cbs17
Soldiers help Habitat for Humanity repair veterans’ homes in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is repairing two homes owned by military veterans this weekend. It’s part of the organization’s 2022 Veteran’s Day to “Serve, Honor, and Build” with a Veteran’s Build event. At no cost to the veterans,...
Up and Coming Weekly
Veterans Day Parade to honor heroes at home
The tenth annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Fayetteville will kick off Heroes Homecoming week this year. The Cumberland County Veterans Council created Heroes Homecoming in 2011 as a way of showing all veterans that the community remembers and appreciates their courage, sacrifice and everything they did to defend our freedom.
Holiday season kicks off in Fayetteville at 55th Annual Holly Day Fair
The holiday season is kicking off in the Sandhills with the 55th Annual Holly Day Fair
Bladen Journal
Bladenboro native carries hometown spirit with him in U.S. Air Force
Small towns often get the short end of the stick. They’re given labels like “boring” and yet the implication is that people born in small towns never leave and never accomplish anything. Small towns with names no one recognizes are definitely underestimated, as are the people who live in or are from them. The problem here is that people seem to forget when they’re making jokes that everyone roots for the underdog and that sometimes, those who seem like they have the most to prove will be motivated to achieve all they can.
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
Newton Grove man killed in Friday wreck
A Newton Grove man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon when the truck he was driving ran off the road in the northern end of
NCDOT worker hailed as hero for helping save man's life in Hoke County
The worker, Heath Pittman, was recognized in Raleigh on Thursday for his life-saving efforts when he found a 64-year-old Fayetteville man on the ground after a medical emergency.
Retired preacher dies in North Carolina house fire trying to rescue pets, fire chief confirms
Fire officials said they believe Miller was in the home searching for his dog, and cat, who was also found dead after the blaze was put out.
sunny943.com
Someone in Fayetteville Could Win $1.6 Billion in Powerball Drawing
Fayetteville, it’s time to get those North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball tickets, as Saturday night’s jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion!. It’s now the largest jackpot in United States lottery history!. “We have never seen a jackpot of this size before in the 30-year history of the...
Up and Coming Weekly
4 candidates in running for 2 open seats on Cumberland County Board of Commissioners
With two members of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners departing at the end of this term, the seven-member board will have two new faces. But they will likely be familiar faces to local voters. Four candidates are vying to fill the two at-large seats. Two other seats representing District...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
We have a winner: Meet the Triangle’s top biscuit, served all day long
Triangle biscuit fans love Bojangles and Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen. Here’s who won the Biscuit Bracket.
sandhillssentinel.com
Found in Aberdeen
Two stray puppies were found in Aberdeen on Highway 211 near Kolcraft. They are males, weigh 5 and 6 pounds, and are not microchipped or wearing a collar. Kennel IDs: 84848 & 84849. For more information, please contact Moore County Sheriff’s Department Animal Services at 910-947-2858.
WRAL
After calling 911, man dies beside pets in Cumberland County house fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man died Tuesday night beside his pets after calling 911 to report a house fire. According to Stoney Point Fire Chief Freddy Johnson, the 74-year-old man was found upstairs with his black lab and another pet. They all died in the fire. Officials said the...
country1037fm.com
The 2022 US Capitol Christmas Tree Will Come From North Carolina
The chosen tree will travel beginning Saturday, November 5, and, over the course of two weeks, make 14 stops in local communities before arriving on the West Lawn. The tree is a 78-foot-tall Red Spruce. On its Capitol Christmas Tree Tour the spruce will make stops at parks, plazas, schools,...
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
More Richmond County railroad closures slated for December
Southern Commercial Development on Thursday announced another round of railroad crossing closures for early December. The company, which handles traffic control for CSX Transportation, announced that a rail gang would be coming into Richmond County for about three weeks. A map shows that the crossing on Marks Creek Church Road,...
Reba McEntire postpones concert at North Carolina’s PNC Arena
After advisement from her doctor, Reba McEntire has announced the postponed date for her PNC Arena concert that was set for Thursday night.
borderbelt.org
Shift to the GOP clouds local races in Columbus County – especially for sheriff
Tommy Floyd voted for Jody Greene for Columbus County sheriff four years ago. Now, as Greene faces allegations of racism and corruption, Floyd’s loyalty hasn’t wavered. “I think he’s a good sheriff,” said Floyd, 77, as he ate lunch at a deli in Whiteville on Tuesday. “The Democrats are just trying to get in office, control everything.”
This Is The Best Candy Store In North Carolina
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in North Carolina.
