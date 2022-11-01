Read full article on original website
Happy National Bison Day, Wyoming!
Wyoming: Where the Buffalo Roam. Today is National Bison Day. The U.S. Senate passed a resolution recognizing National Bison Day for the historical, economic, ecological and cultural contributions the large mammal has made across America. Since then, it's been celebrated every first Saturday of November. At a time when Congress...
Wyoming Department of Corrections Gains Certified, Awarded Polygraphist
A press release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) announced that Major Timothy Rysell graduated with distinction from the National Polygraph Academy. "It is vital for the Department to have this important skillset and we are proud that Major Rysell has distinguished himself in pursuit of it" said DOC Director Daniel Shannon.
Roadkill Is Becoming a Serious Issue For Wyoming Drivers
Wyoming has done a lot to bring down the number of vehicle vs. animal collisions in the state, including migration bridges. In some ways, these efforts have been very helpful. Yet, some numbers are, unfortunately, still on the rise. A new report by The Nature Conservancy of Wyoming shows wildlife-vehicle...
Wyoming Employers Struggling To Find Workers
Need a job? Wyoming has plenty of openings. From low skill to high skill. The HELP WANTED signs are out there. Yet Wyoming is among states where businesses are struggling to fill those jobs. There are employers around the state that have had to shut down because they couldn't find workers.
LISTEN: Can Homestead Mama’s “Have It All”?
Homesteading is not a thing of the past. Actually, it has had a bit of a resurgence in recent years as some folks have left the big cities and towns for a life of less drama. But the so-called "simple life" comes with its own challenges. Author, entrepreneur, and homesteader...
WATCH: TikTok-er Claims Sheridan Is the ‘Worst Town in Wyoming’
There have been several so-called studies and quite a few debates as to which town is actually the worst in the entire state of Wyoming, but a recent TikTok video seems to have the undeniable answer. TikTok username, connorcathcart2.0, who claims to be a Wyoming outdoorsman, posted a video three...
Wyoming Makes Other States Look Wimpy On Snow Days
Not every region of the country knows how to handle snow. To be fair, not every region of the country sees winter events as we have out West. Let's give credit to the New England states. They get it. SNOW FLURRIES:. East Coast - Commute time Increases by 50%. The...
Federal Government Refuses To Honor Western Oil Lease
There is plenty of natural gas and oil to be had in these Western states. So what's the holdup?. Bureaucracy, according to one Montana judge. The lease was purchased back in 1982. That's how long this has been going on. The late Sidney Longwell fought an endless battle to get...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
Life Hack: Wyoming Man Saves On Gas By Sail Skateboarding
(This story is satire. Let's get that out of the way upfront). But wind skateboarding is a real thing. Even with a slight drop lately, gas prices are at an all-time high. Due to supply chain issues gas, and soon diesel, are about to spike even higher. For years Eddy...
Usher in Christmas Season With 34th Annual Festival of Trees and Teddy Bear Tea
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas and, with that, comes the annual Festival of Trees, benefitting Special Olympics Wyoming. This year is the the 34th Annual Festival of Trees, and it's taking place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 alongside the Teddy Bear Tea event. The Festival of Trees...
Try Out These Innovative Options For Icy Wyoming Sidewalks
We all know what happens in the fall, winter and early spring in Wyoming, like it or not, there's always a chance of snow. When the snow falls and turns to ice, you surely don't want to fall with it. The likelihood of that happening, if you don't treat your sidewalks and driveways, is really high.
Wyoming Gun Sales Bring In Record State Tax Revenue
In Wyoming, we often think of how much money coal, gas, and oil bring into our government revenue. That has been the main source of funding. But there are a few other sources that are significant and worth looking at. Wyomingites own more guns per capita than other states. That's...
Wyoming has the Most Powerful Voters
With the general election only a week away, it's worth remembering just how powerful a vote in Wyoming is compared to a state like California, Colorado, or Utah. According to a report by WalletHub, voters in Wyoming have the greatest voting power when voting in the Senate, for governor, and overall.
Wyoming: What to expect on election night
Republicans are set to extend their dominance of ever-redder Wyoming with little resistance. Attorney Harriet Hageman beat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in the highly publicized GOP primary and now faces the same Democrat who lost to Cheney by a wide margin in 2020. Gov. Mark Gordon seeks a second term against a Democrat who has not held major office. Election denier and Republican state Rep. Chuck Gray is unopposed for secretary of state. State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Treasurer Curt Meier are unopposed for second terms.
Travel Impacts Expected From Wyoming Blast Of Winter Weather
A Cheyenne-based meteorologist is expecting travel impacts today and into Friday from a blast of winter weather that is expected in the Cowboy State. A winter weather advisory has been posted by the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service for much of southeast Wyoming starting today:. And Dayweather Inc.,...
Total Lunar Eclipse & “Blood Moon” In Store For Next Week Across Wyoming
Well, this is an interesting time for a "Blood Moon", having it on Election Day for the first time ever. Is that a sign of something, or just dumb luck? It's the latter, obviously, but it's fun to think otherwise. The last total lunar eclipse was back in May. If you remembered to get up, at least in Cheyenne, you were disappointed because of the cloud coverage.
Five Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, 12 in Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming for Thursday. The current warning area includes Laramie, but not Cheyenne. But the agency also says the advisory could be extended eastward by Thursday to an area including Cheyenne and the rest of the extreme southeast corner of the state.
Have You Seen Wyoming’s Museum of Military Vehicles?
I am continually impressed with what Wyoming has to offer. I know there are people that keep saying, stop telling people what we have, so they won't come here. Honestly that would be a shame. The history and beauty offered by the Cowboy State, needs to be shared with others.
Online Poll: Wyoming’s New 2025 License Plate Design
Wyoming will be rolling out a new license plate in 2025, according to the Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the new plate will look like the above photo. You can read more about the new plate here. Wyoming law requires a new license plate design every 8 years. The new plates will be mandatory in 2025.
