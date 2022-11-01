ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 1

Related
Up and Coming Weekly

Voting Yes or No on Charter Referendum depends on what is important to you

Their reaction to the City Charter referendum looks like the Fayetteville City Council is scared of this vote. For those who need help understanding, some people want to change the City Council's structure by converting four council seats from district seats to citywide seats. Currently, the 10-person council has nine district seats plus the Mayor, who is elected citywide. "Citywide" means "at-large." So, the citizens of Fayetteville would get a total of six votes. One for Mayor, one for their district, and four additional representatives who can live anywhere within the city.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
fsuthevoice.com

Referenda on Tuesday’s Ballot Could Mean Big Changes in Fayetteville

Early voting has begun across the state for the 2022 midterm elections, including here in Fayetteville. Aside from voting for office positions, the Fayetteville ballot will also include four different yes or no referenda votes relating to public safety, infrastructure, housing, and the much-contested charter amendment. The City of Fayetteville...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Bladen Journal

Who is on the ballot in Bladen County for Nov. 8 election?

ELIZABETHTOWN — Voters in Bladen County will decide on several races for the Nov. 8 midterm election, from federal offices to a local referendum on alcohol sales. The race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. The chamber is now split evenly, but Democrats control the agenda.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Commissioners vote resource officer at each school

The Moore County Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved adding 13 school resource officers (SRO) to provide a full-time officer in each school. Currently, there are 14 SROs, bringing the total to 27. The expansion will supply a captain to supervise all officers. It will take up to 18 months to install the new officers.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville leadership collapses under pressure: The sequel

Unbelievable. This past week I listened to a presentation on “Vote No” that exemplified the fact that there continue to be citizens in our community hell-bent on going to any extreme to cause racial disharmony and divide our community. It was sad to see during the entire presentation...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Crown committee recommends construction delivery method

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners’ Crown Event Committee on Tuesday, Nov. 1, took another step toward construction on the proposed $80 million facility that will replace the aging Crown Theatre and Crown Arena. The committee, chaired by Commissioner Jeannette Council, unanimously agreed on one of three methods of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Board Denies Byrd Statement

Despite his claims to the contrary, Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd never shared a secret recording of then-Sheriff Jody Greene with his fellow commissioners, the county said today in a press release. A story on a Wilmington television station Monday focused on Byrd’s criticism of Greene’s continuing campaign for...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
sanfordnc.net

City of Sanford Celebrates Completion of 226 Linden Avenue

The City of Sanford welcomed members of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Greensboro Field Office, the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the Sanford Housing Authority (SHA), elected officials, and community leaders for a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of 226 Linden Avenue. The Linden Avenue...
SANFORD, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Board of Education approves retention bonuses for eligible teachers, staff

The Cumberland County Board of Education on Tuesday, Nov. 1, voted unanimously to offer retention bonuses of $1,000 to all staff members who complete their employment contracts during the 2021-22 school year. Approval of the bonus plan came with a 9-0 vote on a list of consensus items that had...
cbs17

Veteran NCDOT employee recognized for heroic action

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An N.C. Department of Transportation employee has been recognized for helping save another man’s life. One morning in July, Heath Pittman, a 17-year veteran of the agency, pulled out of his Hoke County driveway and decided to take a different way into work, according to the NCDOT.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Abuse of authority? Retired judge, law professor question practices used during traffic stop of Shaw University students

The U.S. Department of Justice is working to determine whether it will investigate a controversial traffic stop involving 18 Shaw University students. On Tuesday, WRAL Investigates spoke with retired North Carolina Superior Court Judge Carl Fox and North Carolina Central University School of Law professor Dr. Irving Joyner. Fox and Joyner said the October stop was legal, but they welcome an independent investigation to decide if the subsequent search was racially motivated.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Former Trump advisor's group sends misleading mailers to voters

Cary resident Su Cho received a mailer from the America First Legal Foundation. The mailer shows a fake "now hiring ad" that says you "must be Black or Latinx" and "whites and Asians need not apply." Cary resident Su Cho received a mailer from the America First Legal Foundation. The...
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Need to go to the DMV? Prepare to wait for months, in some cases

RALEIGH, N.C. — Need to get a driver’s license? A Real ID? Register your vehicle, or anything else DMV related? Prepare to wait. With a backlog from the pandemic and nearly a third of its position’s vacant officials with the Department of Motor Vehicles acknowledge customers are experiencing extreme wait times.
RALEIGH, NC
wkml.com

Free Veterans Job Fair Thursday, November 3 at Fort Bragg

Veterans, if you are looking to put your awesome skills to use, I have great news. This Thursday, November 3, 2022, RecruitMilitary and the DAV will have a Job Fair and you are invited to attend. Hours will be from 11:00am until 3:00pm at the Iron Mike Conference Center at...
FORT BRAGG, NC
WRAL

Celebrate veterans with parades in Raleigh, Fayetteville on Saturday

The annual Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, in front of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The parade will honor veterans at Fort Bragg and those who support and help veterans in Cumberland County. The parade will include a convoy of military vehicles, marching bands and much more.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy