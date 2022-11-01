Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University to Host Veteran's Day EventHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Set To Host Austin College For Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Cowboys Rally For Win Over Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityBrownwood, TX
Related
Mead Festival, Big Country Christmas Market and other happenings in Abilene this weekend
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Abilene? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (November 4-6). Friday, November 4: Stephen King’s Misery: Join the Abilene Community Theatre for the play of “Stephen King’s Misery” at 7:30 p.m. November 3-12 or at 2:00 p.m. on November […]
Chorus Abilene Brings Roaring 20s Back With Casino Night
The roaring 20s are returning to Abilene when Abilene's musical group known as Chorus Abilene will be holding a special fundraiser at a Speakeasy known as the Witherspoon in Downtown Abilene. This event is being touted as the likes of which has never been seen before in Abilene or the Big Country.
29 Fantastic Big Country Restaurants Outside of Abilene You Must Eat At
While Abilene is the biggest city in The Big Country, it's not your only source for awesome cuisine. In fact, you can take a short little drive in any direction to sample some amazing restaurants that feature everything from Tex-Mex to Homestyle cooking and everything in between. The Big Country...
Abilene’s Downtown Train Tracks Have Big History in This Area
Some of us see and hear it every day. If you work or live along North 1st or South 1st streets, you most likely see and hear it at intervals all day long. Every morning I come into the radio station on South 1st, there's no mistaking that massively loud horn. There's just no way you can live in Abilene and not notice the trains barreling through town several times each day.
Feels Good To Be Back: 5 Things I’ve Missed Most About Living In Abilene
It's been six months now since I returned to Abilene and I've got to tell you: things are different. For the first month, just finding my way around the city again was an adventure. My time back in Abilene has been fast and furious, to say the least. It's been great re-establishing relationships again, eating the food Abilene has to offer, and taking in the sights and sounds I remember so well.
Dig Straight Down From Abilene And You’ll End Up Here On The Other Side
Don't tell me that you've never thought about it. If you dug straight down through the Earth from Abilene, where would you come out on the other side? People from all over the globe have pondered this very question. For Texans, we seem to think it's China. But, is it?
The Fire and Ice Feast Fundraiser Helps The Volunteer Fire Departments
It's back and boy do we need it, the 13th Annual Fire and Ice Feast will take place this year and will be held Saturday and Sunday, February 4th and 5th, 2023, in beautiful Buffalo Gap. This is a fundraiser that benefits the Taylor County Volunteer Fire Departments that are in Lawn, Tuscola, Jim Ned, and Moro.
Road closure notice: Construction near the Mall of Abilene begins
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Starting Tuesday, November 8, one of the entrances to the Mall of Abilene will be closed for construction. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said a part of Buffalo Gap Road and Robertson Drive will be closed for about two days while construction crews install a drainage system on the west […]
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness and Family Caregivers Appreciation Month
Looking at my calendar and at the very top, it reminded me that November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month too. First off, anytime our local Abilene Alzheimer's Association is doing anything I am there to support them because our family has not been immune to Alzheimer's or dementia.
Favorite Seasonal Foods That Have Returned To Abilene and the Big Country
Now that cooler weather is here I am so excited because a lot of my all-time favorite foods are here as well. While we all hear the same raves or complaints about "Pumpkin Spice Coffees" are back too. That said, I look past that argument and look forward to the food that seems to be a favorite during cooler weather.
Watch out for deer on the roads in the Abilene Area, what to do if you hit one
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With deer mating season on it’s way, deer in the big country area are constantly moving around. They are moving closer to Texas roadways as peak rutting season begins in mid-November. Annaliese Scoggin, Wildlife biologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife department, said deer like to travel near roadways because of […]
‘This is something that happens daily here in Abilene’: Restaurant owner’s arrest shines light on local human trafficking
ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Underfed, unpaid, and overworked – these conditions are only the beginning of what one undocumented Immigrant says he faced while working at the Fun Noodle Bar on Southwest Drive in Abilene. Owner Hai Zhuang was taken into custody Wednesday on a warrant for human trafficking. This come as court documents revealed a […]
New potential developments in Abilene, residents voice concerns about what this will do to their homes
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The planning and zoning commission are recommending a zoning change for new housing and other developments on land near West Lake Road, heading out to Lake Fort Phantom. Some residents in the area are voicing their concerns, worried they might lose what they call home. Willie Talamantez, resident of Pleasant Homes Mobile Community […]
Southtown Showdown: How some Abilene families are rooting for both Wylie and Cooper High School
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie and Cooper High School Football fans are gearing up for Southtown Showdown, an annual football game between the two schools. Tyler Edwards, Cooper High School Associate Principal, said West Texas football games are next level. “Fans are really into it screaming yelling the players — it’s just wild– a wild […]
Abilene police search for more clues in report of ‘foreign object’ found inside trick-or-treater’s candy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is looking for more information from the public after a Halloween candy was reportedly tampered with and handed out to a trick-or-treater Monday night. APD told KTAB/KRBC a South Abilene family reported, on Tuesday, that a candy bar with a needle was found in a young […]
‘Hate like this has no place in Abilene’: Residents react to antisemitic material scattered in local neighborhoods
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Baggies filled with rocks and antisemitic flyers were thrown into yards in some Abilene neighborhoods on Saturday night. The flyers containing extremely offensive stereotypes and accusations of the Jewish faith. “It’s pretty horrific. Hate like this has no place in Abilene,” says James Wiser, an Old Elmwood resident who moved to […]
colemantoday.com
Newest Coleman Resident First to Use New Hospital
Coleman, Texas (November 1, 2022) – Born on October 31, 2022, and weighing in at 7 lbs., 12 oz., Hudson Case Self was the first patient transferred to the new addition of Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC), taking residence in the hospital’s new nursery. “Of course his mother,...
If You See A Blue Postal Mailbox in Abilene, Don’t Use It And Here’s Why
For decades the United States Postal Service has made things easy when it comes to mailing letters. It's those blue postal mailboxes that you see everywhere. Growing up we had one not too far away. I even remember going on short walks to drop off letters for the postman. Today,...
Grocery Shopping In The Dark? Today Was A First For Me, Abilene
We've all heard the expressions before - "that was a first for me" or "I bet you didn't think you would be doing THIS when you woke up today." Thursday was one of those days for me. I had an experience I had never had before, and more than likely will never have again.
Abilene police urge citizens to throw away antisemetic, ‘anti-government’ materials left in local neighborhood
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are urging citizens to throw away antisemetic and “anti-government” materials that were left around a local neighborhood this weekend. The flyers were found in the Old Elmwood neighborhood in south Abilene overnight Saturday. KTAB and KRBC will not be showing pictures of the flyers, which contain antisemetic language regarding […]
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
Abilene, TX
735
Followers
2K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT
KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1470kyyw.com
Comments / 0