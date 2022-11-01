Celebrities, rappers react to Migos’ Takeoff’s tragic death at 28

HOUSTON — Rapper Takeoff, one-third of the Atlanta-based trio Migos, was killed and two other people were hurt when gunfire erupted outside a Houston bowling alley after a private party.

Takeoff, 28, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, died in the shooting, which occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. outside 810 Billiards & Bowling on San Jacinto Street Tuesday morning.

Actress Keke Palmer on Instagram posted her condolences to Takeoff’s family.

“This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic,” Palmer said.

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans shared on Instagram that this has to stop.

“My heart is broken for this man’s family, his friends, his fans and all that knew him. And my heart hurts for black people who’ve lost another young king at the hands of violence. I hurt for this generation … we better than this,” Wayans said.

Singer and songwriter Teyana Taylor shared on Instagram that she hoped it was just a bad dream.

“I don’t want to believe this lil bro please,” Taylor said.

DJ and music producer Diplo shared a moment on Instagram that he spent with Takeoff working on some music a few years back and said he has “moved away from hip hop production because I didn’t feel right seeing all these kids half my age dying over a few dollars.”

Singer Keri Hilson tweeted her condolences to Takeoff’s family. Khloe Kardashian tweeted that “these senseless acts have got to end.”

