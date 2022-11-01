ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Abilene’s Downtown Train Tracks Have Big History in This Area

Some of us see and hear it every day. If you work or live along North 1st or South 1st streets, you most likely see and hear it at intervals all day long. Every morning I come into the radio station on South 1st, there's no mistaking that massively loud horn. There's just no way you can live in Abilene and not notice the trains barreling through town several times each day.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

Feels Good To Be Back: 5 Things I’ve Missed Most About Living In Abilene

It's been six months now since I returned to Abilene and I've got to tell you: things are different. For the first month, just finding my way around the city again was an adventure. My time back in Abilene has been fast and furious, to say the least. It's been great re-establishing relationships again, eating the food Abilene has to offer, and taking in the sights and sounds I remember so well.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘This is something that happens daily here in Abilene’: Restaurant owner’s arrest shines light on local human trafficking

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Underfed, unpaid, and overworked – these conditions are only the beginning of what one undocumented Immigrant says he faced while working at the Fun Noodle Bar on Southwest Drive in Abilene. Owner Hai Zhuang was taken into custody Wednesday on a warrant for human trafficking. This come as court documents revealed a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

New potential developments in Abilene, residents voice concerns about what this will do to their homes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The planning and zoning commission are recommending a zoning change for new housing and other developments on land near West Lake Road, heading out to Lake Fort Phantom. Some residents in the area are voicing their concerns, worried they might lose what they call home. Willie Talamantez, resident of Pleasant Homes Mobile Community […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Southtown Showdown: How some Abilene families are rooting for both Wylie and Cooper High School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie and Cooper High School Football fans are gearing up for Southtown Showdown, an annual football game between the two schools. Tyler Edwards, Cooper High School Associate Principal, said West Texas football games are next level. “Fans are really into it screaming yelling the players — it’s just wild– a wild […]
WYLIE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene police search for more clues in report of ‘foreign object’ found inside trick-or-treater’s candy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is looking for more information from the public after a Halloween candy was reportedly tampered with and handed out to a trick-or-treater Monday night. APD told KTAB/KRBC a South Abilene family reported, on Tuesday, that a candy bar with a needle was found in a young […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Hate like this has no place in Abilene’: Residents react to antisemitic material scattered in local neighborhoods

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Baggies filled with rocks and antisemitic flyers were thrown into yards in some Abilene neighborhoods on Saturday night. The flyers containing extremely offensive stereotypes and accusations of the Jewish faith. “It’s pretty horrific. Hate like this has no place in Abilene,” says James Wiser, an Old Elmwood resident who moved to […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Newest Coleman Resident First to Use New Hospital

Coleman, Texas (November 1, 2022) – Born on October 31, 2022, and weighing in at 7 lbs., 12 oz., Hudson Case Self was the first patient transferred to the new addition of Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC), taking residence in the hospital’s new nursery. “Of course his mother,...
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene police urge citizens to throw away antisemetic, ‘anti-government’ materials left in local neighborhood

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are urging citizens to throw away antisemetic and “anti-government” materials that were left around a local neighborhood this weekend. The flyers were found in the Old Elmwood neighborhood in south Abilene overnight Saturday. KTAB and KRBC will not be showing pictures of the flyers, which contain antisemetic language regarding […]
ABILENE, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

