Beverley Bartz
1d ago
No wedding,. NO GIFT. If she gets married to someone else she'd expect another gift. She's TAKER, don't let her take you. 👎👎👎👎💯🐷🐷🐷🐷🐷🐷
29
Be4Real!!
1d ago
I find it difficult to believe someone is trying to get a wedding gift when the wedding is called off. She needs to return each and every gift she got or she's a slimmy snake.
17
Delilah Wise
1d ago
Wedding gifts are returned, if she wants her wedding gift now. They both have alot of nerve. Just say no, no wedding no gift.
24
