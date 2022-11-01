LSU cracks the top 10 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff rankings often don’t reflect the AP Top 25 or USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, and that was the case for LSU when the initial CFP top 25 was released Tuesday night.

Where the Tigers rank 18th and 15th in the Coaches and AP Polls respectively, they came in at the No. 10 spot in the first CFP poll of the season. LSU was on a bye Saturday ahead of a matchup against Alabama, which ranks No. 6 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.

That game was already set to be a high-stakes battle as it could decide the SEC West, and now it has some added interest as it will pit top-10 teams against each other.

As far as the rest of the SEC goes,

claimed the top spot, followed by Georgia at No. 3. Other than the Tigers and Crimson Tide, the only other ranked SEC team is Ole Miss, who sits at No. 11.

Here’s the full CFP top 25 as we enter Week 10.

If LSU can pull off the upset this weekend, it will not only be in the driver’s seat in the division but would also have a good chance to climb closer to the top five.

