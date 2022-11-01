Read full article on original website
Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
Will a state that's never had a Powerball jackpot winner get lucky Monday night, or will one of these states add another winner to its ranks?
Powerball Jackpot Grows to $700 Million Ahead of Wednesday Night's Drawing
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $700 million for Wednesday night's drawing, making it the fifth-largest prize in Powerball history and the eighth-largest lottery jackpot overall. No ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn Monday night, which carried a $625 million payout. The numbers for the Oct....
How to win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot without leaving your home
You can take your shot at the near-record Powerball jackpot without leaving your home or stepping foot into a store. The annuity value of the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash), the second-largest in the game's history and the fourth-largest ever for a U.S. lottery.
Powerball jackpot swells as it nears the largest in history. When is next drawing?
The jackpot has nearly reached the largest in Powerball history.
Powerball jackpot reaches $800 million, second-largest in history
Saturday's Powerball jackpot is $800 million, the second-largest in the history of the game. More than 2.1 million tickets won cash prizes in Wednesday's drawing.
Powerball grand prize continues to climbs, hit $1B without jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
No winner, POWERBALL surges to $1b
The POWERBALL jackpot hits the $1 billion mark after no winner Saturday night.
Powerball jackpot continues to increase; jackpot an estimated $580 million
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow with tonight’s or Saturday night’s jackpot an estimated $580 million. The estimated cash value is $278.2 million, which is still a lot of dough. Tonight’s jackpot is the game’s 10th largest, lottery officials said. The Powerball jackpot was last won...
Powerball Live Results for 10/24/22, Monday Jackpot Was $625 Million
Monday's drawing had a cash-value option worth $299.8 million. It's the 8th largest jackpot in the game's history.
Powerball Jackpot Surges After No Winning Tickets Sold, New Prize Estimated at $800M
No one was lucky enough to win the $700 million Powerball jackpot on Oct. 26th. Now, if someone manages to buy a winning ticket for the next drawing, they stand to take home $825 million, minus taxes, of course. The last time the jackpot zeroed out was on August 3rd...
NY Sees Two Win $1 Million (or More) on Powerball; No One Hits $1 Billion Jackpot
The Powerball Jackpot will continue to grow, as nobody won the $1 billion jackpot in Monday night's drawing -- but a couple of people in New York became millionaires overnight. One ticket in New York matched all five white balls, winning $1 million, according to the Powerball website. There was...
Powerball Fever Rages Across Louisiana
This Powerball fever is really getting crazy. Everyone I have talked to over the past few days has been discussing what they will do if they win it big. And I can tell you this morning, there is no big winner for $1.2 billion dollars. This means the jackpot for Saturday night now climbs to $1.5 billion. The onetime, lump sum payoff would be $745.9 Million.
