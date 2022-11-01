ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Best Foodie Destination

Do you love trying new restaurants, checking out local ice cream shops, and knowing the best places for specials and happy hours? Congratulations, you're a foodie! You're typically the one to plenty of eateries on a list whenever you're visiting different towns, cities, and states. For those looking to bookmark...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks

Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Ariana Grande Funds First TransSocial Facilities in South Florida

Florida’s leading transgender and nonbinary-focused nonprofit, TransSocial, never had a permanent physical space to call its own until now. An $83,000 grant by pop star Ariana Grande allowed it to finally open its first two brick-and-mortar facilities, called the Joy and Liberation Centers. Ashley and Morgan Mayfaire, TransSocial’s founders,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Sunny And Pleasant Friday For Florida; Watching The Busy Tropics

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday will be another pleasant early November day with lots of sun and a few clouds at times. It’s that time of year — Daylight Savings Time ends in the wee hours of Sunday, so set your clocks back one hour Saturday night. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool

If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.1.22

Good Tuesday morning. We hope everyone had a happy and safe Halloween. Spotted at the Governor’s Mansion Friday night for the Halloween Celebration, Esther Byrd and Secretary Cord Byrd, Secretary Dane Eagle, Secretary Shevaun Harris, Reps. Joe Harding, Randy Maggard, John Snyder, Bob Asztalos, Brendan Blais, Jordan and Ben Gibson, Taylor Hatch, Alyssa Howk, Stephanie Kopelousos, Alberto Garcia Marrero, Tara and Trey Price, Ashley and Scott Ross, Gina and Chris Spencer, Ray Treadwell, Marnie Villanueva, Lindsey and Skylar Zander.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

High HIV levels hit sign of slowing in Orange County, state says

For the last five years, Orange County has ranked as one of the states highest case totals for new HIV infections. But last year, the Florida Department of Health saw a slight slow down in the virus’ transmission rate around the county, seeing a 5% decrease in the relative change of diagnoses made.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Powerball: $2 million winning ticket from Saturday's drawing sold in Florida

Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida, according to the Florida Lottery's website. Officials said the ticket matched all five numbers in the Oct. 29 drawing, which were 19, 31, 40, 46, and 57. A lottery spokesperson said the ticket was purchased at a Circle K located at 9218 Gibsonton Drive, in Gibsonton.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Sun And Showers For Florida Today; Watching Tropical Developments

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Thursday will bring more clouds than sun along with some showers and storms to the east coast metro area, but it will be a mostly sunny day along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s. Friday will feature...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy