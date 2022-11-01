This Powerball fever is really getting crazy. Everyone I have talked to over the past few days has been discussing what they will do if they win it big. And I can tell you this morning, there is no big winner for $1.2 billion dollars. This means the jackpot for Saturday night now climbs to $1.5 billion. The onetime, lump sum payoff would be $745.9 Million.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO