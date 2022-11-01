Read full article on original website
Related
plattecountylandmark.com
Voter turnout of more than 70% expected
CONTESTED RACES, MULTIPLE BALLOT QUESTIONS DRAWING INTEREST. Several choices and decisions will confront Platte Countians when they step into the voting booth next Tuesday, Nov. 8, and local election officials are expecting a high turnout. There are contested races for some county, state legislature and federal positions, and multiple constitutional...
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Mayor Quinton Lucas Opposes Amendment 4, Which Would Require 25% Minimum Funding for KCPD
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
kcur.org
Missouri's Amendment 4 boils down to one core question: Who should control KCPD?
Across Missouri, voters will weigh in on Amendment 4 next Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to require more funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The constitutional amendment doesn’t specifically mention Kansas City — it would allow the Missouri Legislature to require increased minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of commissioners before Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure additional resources to serve the community.
kcur.org
In Chillicothe, Missouri, voters feel the Democratic Party left their rural concerns behind
Making sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
kcur.org
Jackson County Executive candidates: Frank White and Theresa Galvin
One week away from the election, Jackson County Executive candidates Frank White Jr. and Theresa Galvin joined Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date. During the conversation, they discussed the new county jail under construction, next year's round of property assessments, how a downtown Royals ballpark would impact the county and other topics.
FOX 4/Emerson poll gives insight into Missouri amendment on KC police funding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re getting our first and only look at polling for Missouri’s Amendment 4 that deals with funding for the Kansas City Police Department. In the same poll that found support for Missouri’s Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt and Amendment 3, dealing with recreational marijuana, there’s also support for Amendment 4, which would increase the minimum funding for KCPD.
Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in Missouri
Watkins Mill, County Highway MM, Lawson vicinity (Clay County, Missouri).Jet Lowe, Photographerderivative work: Kbh3rd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Watkins Mill dates back to the mid-1800s. It's located in Lawson, Missouri, and is a woolen mill that's well-preserved. As it's protected as the Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site, the building, its machinery, and business records are preserved.
Jackson Co. police shootings to be handled differently
Lee's Summit, Independence, Blue Springs, Grandview police departments form new unit to investigate police involved shootings in Jackson Co.
Jackson County Legislature candidate arrested for pulling gun on boyfriend
Two days after the August primary, Jackson County Legislature candidate April LaJune McGill was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
stlouiscnr.com
Contegra Construction Co. Building Distribution Center at Blue River Commerce Center in KC, Mo.
Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Mo. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
KCMO officials aware of significant homelessness camp on Trolley Track Trail
KCMO officials say they're aware of a homelessness camp along the south end of the historic Harry Wiggins Trolley Track Trail.
kchi.com
City Holds Discussions About Ryan Lane Bridge
The Ryan Lane Bridge was a point of discussion at Monday’s Chillicothe City Council Meeting. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the discussion are currently about demolition. Frampton says there is no current plan for replacing the bridge. The council would like to see some type of crossing as it...
The 'Watkins House' in Richmond, Missouri is over 100 years old and it was a mail-order house
Watkins House (2007).Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, the Watkins House located on South Camden Street in Richmond, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house was built around 1890. it was two-and-half stories with an encircling porch. The architectural style was Queen Anne. The architect was George F. Barber and it's believed this was a mail-order home from the George F. Barber Company of Knoxville, Tennessee. This is one of the most interesting details about this house.
KCTV 5
Man shot by police at Independence gas station
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence officer shot a man early Thursday morning after the man pulled a gun at a gas station, according to police. Police said an officer on patrol around 1 a.m. saw a fight involving multiple people at the BP gas station at 23rd Street and Crysler Avenue. While that officer was investigating, a man pulled out a handgun, and the officer shot him, said Chris Depue, public information officer for Lee’s Summit Police Department, acting as PIO for eastern Jackson County on Thursday morning.
Oracle to close North Kansas City World Headquarters Campus, Realization Campus
Software company Oracle announced it is closing its World Headquarters Campus in North Kansas City, and will consolidate its staff at the Innovations campus in Kansas City, Missouri.
NKC Schools superintendent announces plans to retire after 2023-24 year
North Kansas City School District Superintendent Daniel Clemens intends to retire after the 2023-24 school year, according to a district spokesperson.
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charges
A Richmond woman is facing felony level drug charges after being arrested Monday afternoon in Carroll County. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 34-year-old Richmond resident Molly S. Carroll at 3:24 P.M. Monday for felony possession of a controlled substance for both methamphetamine and prescription pills. Carroll was booked...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chain Reaction Crash Leaves Platte City Man With Minor Injuries
A three vehicle chain reaction accident early this (Tuesday) morning has left a Platte City man with minor injuries. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Platte City resident Colby L. Matthys had stopped his 2016 Ford on U.S. 169 Highway near Smithville in Clay County at 5:36 A.M. to render emergency assistance.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Drivers Seriously Injured In Caldwell County Accident
Two drivers were seriously injured following an accident at a crossover intersection in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 57 year old Sonja Schaefermeyer of Hamilton was driving northbound in a crossover of U.S. 36 Highway and Highway J, two miles south of Kidder, around 3:20 Wednesday afternoon and pulled into the path of a vehicle heading westbound. 48 year old Tracy Connell of St Joseph was the driver of that vehicle. The front side of Connell’s vehicle hit the the passenger side of Schaefermeyer’s vehicle. Schaefermeyer’s vehicle went off the side of the roadway. Connell’s vehicle went off the roadway and struck a stop sign. Both vehicles were totaled in the accident.
Panasonic breaks ground on massive battery plant predicted to transform KC region
DeSoto and Kansas state leaders attended the groundbreaking of the Panasonic battery plant that is predicted to transform Kansas City region.
Comments / 1