Political Group Campaigning Against City Charter Reforms Accuses City of Unfairly Supporting Measure

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Nov. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness plan.
Portland City Council Position 3 Candidates Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez face off over the future of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Polls have shown Portland voters are frustrated and angry over growing homelessness and crime in the city, with 85% of respondents saying the City Council is ineffective. That poll was conducted by DHM research in early October. And with the race between Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty...
Portland voters overwhelmingly approve of plan to ban homeless street camping, poll finds
PORTLAND, Ore. — Voters in the Portland area are fed up with the state of homelessness in the city and overwhelmingly approve Mayor Ted Wheeler's plan to ban unsanctioned public camping, according to a poll commissioned last month. The study was conducted by local independent polling firm DHM Research...
Portland used taxpayer money to mislead voters on charter ballot measure, complaint alleges
Opponents of a ballot measure to radically reshape Portland’s form of government and election system are accusing city officials of deliberately misleading voters about crucial details of the contentious proposal — on the taxpayers’ dime. Members of the Partnership for Common Sense Government filed a complaint with...
WWEEK
Amid a Contentious Hearing on Homeless Measures, a Proposed Bear Hug for Wheeler
Yesterday’s debate over Mayor Ted Wheeler’s five-point plan to end homelessness was predictably contentious, with business people threatening to leave town and advocates warning that the plan would further harm the communities it’s purported to help. Amid all that, one person lightened the mood. Cody McGraw, donor...
Oregon hits record 3 million for voter registrations
But statewide return rate for ballots is just 29% just days before Nov. 8 election; Multnomah County lags.Oregon has hit the 3 million mark in voter registrations, but as the 2022 election campaign goes into its final days, only 29% of voters have returned their ballots. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reported the milestone on Friday, Nov. 4. "Over the last 40 years, Republicans and Democrats have worked together to build a system that is consistently ranked as the most accessible voting system in America," Fagan said in a statement. "Just like our beautiful coast and mountain ranges, strong tribal...
kptv.com
Supporters and opponents of Measure 114 make final plea to voters
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With less than a week to go until the mid-term elections, supporters and opponents of Measure 114 are making their last arguments on why the community should vote in their favor. Supporters of the measure marched from the First Baptist Church of Portland on North Vancouver...
kptv.com
Hardesty amendment to remove camping ban rejected by Portland city council
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With Thursday’s big vote by Portland City Council on the camping ban and designated camping zones, Portlanders on both sides of the issue are reacting. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan have preposed a ban on homeless encampments while designating camping areas and bolstering...
The Portland Mercury
Stop Wealthy Power Brokers and Right-Wingers from Taking Over Portland. VOTE with the Mercury's Endorsements and Cheat Sheet!
You see it happening all around us: Wealthy business owners and right-wing "Democrats" doing everything they can to steer Portland away from its progressive roots, and the many gains we've fought for over the past few years. And they're not going to stop until they have a stranglehold on the city and state government. But there is something you can do: Stop believing their constant stream of disinformation, and VOTE.
WWEEK
Mayor’s Office and Metro Officials Spar Over Idea to Reallocate Homelessness Dollars to Benefit Portland
Last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler presented a five-part plan to end camping on the streets of Portland. It included an ambitious set of goals, all of which are currently unfunded: build sanctioned campsites that accommodate 500 people, start construction on 20,000 units of affordable housing by 2033, ban unsanctioned camping, create diversion programs for camping citations to avoid a criminal record, and more.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Council Votes to Criminalize Homelessness, Atmospheric River to Drown Portland, and Crybaby Musk Begins Mass Twitter Layoffs
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! If you haven't...
klcc.org
Harassment policies in Oregon Capitol appear headed for change
After three years, and several revisions, it seems everyone agrees the system for dealing with harassment complaints in the statehouse is broken. The state Capitol’s process for handling complaints of harassment and retaliation has always been prone to grumbling. Ever since lawmakers instituted the current policy in 2019 —...
Employee of Senate candidate threatens supporter of opponent
Carolina Malmedal said her employee reacted to 'bullying' the Hillsboro Republican experienced online.It's no secret that election season can get combative. But while most of the jabs and counterpunches traded on the campaign are figurative, in the race for Oregon Senate District 15, they got a little more literal last weekend when a Facebook exchange led to an employee of one candidate threatening a supporter of another. A supporter of Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, the incumbent in the race, commented on a Facebook post by Republican challenger Carolina Malmedal on Saturday morning, Oct. 29. "Vote for Janeen Sollman," wrote Alexander...
How Portland's crime rates compares to other major US cities
PORTLAND, Ore. — As a key Portland City Council election nears, the topic of crime within the Rose City, particularly as it pertains to 2020's decriminalization of small amounts of drugs, has weighed heavily on voters, businesses and visitors. A look at statistics compiled by American City Business Journals,...
Poll: Drazan holds slight edge over Kotek in Oregon governor’s race
With less than a week before Election Day, a new poll from Nelson Research shows that the Oregon governor's race may be a nailbiter.
Postcards circulating a week before election draw concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — A series of postcards that been making the rounds in Multnomah County leading up to Election Day have left some voters feeling concerned. The postcards contain messages urging people to vote, but some recipients have felt the specific wording is a bit threatening. One of the...
kptv.com
Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
psuvanguard.com
Jo Ann Hardesty is the only politician in Portland that I trust
I know, I know—we are all getting sick and tired of the election talk. Election season has been in full swing and seems to grow longer each cycle as more money and more vitriol seep into the already toxic process. Here in Portland, the city council race between incumbent...
800 affordable Portland apartments near expiration dates; city council weighs options
Portland commissioners weighing a strategy to bulk up the city’s affordable housing stock are also wondering how to handle a wave of more than 800 apartments that will soon lose existing affordable housing protections. As commissioners consider an early-stage, and as yet unfunded, plan to build 20,000 new units...
WWEEK
Murmurs: Democrats Face Enthusiasm Gap
DEMOCRATS FACE ENTHUSIASM GAP: With less than a week to go until the Nov. 8 general election, ballots are trickling in: Fewer than 20% of voters had cast their ballots as of Oct. 31. That’s not surprising since ballots in recent election cycles have tended to come in during the final two days—a trend that will be amplified by the new law allowing ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 to be counted as well as those received by 8 pm on Election Day. One notable finding so far: In the past five general elections, Republicans turned out at a higher rate than Democrats by an average of eight-tenths of a percentage point. So far, however, Republican turnout for the Nov. 8 election is 1.9 points higher than Democratic turnout. Pollster John Horvick of DHM Research says that’s counterintuitive, given that Democrats urged voters in 2020 to fill out their ballots early, while Republicans cast doubt on the validity of vote by mail. “It’s notable that Republicans are turning out early,” Horvick says.
