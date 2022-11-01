Read full article on original website
Related
Vet reveals five dog breeds he wouldn’t have as a pet
A vet from Essex has revealed the dog breeds he would not keep as a pet.Ben Simpson-Vernon, 31, listed several types of dog that he would not own, due to common health problems associated with particular breeds.Some breeds were off his list because of “temperament problems” or “excessive wrinkly skin.”Mr Simpson-Vernon clarified that ultimately all dogs have health problems, but steps can be taken to ensure you buy from the right place.“I wanted to raise awareness on both dogs to get and not to get,” Mr Simpson-Vernon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Coldplay postpone shows after Chris Martin contracts ‘serious' health problemProtester tells Princess Kate ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during Belfast tripKourtney Kardashian says she’s ‘so into’ her ‘thicker’ post-IVF body
Moment woman reunites with beloved pet cat six years after it went missing
A cat that has been missing for six years has been reunited with its owners after being presumed dead. The feline, named Jimi Hendrix, is back with his family after a rescue charity scanned his microchip and used Facebook to find them. Jimi’s owner, Joanna Farmer, presumed he had died...
studyfinds.org
Dachshunds, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels among unhealthiest (thus most expensive) dog breeds, vet warns
CHIGWELL, England — Owning a dog often winds up being far more expensive than one might expect. To that point, a British vet is sharing the dog breeds he wouldn’t have as a pet — because they have a history of health problems and land owners with massive bills.
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
This Is Why You Should Never Pet A Dog With A Red Collar In New Jersey
Never ever pet a dog with a red collar, and this is why...I just learned about this too and my mind is blown. There are three colors that we should be paying attention to when we see a dog’s collar. Of course, not everyone follows this suggested practice but if you always use it as a gauge you’ll be safer in case they do.
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later
Heartbroken after their beloved Corgi/shepherd mix, Dante, went missing, this Virginia family moved to a new town 20 miles away. Three months later, they walked into a local shelter and found their lost dog!. "We love him so much," says Ruth Parada de Martinez. "God heard my prayers." On July...
Watch: Puppy rejected by his mother is adopted by a CAT!
Video shows momma cat welcoming an abandoned puppy into her feline family
Watch the moment this sweet cat discovers there’s a new baby in the house
Cats are renowned for being curious, and if there’s anything going on in the house they like to know about it! That’s why this sweet video of a cat checking out his new human sibling has gone viral on TikTok, with over 15.4 million views to date. The...
Best outdoor cat houses 2022: Five perfect picks for your feline friends
Keep cats safe and dry with our guide to the best outdoor cat houses money can buy
pethelpful.com
New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love
It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
chatelaine.com
The Chicest Way To Hide Your Cat’s Litter Box
It’s a cat’s world, and we’re just living in it. Case in point: We happily put up with bulky and unsightly litter boxes for the love of our furry friends. But no matter where you hide it—behind a bedroom door, in the bathroom, tucked away in a closet—a kitty bathroom takes up valuable real estate. (And, let’s be honest: It isn’t always so easy on the nose, either.) Decor YouTuber and small-space expert Alexandra Gater shares the affordable Ikea hack that she uses to keep her space mess-free and her cat, Lottie, happy.
Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular
Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
Aviation Museum Discovers Litter of Kittens Born in Historic Plane and Helps Rescue the Cats
North Carolina's Hickory Aviation Museum found a mother cat and her five kittens in the cockpit of a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star plane The Hickory Aviation Museum recently had a litter of surprise visitors. In October, an employee at the North Carolina museum investigated some strange noises they heard coming from one of the museum's planes and found the source to be a cat and her five kittens, per the Charlotte Observer. "Not only do we battle rain, wind, heat, wasps, and birds, one of the cats...
katzenworld.co.uk
Abandoned Canal Cats Seek Purrfect new Homes
Annie and Bonnie were found on the towpath of the Trent and Mersey Canal. Two inseparable cats are ‘learning to love’ again after being abandoned by the side of a canal in Derbyshire. Bewildered Annie and Bonnie were left in two separate cat carriers with no food or...
ffnews.com
Embrace Pet Insurance Teams Up with Best Friends Animal Society to Cover Adoption Fees Now Through the End of the Year
Embrace Pet Insurance, a leading pet insurance provider for dogs and cats in the US, and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, believe that all pets deserve a safe place to call home. That’s why they’ve teamed up to help more pets find loving families this holiday season.
petpress.net
7 Best Dogs for Agility That Make Great Pets
Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries. And it’s no wonder why – they’re loyal, loving, and make great companions. But did you know that some dogs are also incredibly agile?. That’s right, there are certain breeds of dogs that are...
petpress.net
7 Cutest But Dumbest Cat Breeds That Make Great Pets
Cats are known for being among the most intelligent animals on the planet. But not all cats are created equal. Some cat breeds are definitely smarter than others. So, what makes cats dumb? Sometimes they don’t know how to use a litter box. Out of confusion, they can’t figure...
petpress.net
10 of the Weird Cat Breeds That You Probably Didn’t Know Existed
There are a lot of different cat breeds in the world, and some of them are just downright weird. If you’re looking for a unique pet, then one of these weird cat breeds might be perfect for you!. In this blog post, we will take a look at 10...
petsplusmag.com
Pet Honesty Launches New Pillow-Style Cat Health Supplements
(PRESS RELEASE) AUSTIN, TX — Pet Honesty has launched a new line of natural cat health supplements formulated to help finicky cats take their vitamins without a fuss. By combining a pillow-style supplement with a crunchy outer shell and a creamy, savory filling tucked inside, the brand has created a first-of-its-kind line of supplements loved by nine out of 10 cats in independent taste testing¹. As a leading natural pet health supplement brand, Pet Honesty aims to help make pet health supplements an easy, viable option for the many pet parents who care to support their pets’ health in the same ways they support their own.
intheknow.com
Pet owner introduces TikTok to ‘scary dog privilege’
Prepare to be terrified! Chilli the pug is the “most unhinged dog criminal,” and he very much has “scary dog privilege.”. The internet-famous pug has over 71,000 followers on TikTok. Chilli is known for donning a colorful floral petal hat that frames his face. But don’t be fooled by the adorable features. Criminal Chilli has actually committed tax fraud, petty theft and arson, to name a few of his offenses.
Comments / 0