got married on Oct. 28 after having kept their relationship out of the public eye. "After deciding to keep...
Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again
I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
WDW News Today
Mysterious New Signage Goes Up at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Park Entrances
A series of mysterious new signs have been added to the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Three of the EPCOT logo signs can be found at the park’s main entrance. The presence of a tab at the bottom leads us to believe that these will occasionally sport a sign over them to promote park hours, special event entrances, or maybe just even make it clearer that one area is “exit only”. Only time will tell.
disneydining.com
Disney Struggles with Reputation of Unmatched Cleanliness
Walt Disney World Resort is known for making magic in multiple ways with its high-performing Guest services, friendly Cast Members, security, and unmatched cleanliness. But now, it seems like those high exceptions are floundering. While the Disney Park experience has not always been picture-perfect, there has been plenty of talk...
disneydining.com
Guests Shocked To See Child Left Alone Outside Disney Bathroom
A Disney vacation is a truly magical experience for many people. From the unique rides and attractions to the delicious food, fun character meet and greets, and nighttime spectaculars, Disney Parks whisk Guests away to another world. When visiting a place like Disneyland or Walt Disney World, it is easy to feel as though you are in a place where nothing bad can happen. That belief can lead some people to make poor decisions that they wouldn’t make at other times.
Comments / 0