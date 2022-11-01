Two drivers were seriously injured following an accident at a crossover intersection in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 57 year old Sonja Schaefermeyer of Hamilton was driving northbound in a crossover of U.S. 36 Highway and Highway J, two miles south of Kidder, around 3:20 Wednesday afternoon and pulled into the path of a vehicle heading westbound. 48 year old Tracy Connell of St Joseph was the driver of that vehicle. The front side of Connell’s vehicle hit the the passenger side of Schaefermeyer’s vehicle. Schaefermeyer’s vehicle went off the side of the roadway. Connell’s vehicle went off the roadway and struck a stop sign. Both vehicles were totaled in the accident.

CALDWELL COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO