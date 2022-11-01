Read full article on original website
This Is Florida's Best Foodie Destination
Do you love trying new restaurants, checking out local ice cream shops, and knowing the best places for specials and happy hours? Congratulations, you're a foodie! You're typically the one to plenty of eateries on a list whenever you're visiting different towns, cities, and states. For those looking to bookmark...
The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks
Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
Miami New Times
Ariana Grande Funds First TransSocial Facilities in South Florida
Florida’s leading transgender and nonbinary-focused nonprofit, TransSocial, never had a permanent physical space to call its own until now. An $83,000 grant by pop star Ariana Grande allowed it to finally open its first two brick-and-mortar facilities, called the Joy and Liberation Centers. Ashley and Morgan Mayfaire, TransSocial’s founders,...
southfloridareporter.com
Sunny And Pleasant Friday For Florida; Watching The Busy Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday will be another pleasant early November day with lots of sun and a few clouds at times. It’s that time of year — Daylight Savings Time ends in the wee hours of Sunday, so set your clocks back one hour Saturday night. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.
Turning burglars to "grated cheese" gets a reality check in Florida
It’s time for another update on irresponsible gun news in Florida. Today’s update stars Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, whose laser-like focus on TV camera lights has continued to highlight his tough-guy act. ...
click orlando
🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool
If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
8 things Floridians fear the most
Halloween is here, and while goblins, ghouls and vampires are scary, there are things even more terrifying to Floridians.
Florida Man Claims $1,000,000 From Lottery Scratch-Off Win After 7-Eleven Stop
A Florida man found 1,000,000 reasons to celebrate after a stop at 7-Eleven and choosing a winning scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announces that Frankie Angrum, 39, of Winter Springs, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters
Florida Man Claims $2M Top Prize From $10 Lottery Scratch-Off
The Florida Lottery announced that Fidel Avila, 65, of Hialeah, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00. Avila purchased his
SpaceX slightly delays launching rocket carrying French satellite from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: SpaceX announced that it has slightly delayed the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying a French satellite. The rocket will now blast off at 1:22 a.m. The delay will allow crews to complete pre-flight checkouts, SpaceX said. Read our previous story below:. Florida’s...
southfloridareporter.com
Diagnosis for 11.3.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy
Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to get a ban on gender-affirming care for minors in place just as voters will decide whether to give him a second term in office. The Boards...
Governor DeSantis Provides Up to 50% Discount on Florida Turnpikes with its New SunPass Savings Program
Starting Sept. 1, 2022, up to a 50% discount is now available to certain frequent customers of SunPass, Florida's Prepaid Toll Program. The new program is called SunPass Savings. In addition, as discussed below, Governor DeSantis has proposed an extension and expansion of the program.
southfloridareporter.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.1.22
Good Tuesday morning. We hope everyone had a happy and safe Halloween. Spotted at the Governor’s Mansion Friday night for the Halloween Celebration, Esther Byrd and Secretary Cord Byrd, Secretary Dane Eagle, Secretary Shevaun Harris, Reps. Joe Harding, Randy Maggard, John Snyder, Bob Asztalos, Brendan Blais, Jordan and Ben Gibson, Taylor Hatch, Alyssa Howk, Stephanie Kopelousos, Alberto Garcia Marrero, Tara and Trey Price, Ashley and Scott Ross, Gina and Chris Spencer, Ray Treadwell, Marnie Villanueva, Lindsey and Skylar Zander.
wmfe.org
High HIV levels hit sign of slowing in Orange County, state says
For the last five years, Orange County has ranked as one of the states highest case totals for new HIV infections. But last year, the Florida Department of Health saw a slight slow down in the virus’ transmission rate around the county, seeing a 5% decrease in the relative change of diagnoses made.
WOKV.com
Watch: Paramotor pilot in Florida sees car in canal, stops to rescue woman
Watch: Paramotor pilot in Florida sees car in canal, stops to rescue woman For a Florida woman, Superman didn’t wear a cape — he flew a paramotor. (NCD)
fox35orlando.com
Powerball: $2 million winning ticket from Saturday's drawing sold in Florida
Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida, according to the Florida Lottery's website. Officials said the ticket matched all five numbers in the Oct. 29 drawing, which were 19, 31, 40, 46, and 57. A lottery spokesperson said the ticket was purchased at a Circle K located at 9218 Gibsonton Drive, in Gibsonton.
Which Florida counties are the most Red or most Blue?
Is it red, is it blue, or is it just Florida? As the midterms creep closer, which parts of the state are changing colors, and which parts are deepening their party strongholds?
southfloridareporter.com
Sun And Showers For Florida Today; Watching Tropical Developments
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Thursday will bring more clouds than sun along with some showers and storms to the east coast metro area, but it will be a mostly sunny day along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s. Friday will feature...
2 Central Florida counties report increase in domestic violence calls this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — New statistics show that more people are reaching out for domestic violence help in two Central Florida counties. Calls for service are up 10% in Volusia County over this same time last year, and the number is even higher in Orange County where domestic violence calls are up 13%.
Yes, despite Florida law we still have to 'fall back' and end daylight saving time
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Daylight saving time ends this weekend, which means we "fall back" one hour on Sunday morning. The time change officially happens at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. But Florida lawmakers voted to "lock the clock" in 2018 to keep daylight saving time permanent in...
