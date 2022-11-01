Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
Ohio State Football Player Admits He Took Health For Granted
Ohio State expected cornerback Jordan Hancock to play a significant role in its defense, but he sat out the first six games of the season. Hancock confirmed, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, that he suffered a hamstring injury during preseason camp. The team exuded caution in bringing him back.
Look: Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams
Since the College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled this Tuesday evening, Urban Meyer and the rest of the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew revealed their picks for the top four teams in the country. At the moment, Meyer has Ohio State ranked as the No. 1 team in the country....
Yardbarker
With Nothing To Lose Steelers Backup Quarterback Mitch Trubisky Calls Out Coaching Staff
It’s been over a month since the Pittsburgh Steelers benched quarterback, Mitch Trubisky , in favor of rookie, Kenny Pickett. Since then, Trubisky has mostly been a mentor from the sidelines. He did come in against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the offense to victory after Pickett suffered a concussion.
Local star looks back on Ohio State visit, ongoing talks with Kevin Wilson, Buckeye offense and more
Local star looks back on Ohio State visit, his on-going talks with Kevin Wilson, the Buckeyes offense and more.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Why Buckeyes fans should be rooting for Georgia
The initial CFP rankings should make one things crystal-clear for Ohio State fans. While the Buckeyes would love to be No. 1, the best thing for OSU’s Playoff chances is for Georgia to beat Tennessee handily and run the SEC table. Yes, that does seem counter-intuitive. The Bulldogs are...
Michigan Fans Are Furious With Initial College Football Playoff Ranking
The first College Football Playoff rankings for 2022 were released Tuesday evening, with Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson rounding out the top four spots. Michigan fans, however, believe the Wolverines deserved a higher spot in the initial rankings, and some even took to twitter to ...
Former Ohio State Commit Has Flipped To Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan's rivalry isn't just limited to the field or court, but the recruiting trail too. On Tuesday, the Wolverines scored a huge commitment at the Buckeyes' expense, landing four-star combo guard George Washington III after he initially was slated to play for OSU. Per Jonathan Givony of...
WATCH: Brian Lindgren and Ben Gulbranson Preview Washington
Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Tuesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives from...
Ohio State football: Three stats that are concerning
The Ohio State football team is the second-ranked team in the country and is undefeated. You would think that means that they are a pretty darn good team. They are. In fact, they are pretty close to an elite team and could end up being the best team in the country.
Cincy Jungle
Frustrated
Our season is coming undone by injuries and poor offenaive line play again. 1. Reader injury is killing our run D. Browns destroyed us. 2. Awuzie injury along with Apple muscle pull is a big problem with Bills and Chiefs looming. Not good. 3. Offensive line is not right. Both...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey Week 9
For the second time in a year, the Cincinnati Bengals have suffered a midseason blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns. Around this time in 2021, we saw the Bengals get demolished at home by their in-state rivals en route to a 41-16 defeat. At least this time was a road...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State LS Mason Arnold becomes latest Buckeye to shed black stripe
Ohio State freshman long snapper Mason Arnold is now no longer with a black stripe after making his first career start for the Buckeyes in last Saturday’s 44-31 victory. For those that aren’t familiar, losing a black stripe is a rite of passage for the Ohio State University football team. Essentially, this ritual of removing a black stripe started when Urban Meyer was the coach at OSU and the tradition has stayed. To have freshman players understand the importance of how to conduct themselves on and off the field from the upperclassmen.
Review: RIVALS is the Michigan football vs. Ohio State documentary reboot you’ve been waiting for
What is a rivalry? A new series seeks out to answer that. No, not just which teams are rivals, but why do rivals exist? What are the sociological underpinnings that create such a concept?. Back in 2008, HBO tackled the Michigan football vs. Ohio State rivalry, A.K.A. ‘The Game,’ but...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Panthers injury report: Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers DNP
Due to the shortened week, the Cincinnati Bengals had a walkthrough Wednesday afternoon instead of a full practice as they get set to host the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Had the Bengals practiced, six players wouldn’t have suited up including Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and Chidobe Awuzie (knee). The former will continue to be held out for the time-being, and the latter will soon go on the Reserve/Injured list. Josh Tupou (calf) will also likely miss this his third-straight game, and La’el Collins got his usual rest day.
Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, Paris Johnson, Denzel Burke Preview Northwestern
The Buckeyes wrap up a two-game road trip with Saturday's game against the Wildcats, who have lost seven in a row.
Comments / 0