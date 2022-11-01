Read full article on original website
cbs17
Soldiers help Habitat for Humanity repair veterans’ homes in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is repairing two homes owned by military veterans this weekend. It’s part of the organization’s 2022 Veteran’s Day to “Serve, Honor, and Build” with a Veteran’s Build event. At no cost to the veterans,...
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at Sanford drag brunch
A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys.
onlyinark.com
‘Mindcage’ Movie Filmed in Fayetteville
The new film, starring Martin Lawrence and Academy Award-winner John Malcovich, is called “Mindcage,” and was shot largely in and around Fayetteville last August. The film also stars Melissa Roxburgh, best known for her work on the Netflix series “Manifest.”. According to an article on entertainment news...
cbs17
Holly Day Fair returns to Fayetteville looking to help ‘stretch the dollar’ this holiday season
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An annual holiday tradition makes its return to Fayetteville. The 55th Annual Holly Day Fair is underway at the Crown Expo Center in Cumberland County. There are approximately 150 vendors from across the state set up at this years fair. They are selling everything from...
WECT
“I hate to see bad things happen to good people:” Community offers reward for information after resident is assaulted
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Willie Wallide “Waddell” Davis has lived in Bladenboro for decades and has been a fixture in the community for just as long. His neighbors know him as a friendly face from his time working at local businesses and, more recently, riding his bike around town.
Special Ops veterans get a special ceremony
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Ahead of the annual celebration of Veteran's Day, Fort Bragg on Thursday honored some very special soldiers. At the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare School, retired members of the Special Operations Command were inducted into three distinguished and honorary Special Forces Regiments. Among them was...
sandhillssentinel.com
Found in Aberdeen
Two stray puppies were found in Aberdeen on Highway 211 near Kolcraft. They are males, weigh 5 and 6 pounds, and are not microchipped or wearing a collar. Kennel IDs: 84848 & 84849. For more information, please contact Moore County Sheriff’s Department Animal Services at 910-947-2858.
Up and Coming Weekly
Veterans Day Parade to honor heroes at home
The tenth annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Fayetteville will kick off Heroes Homecoming week this year. The Cumberland County Veterans Council created Heroes Homecoming in 2011 as a way of showing all veterans that the community remembers and appreciates their courage, sacrifice and everything they did to defend our freedom.
WRAL
Customer who complained about pink BBQ shares her side of the story
An upset customer spoke with WRAL's Ken Smith about why she called 911 on a popular barbeque joint in downtown Raleigh. An upset customer spoke with WRAL's Ken Smith about why she called 911 on a popular barbeque joint in downtown Raleigh.
wkml.com
Spike in Flu, RSV in Fayetteville Fills Emergency Rooms at Cape Fear Valley
Cape Fear Valley Health System said it is experiencing “higher than normal patient volumes” at its adult and pediatric Emergency Departments in Fayetteville, largely because of a spike in flu and RSV cases. “Flu season came early this year, as did RSV, and the numbers of cases are...
WRAL
Celebrate veterans with parades in Raleigh, Fayetteville on Saturday
The annual Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, in front of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The parade will honor veterans at Fort Bragg and those who support and help veterans in Cumberland County. The parade will include a convoy of military vehicles, marching bands and much more.
cbs17
Veteran NCDOT employee recognized for heroic action
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An N.C. Department of Transportation employee has been recognized for helping save another man’s life. One morning in July, Heath Pittman, a 17-year veteran of the agency, pulled out of his Hoke County driveway and decided to take a different way into work, according to the NCDOT.
Bladen Journal
Fall back: Daylight saving time ends early Sunday morning in Bladen County
ELIZABETHTOWN — Two days before elections on Sunday, Nov. 6, daylight saving time will be observed at 2 a.m., sending Bladen County back in time for an hour. This custom of changing the times has been popularly heralded as both a boon and a hassle. The effects of daylight savings time have prompted political action, including some in North Carolina in 2021, House Bill 307, which concerned the adoption of permanent daylight saving time.
11-year-old saves her family from burning Laurinburg home
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg family is glad to be alive after their 11-year-old saved them from a burning home Saturday morning. 11-year-old Kaliyah Harrington said she used fire safety training from her school to save her family from the fire. Harrington ran into her mom’s room at about 2 a.m. Saturday. She told […]
WRAL
Parents scramble to find new child care after day care shuts down
On Monday, Aha Moments Learning Center in Four Oaks closed its doors indefinitely. The owners of the center cited a staffing shortage. On Monday, Aha Moments Learning Center in Four Oaks closed its doors indefinitely. The owners of the center cited a staffing shortage.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
NCDOT worker hailed as hero for helping save man's life in Hoke County
The worker, Heath Pittman, was recognized in Raleigh on Thursday for his life-saving efforts when he found a 64-year-old Fayetteville man on the ground after a medical emergency.
OBITUARY: Jayden LaVar Aldridge
TAMPA, Fla.— Jayden LaVar Aldridge, 19, of Tampa, Florida, passed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, prior to...
Let it snow?
LUMBERTON — Robeson County has already received snow earlier this year in January. So, will it snow again? “Winter weat
cbs17
High RSV cases keep Fayetteville hospital’s child emergency department nearly full
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — High numbers of child respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are showing up at many hospitals, including Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. In a news release Friday, the hospital said their pediatric beds “almost constantly stayed full” this week. “About 80 percent...
