disneydining.com

Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests

An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneydining.com

The Disney World Ride No One Talks About

You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
disneydining.com

Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch

Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneydining.com

Man Allegedly Spit On Young Girl, Accused Her of Cutting Line at Popular Disney Attraction

No matter what time of year you travel to the Walt Disney World Resort, more popular attractions will always have long lines. One of the most popular attractions at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Rise of the Resistance opened at Hollywood Studios in December 2019 and has been one of — if not the — most popular rides at the theme park, with wait times averaging over 90 minutes.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Cinemablend

Grown Adult At Disney The Worst, Interrupts Chewbacca And Rey Having A Fun Moment With Kids At Galaxy's Edge

As somebody who would have to classify himself as a “Disney Adult,” I generally would come to the defense of other adults at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. While some seem to feel that there’s something wrong with adults having fun in the Disney parks, nothing is further from the truth. There is, however, a line, and when you cross it, all bets are off.
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneydining.com

VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down

As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
AOL Corp

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they secretly got married

A pair of international pageant winners are showing love knows no boundaries. Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, 22, wrote on Instagram that they got married on Oct. 28 after having kept their relationship out of the public eye. "After deciding to keep...
Parade

Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again

I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report

Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Mysterious New Signage Goes Up at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Park Entrances

A series of mysterious new signs have been added to the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Three of the EPCOT logo signs can be found at the park’s main entrance. The presence of a tab at the bottom leads us to believe that these will occasionally sport a sign over them to promote park hours, special event entrances, or maybe just even make it clearer that one area is “exit only”. Only time will tell.
disneydining.com

Disney Struggles with Reputation of Unmatched Cleanliness

Walt Disney World Resort is known for making magic in multiple ways with its high-performing Guest services, friendly Cast Members, security, and unmatched cleanliness. But now, it seems like those high exceptions are floundering. While the Disney Park experience has not always been picture-perfect, there has been plenty of talk...
disneydining.com

Guests Shocked To See Child Left Alone Outside Disney Bathroom

A Disney vacation is a truly magical experience for many people. From the unique rides and attractions to the delicious food, fun character meet and greets, and nighttime spectaculars, Disney Parks whisk Guests away to another world. When visiting a place like Disneyland or Walt Disney World, it is easy to feel as though you are in a place where nothing bad can happen. That belief can lead some people to make poor decisions that they wouldn’t make at other times.

