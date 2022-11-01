ELIZABETHTOWN — Two days before elections on Sunday, Nov. 6, daylight saving time will be observed at 2 a.m., sending Bladen County back in time for an hour. This custom of changing the times has been popularly heralded as both a boon and a hassle. The effects of daylight savings time have prompted political action, including some in North Carolina in 2021, House Bill 307, which concerned the adoption of permanent daylight saving time.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO