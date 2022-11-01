ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

SPORTS RECAP: Men’s water polo, women’s volleyball dominate to end October

By Timothy Hessen, Sports Editor, Enrique Rodriguez, Staff Writer
coastreportonline.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coastreportonline.com

Pirates sweep season series against Golden West

Orange Coast College’s No. 19 women's volleyball team completed its second-straight sweep against rival No. 25 Golden West College on Wednesday. This is the first ranked opponent the Pirates have faced since losing to No. 7 Irvine Valley College on Oct. 21. “Coming into tonight, Golden West was doing...
ocsportszone.com

CIF FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NOTES: First round games have a different twist

Northwood quarterback Eugene Miyata and his teammates open on the road Friday night. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman). It used to be when the CIF football playoffs were announced, league champions were guaranteed a home game for the first round. But that part of the CIF playoffs changed under the new...
IRVINE, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for first round games on Thursday, Nov. 3

The CIF football playoffs are here and begin with four games involving Orange County teams. Coaches and team reps, please tag us Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include the updated score of your team’s game tonight. Please check back throughout the weekend, including Friday night, for photos, score updates, stories and features on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons USC will win Pac-12 over Oregon, UCLA, Utah

USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Capturing old-time baseball with a 113-year-old camera

If you're a baseball fan, you should tip your baseball cap to Abner Doubleday, who invented the game in 1839. Today, the Southern California Vintage Baseball League honors the way the game used to be played. Los Angeles Times photojournalist Robert Gauthier wrote about how the game has been transformative for the players and himself and joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Makes the First CFP Rankings of the Season

The first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings were released just moments ago, and UCLA is among the rankings, coming in at No. 12. It's UCLA's 11th appearance in the CFP rankings since its inception for the 2014 season and its first in 7 years. It's not UCLA's highest CFP ranking, however, with the Bruins reaching No. 8 in one week of the CFP rankings in 2014.
LOS ANGELES, CA
leisuregrouptravel.com

Why Irvine, California is a Favorite with International Travelers

A small, big city with a diverse diaspora that attracts travelers from far and near, Irvine, California in Orange County exudes the perfect blend of a suburban and urban vibe. Beyond housing major technology startups, Irvine is also home to the prestigious University of California Irvine, which attracts prospective international students looking to tour the campus or enroll for a program. Natural beauty is abounding in Irvine. It affords a scenic coastline dotted with nearby beaches, acres of parks and protected habitats and one-of-a-kind attractions. Coupled with perfect weather 350 days in a year, Irvine has something for everyone, and international visitors can expect a multifaceted experience while on a holiday in Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

In-N-Out announces 75th Anniversary festival at Pomona Raceway

Beloved California burger chain In-N-Out is gearing up to celebrate its 75th birthday with a massive public “shindig.” The “75th Anniversary Festival” was announced by In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder in a video posted to the company’s website on Tuesday. The celebration takes place at the Pomona Raceway on Oct. 22, 2023, almost one year away […]
POMONA, CA
Secret LA

These Are The Best Local Craft Beers In SoCal

Beer is a beautiful thing, but some buds are crafted with a lot more love than others. If you want a break from the big, corporate name brands, try some locally crafted microbrews. These are the absolute best craft beers from Southern California. Enjoy 50+ local microbreweries at CraftoberFest, opening at the Rose Bowl Saturday, November 5th. Paperback started where all great microbreweries start: a garage. After co-owners Chris and Brandon met each other by chance and discovered their mutual love of beer, they turned a garage (nicknamed “The Lab”) into a small brewery where they perfected recipes. Today, Paperback has grown into one of the best breweries in LA—even the cans’ labels are works of art!
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

More Angelenos are leaving for Las Vegas, San Diego

The lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles has more Angelenos looking to relocate, according to a new analysis from the home shopping website, Redfin. LA had the second-highest number of homebuyers seeking to leave in the third quarter, the site found. Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas were their top destinations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens

In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
LONG BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Tesla Competitor Mullen Automotive Launches New Car Line at Rose Bowl

Electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive, Inc. kicked off its “Strikingly Different” tour for the new Mullen FIVE EV Crossover at the Rose Bowl Stadium last week on October 27. The EV Maker, described as a Tesla competitor, announced that its Crossover Tour is off to a great start...
PASADENA, CA
visitnewportbeach.com

6 Things to Check Out This Winter in Newport Beach

Winter is coming…well maybe not the snow and sleet, but as we inch closer to the holidays, it’s almost time to bundle up! Nothing beats “winter” in SoCal, and we’ve got the inside scoop on what to look forward to this season in Newport Beach. From dazzling light displays to pop-up holiday markets, there’s so much to see, do and celebrate!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach crime continues to surge

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police officers responded to two separate stabbings last night. Officers were called out to14th st and Loma where they found a man stabbed with multiple wounds to his upper body. They then responded to the 1100 block of Redondo Ave and found a...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy