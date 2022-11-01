Read full article on original website
Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?
American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it’s to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it comes to paying balances — the total amount of debt accumulated each month — there is one...
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.
If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. New research by the Federal Reserve shows that an astounding one in four Americans (including the 27% who consider themselves retired) have absolutely nothing saved.
Don't Beat Yourself Up if You Missed the 9.62% I Bond Yield
People are rushing into I bonds so fast that the only place you can buy them, the government’s TreasuryDirect web site, crashed. The reason why investors are flocking to the site is that Oct. 28 is the last day that those buying I bonds, which are U.S. savings bonds, can get a 9.62% interest rate. The rate is expected to drop to 6.47% Nov. 1.
Want to protect your money from inflation? At 6.89%, I Bonds still a good deal.
The inflation-protected bonds are down from their record highs, but they remain one of the highest-paying safe options for savers.
CNET
CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?
Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
Business Insider
The highest CD rates today: Earn up to 4.10% APY on a 1-year CD
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average rate for a 3-month...
How to buy I-bonds, the surprise hot investment of 2022
Stocks and bonds alike have plummeted this year, taking the wind out of retirement savings and brokerage accounts. Meanwhile, the interest rates on the highest-paying savings accounts barely reach 3% — less than half the rate of inflation. But there is one financial vehicle that offers a hefty return...
CNET
If You Want the 9.62% I Bonds Rate on Its Final Day, You Better Act Quickly
When the US Treasury announced the highest ever rate on Series I savings bonds -- 9.62% -- back on May 1, the response from investors was immediate. TreasuryDirect's computer systems crashed and callers were on hold for hours. Now that we're on the final day to purchase I bonds at...
Business Insider
A mom of 3 paid off her mortgage 17 years early and saved $100,000 by following 6 strategies
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Liz Gendreau was motivated to pay...
Can You Close a Credit Card Without Harming Your Credit Score?
Your credit score is a powerful number. It can determine the loans you qualify for, the rates you get and the types of credit cards you can open. Because those three little digits mean so much, it's...
CNET
What Is the Average Interest Rate for Savings Accounts?
The average annual percentage yield (APY) on savings accounts is 0.16% APY, according to data on Bankrate, a sister site of CNET. However, there's no need to settle for a savings account that only pays the national average rate. You can find savings accounts with APYs above 3.5% if you shop around, particularly with online banks.
CNET
You've Got 2 Weeks to Lock in the 9.62% Rate on I Bonds: How to Buy Them
Series I savings bonds provide a rate of return based on inflation, and the current rate is as high as it's ever been. But you've only got a few more weeks to lock in that interest rate for the next six months -- the current inflation rate on I bonds expires Oct. 28, 2022.
How the Fed’s rate hike impacts your savings accounts
The Fed's rate hikes can filter down into your own finances. and your savings account will likely be impacted in a big way.
American retirement savings and 401(k) balances take a huge hit. Gen Z has it worst.
With the stock market tanking and inflation continuing to drive up the cost of everyday staples, it’s no wonder that Americans are feeling less confident in their retirement plans. About four in 10 Americans don’t believe they’ll be financially prepared to retire when the time comes, according to the...
CNBC
Treasury Department announces new Series I bond rate of 6.89% for the next six months
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free asset, will pay 6.89% through April 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday. Based on the latest inflation data, it’s the third-highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998. However, investors need to consider downsides, such as locking...
Half of Americans have given up saving for retirement because of inflation, study says
Gen Xers were most worried about inflation’s effect on their long-term finances, with 80% being concerned about rising costs cutting into their retirement plans and three in four saying they were anxious that if they don’t increase their retirement savings soon, it will be too late to have a comfortable retirement.
Can I Reduce My Mortgage Rate Without Refinancing?
It doesn't take long to deplete your monthly budget when you are saddled with a mortgage payment. Luckily for borrowers, there are ways to reduce your mortgage rate and free up funds to invest, pay...
Inflation fuels sharp rise in prized tax break for the wealthy
Inflation could end up saving the ultra-wealthy next year nearly $700,000 on the tax that’s imposed on their assets when they die. The estate tax, like many other federal taxes, is indexed to consumer costs — and, because of soaring prices, the IRS says the point at which people have to begin paying the 40 percent levy next year will jump by an eye-popping $1.72 million per couple.
The 10 best high-yield savings accounts for November 2022
The Fortune Recommends top 10 picks for the best high-yield savings accounts offers customers the chance to earn well over 2% APY.
