A look ahead to the second half of the Broncos’ 2022 season as the franchise looks to break a six-year playoff drought:. In each of the past two games Denver has shown a tantalizing bit of two-man game with receiver KJ Hamler’s speed and route-running opening up room to operate for rookie tight end Greg Dulcich. In the past two games, Jerry Jeudy has 13 catches (18 targets) for 159 yards and a touchdown. Over that span, though, Courtland Sutton has been largely a nonfactor. Not everybody is going to have a big game every week, but if head coach Nathaniel Hackett and company can figure out a way to get that quartet — especially Hamler and Dulcich as they get fully healthy — operating in some kind of unison, there is untapped upside.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO