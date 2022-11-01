SPORTS RECAP: Men’s water polo, women’s volleyball dominate to end October

Read full article on original website
coastreportonline.com
Pirates sweep season series against Golden West
Orange Coast College’s No. 19 women's volleyball team completed its second-straight sweep against rival No. 25 Golden West College on Wednesday. This is the first ranked opponent the Pirates have faced since losing to No. 7 Irvine Valley College on Oct. 21. “Coming into tonight, Golden West was doing...
ocsportszone.com
CIF FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NOTES: First round games have a different twist
Northwood quarterback Eugene Miyata and his teammates open on the road Friday night. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman). It used to be when the CIF football playoffs were announced, league champions were guaranteed a home game for the first round. But that part of the CIF playoffs changed under the new...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for first round games on Thursday, Nov. 3
The CIF football playoffs are here and begin with four games involving Orange County teams. Coaches and team reps, please tag us Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include the updated score of your team’s game tonight. Please check back throughout the weekend, including Friday night, for photos, score updates, stories and features on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
UCLA Men's Basketball Defeats Concordia in Preseason Exhibition
Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell combined for 50 points in the unofficial tip-off to the Bruins' season.
3 reasons USC will win Pac-12 over Oregon, UCLA, Utah
USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
spectrumnews1.com
Capturing old-time baseball with a 113-year-old camera
If you're a baseball fan, you should tip your baseball cap to Abner Doubleday, who invented the game in 1839. Today, the Southern California Vintage Baseball League honors the way the game used to be played. Los Angeles Times photojournalist Robert Gauthier wrote about how the game has been transformative for the players and himself and joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
UCLA Makes the First CFP Rankings of the Season
The first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings were released just moments ago, and UCLA is among the rankings, coming in at No. 12. It's UCLA's 11th appearance in the CFP rankings since its inception for the 2014 season and its first in 7 years. It's not UCLA's highest CFP ranking, however, with the Bruins reaching No. 8 in one week of the CFP rankings in 2014.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Why Irvine, California is a Favorite with International Travelers
A small, big city with a diverse diaspora that attracts travelers from far and near, Irvine, California in Orange County exudes the perfect blend of a suburban and urban vibe. Beyond housing major technology startups, Irvine is also home to the prestigious University of California Irvine, which attracts prospective international students looking to tour the campus or enroll for a program. Natural beauty is abounding in Irvine. It affords a scenic coastline dotted with nearby beaches, acres of parks and protected habitats and one-of-a-kind attractions. Coupled with perfect weather 350 days in a year, Irvine has something for everyone, and international visitors can expect a multifaceted experience while on a holiday in Irvine.
In-N-Out announces 75th Anniversary festival at Pomona Raceway
Beloved California burger chain In-N-Out is gearing up to celebrate its 75th birthday with a massive public “shindig.” The “75th Anniversary Festival” was announced by In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder in a video posted to the company’s website on Tuesday. The celebration takes place at the Pomona Raceway on Oct. 22, 2023, almost one year away […]
These Are The Best Local Craft Beers In SoCal
Beer is a beautiful thing, but some buds are crafted with a lot more love than others. If you want a break from the big, corporate name brands, try some locally crafted microbrews. These are the absolute best craft beers from Southern California. Enjoy 50+ local microbreweries at CraftoberFest, opening at the Rose Bowl Saturday, November 5th. Paperback started where all great microbreweries start: a garage. After co-owners Chris and Brandon met each other by chance and discovered their mutual love of beer, they turned a garage (nicknamed “The Lab”) into a small brewery where they perfected recipes. Today, Paperback has grown into one of the best breweries in LA—even the cans’ labels are works of art!
SoCal to stay cool on Friday as nighttime temps stay below average
Southern California will see mostly clear skies on Friday, but cold temperatures at expected during the evening.
Winning Powerball ticket for nearly $800,000 sold at Visalia gas station
Check your tickets! According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia.
spectrumnews1.com
More Angelenos are leaving for Las Vegas, San Diego
The lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles has more Angelenos looking to relocate, according to a new analysis from the home shopping website, Redfin. LA had the second-highest number of homebuyers seeking to leave in the third quarter, the site found. Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas were their top destinations.
kcrw.com
Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens
In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
pasadenanow.com
Tesla Competitor Mullen Automotive Launches New Car Line at Rose Bowl
Electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive, Inc. kicked off its “Strikingly Different” tour for the new Mullen FIVE EV Crossover at the Rose Bowl Stadium last week on October 27. The EV Maker, described as a Tesla competitor, announced that its Crossover Tour is off to a great start...
Simply Salad opens in Long Beach, and the ‘salad wars’ are about to begin
The new eatery, located at 1775 Ximeno Ave. near the Traffic Circle, pays homage to Long Beach's creative and musical history. The post Simply Salad opens in Long Beach, and the ‘salad wars’ are about to begin appeared first on Long Beach Post.
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
visitnewportbeach.com
6 Things to Check Out This Winter in Newport Beach
Winter is coming…well maybe not the snow and sleet, but as we inch closer to the holidays, it’s almost time to bundle up! Nothing beats “winter” in SoCal, and we’ve got the inside scoop on what to look forward to this season in Newport Beach. From dazzling light displays to pop-up holiday markets, there’s so much to see, do and celebrate!
Body Found on San Diego Freeway in Huntington Beach
A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach crime continues to surge
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police officers responded to two separate stabbings last night. Officers were called out to14th st and Loma where they found a man stabbed with multiple wounds to his upper body. They then responded to the 1100 block of Redondo Ave and found a...
