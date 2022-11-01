ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Admits He Took Health For Granted

Ohio State expected cornerback Jordan Hancock to play a significant role in its defense, but he sat out the first six games of the season. Hancock confirmed, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, that he suffered a hamstring injury during preseason camp. The team exuded caution in bringing him back.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Why Buckeyes fans should be rooting for Georgia

The initial CFP rankings should make one things crystal-clear for Ohio State fans. While the Buckeyes would love to be No. 1, the best thing for OSU’s Playoff chances is for Georgia to beat Tennessee handily and run the SEC table. Yes, that does seem counter-intuitive. The Bulldogs are...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Commit Has Flipped To Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan's rivalry isn't just limited to the field or court, but the recruiting trail too. On Tuesday, the Wolverines scored a huge commitment at the Buckeyes' expense, landing four-star combo guard George Washington III after he initially was slated to play for OSU. Per Jonathan Givony of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

WATCH: Brian Lindgren and Ben Gulbranson Preview Washington

Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Tuesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives from...
CORVALLIS, OR
FanSided

Ohio State football: Three stats that are concerning

The Ohio State football team is the second-ranked team in the country and is undefeated. You would think that means that they are a pretty darn good team. They are. In fact, they are pretty close to an elite team and could end up being the best team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cincy Jungle

Frustrated

Our season is coming undone by injuries and poor offenaive line play again. 1. Reader injury is killing our run D. Browns destroyed us. 2. Awuzie injury along with Apple muscle pull is a big problem with Bills and Chiefs looming. Not good. 3. Offensive line is not right. Both...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Reacts Survey Week 9

For the second time in a year, the Cincinnati Bengals have suffered a midseason blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns. Around this time in 2021, we saw the Bengals get demolished at home by their in-state rivals en route to a 41-16 defeat. At least this time was a road...
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State LS Mason Arnold becomes latest Buckeye to shed black stripe

Ohio State freshman long snapper Mason Arnold is now no longer with a black stripe after making his first career start for the Buckeyes in last Saturday’s 44-31 victory. For those that aren’t familiar, losing a black stripe is a rite of passage for the Ohio State University football team. Essentially, this ritual of removing a black stripe started when Urban Meyer was the coach at OSU and the tradition has stayed. To have freshman players understand the importance of how to conduct themselves on and off the field from the upperclassmen.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Panthers injury report: Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers DNP

Due to the shortened week, the Cincinnati Bengals had a walkthrough Wednesday afternoon instead of a full practice as they get set to host the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Had the Bengals practiced, six players wouldn’t have suited up including Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and Chidobe Awuzie (knee). The former will continue to be held out for the time-being, and the latter will soon go on the Reserve/Injured list. Josh Tupou (calf) will also likely miss this his third-straight game, and La’el Collins got his usual rest day.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy