Portland, OR

Political Group Campaigning Against City Charter Reforms Accuses City of Unfairly Supporting Measure

By Isabella Garcia
The Portland Mercury
 3 days ago
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon hits record 3 million for voter registrations

But statewide return rate for ballots is just 29% just days before Nov. 8 election; Multnomah County lags.Oregon has hit the 3 million mark in voter registrations, but as the 2022 election campaign goes into its final days, only 29% of voters have returned their ballots. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reported the milestone on Friday, Nov. 4. "Over the last 40 years, Republicans and Democrats have worked together to build a system that is consistently ranked as the most accessible voting system in America," Fagan said in a statement. "Just like our beautiful coast and mountain ranges, strong tribal...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Supporters and opponents of Measure 114 make final plea to voters

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With less than a week to go until the mid-term elections, supporters and opponents of Measure 114 are making their last arguments on why the community should vote in their favor. Supporters of the measure marched from the First Baptist Church of Portland on North Vancouver...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Stop Wealthy Power Brokers and Right-Wingers from Taking Over Portland. VOTE with the Mercury's Endorsements and Cheat Sheet!

You see it happening all around us: Wealthy business owners and right-wing "Democrats" doing everything they can to steer Portland away from its progressive roots, and the many gains we've fought for over the past few years. And they're not going to stop until they have a stranglehold on the city and state government. But there is something you can do: Stop believing their constant stream of disinformation, and VOTE.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Mayor’s Office and Metro Officials Spar Over Idea to Reallocate Homelessness Dollars to Benefit Portland

Last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler presented a five-part plan to end camping on the streets of Portland. It included an ambitious set of goals, all of which are currently unfunded: build sanctioned campsites that accommodate 500 people, start construction on 20,000 units of affordable housing by 2033, ban unsanctioned camping, create diversion programs for camping citations to avoid a criminal record, and more.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Council Votes to Criminalize Homelessness, Atmospheric River to Drown Portland, and Crybaby Musk Begins Mass Twitter Layoffs

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! If you haven't...
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Harassment policies in Oregon Capitol appear headed for change

After three years, and several revisions, it seems everyone agrees the system for dealing with harassment complaints in the statehouse is broken. The state Capitol’s process for handling complaints of harassment and retaliation has always been prone to grumbling. Ever since lawmakers instituted the current policy in 2019 —...
SALEM, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Employee of Senate candidate threatens supporter of opponent

Carolina Malmedal said her employee reacted to 'bullying' the Hillsboro Republican experienced online.It's no secret that election season can get combative. But while most of the jabs and counterpunches traded on the campaign are figurative, in the race for Oregon Senate District 15, they got a little more literal last weekend when a Facebook exchange led to an employee of one candidate threatening a supporter of another. A supporter of Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, the incumbent in the race, commented on a Facebook post by Republican challenger Carolina Malmedal on Saturday morning, Oct. 29. "Vote for Janeen Sollman," wrote Alexander...
HILLSBORO, OR
KGW

How Portland's crime rates compares to other major US cities

PORTLAND, Ore. — As a key Portland City Council election nears, the topic of crime within the Rose City, particularly as it pertains to 2020's decriminalization of small amounts of drugs, has weighed heavily on voters, businesses and visitors. A look at statistics compiled by American City Business Journals,...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
WASHINGTON STATE
psuvanguard.com

Jo Ann Hardesty is the only politician in Portland that I trust

I know, I know—we are all getting sick and tired of the election talk. Election season has been in full swing and seems to grow longer each cycle as more money and more vitriol seep into the already toxic process. Here in Portland, the city council race between incumbent...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: Democrats Face Enthusiasm Gap

DEMOCRATS FACE ENTHUSIASM GAP: With less than a week to go until the Nov. 8 general election, ballots are trickling in: Fewer than 20% of voters had cast their ballots as of Oct. 31. That’s not surprising since ballots in recent election cycles have tended to come in during the final two days—a trend that will be amplified by the new law allowing ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 to be counted as well as those received by 8 pm on Election Day. One notable finding so far: In the past five general elections, Republicans turned out at a higher rate than Democrats by an average of eight-tenths of a percentage point. So far, however, Republican turnout for the Nov. 8 election is 1.9 points higher than Democratic turnout. Pollster John Horvick of DHM Research says that’s counterintuitive, given that Democrats urged voters in 2020 to fill out their ballots early, while Republicans cast doubt on the validity of vote by mail. “It’s notable that Republicans are turning out early,” Horvick says.
PORTLAND, OR

