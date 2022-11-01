ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

onlyinark.com

‘Mindcage’ Movie Filmed in Fayetteville

The new film, starring Martin Lawrence and Academy Award-winner John Malcovich, is called “Mindcage,” and was shot largely in and around Fayetteville last August. The film also stars Melissa Roxburgh, best known for her work on the Netflix series “Manifest.”. According to an article on entertainment news...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Special Ops veterans get a special ceremony

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Ahead of the annual celebration of Veteran's Day, Fort Bragg on Thursday honored some very special soldiers. At the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare School, retired members of the Special Operations Command were inducted into three distinguished and honorary Special Forces Regiments. Among them was...
FORT BRAGG, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Found in Aberdeen

Two stray puppies were found in Aberdeen on Highway 211 near Kolcraft. They are males, weigh 5 and 6 pounds, and are not microchipped or wearing a collar. Kennel IDs: 84848 & 84849. For more information, please contact Moore County Sheriff’s Department Animal Services at 910-947-2858.
ABERDEEN, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Veterans Day Parade to honor heroes at home

The tenth annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Fayetteville will kick off Heroes Homecoming week this year. The Cumberland County Veterans Council created Heroes Homecoming in 2011 as a way of showing all veterans that the community remembers and appreciates their courage, sacrifice and everything they did to defend our freedom.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Celebrate veterans with parades in Raleigh, Fayetteville on Saturday

The annual Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, in front of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The parade will honor veterans at Fort Bragg and those who support and help veterans in Cumberland County. The parade will include a convoy of military vehicles, marching bands and much more.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Veteran NCDOT employee recognized for heroic action

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An N.C. Department of Transportation employee has been recognized for helping save another man’s life. One morning in July, Heath Pittman, a 17-year veteran of the agency, pulled out of his Hoke County driveway and decided to take a different way into work, according to the NCDOT.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Fall back: Daylight saving time ends early Sunday morning in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two days before elections on Sunday, Nov. 6, daylight saving time will be observed at 2 a.m., sending Bladen County back in time for an hour. This custom of changing the times has been popularly heralded as both a boon and a hassle. The effects of daylight savings time have prompted political action, including some in North Carolina in 2021, House Bill 307, which concerned the adoption of permanent daylight saving time.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

11-year-old saves her family from burning Laurinburg home

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg family is glad to be alive after their 11-year-old saved them from a burning home Saturday morning. 11-year-old Kaliyah Harrington said she used fire safety training from her school to save her family from the fire. Harrington ran into her mom’s room at about 2 a.m. Saturday. She told […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL

Parents scramble to find new child care after day care shuts down

On Monday, Aha Moments Learning Center in Four Oaks closed its doors indefinitely. The owners of the center cited a staffing shortage. On Monday, Aha Moments Learning Center in Four Oaks closed its doors indefinitely. The owners of the center cited a staffing shortage.
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jayden LaVar Aldridge

TAMPA, Fla.— Jayden LaVar Aldridge, 19, of Tampa, Florida, passed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, prior to...
TAMPA, FL

