North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
76th annual Thanksgiving Parade set to return, will be held Wednesday night
CHARLOTTE — The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade will return to light up the night on Tryon Street in Uptown Charlotte this year. According to organizers, the 2021 Thanksgiving Eve Parade was a huge success, with 100,000 people lining Tryon Street to take in the night’s festivities, so the 2022 parade will continue this tradition.
Need To Relax This Thanksgiving? Try Cannabis Gravy (Yes It Exists)
This is a new one- Cannabis Gravy. Thanksgiving can be crazy, but thanks to Kiva Confections you can keep your family mellow this year. The edibles brand is bringing back its cannabis-infused gravy, which boasts 10 mg of THC per packet and is available across California dispensaries. Just whisk the gravy powder with one cup of water in a saucepan, bring it to a boil, and occasionally stir until its consistency is how you like it. How do you keep things (your family) sane at your Thanksgiving celebration? I think I’ll personally stick with the wine. But you do you! You’d certainly want to give your family a heads up but if they are on board this is one way to keep the anxiety low for the holidays.
Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
Cameron’s Picks of Things To Do In Charlotte This Weekend (11.4-11.6)
Halloween festivities might be over, but there are still plenty of Fall events to check out around Charlotte. The weather seems to be hanging on for us, just like these last bit of leaves, which means it’s still exciting to get out and about. My fiancé and I will...
Places to Get Nachos in Charlotte for National Nachos Day
Did you know there is such a thing as National Nacho Day? I know, there is pretty much a holiday for just about any and everything. How great is that when it comes to food? National Nachos Day happens every year on November 6 and what better way to celebrate than eating some nachos? This year will be my first National Nachos Day in Charlotte so why not spend the day experiencing some cool, new places with nachos?
Southern Christmas Show brings North America’s largest holiday show to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Southern Christmas Show will create a one-stop holiday shop as it kicks off later this month, offering everything from recipes to presents under one roof. The 55th annual event — themed “Winter Wonderland” — is the largest holiday show in North America. Expect more than 400 vendors offering gifts, treats, holiday décor and gourmet goodies.
Charlotte Restaurants Opened for Thanksgiving 2022
Well, it’s that time of year again. The holiday that is for those with empty stomachs and ready to hang with family over some great food. For some of us who may not live near family or be able to be with family, you may be looking for restaurants to celebrate the holiday. Trust me, do not feel bad for not having a full Thanksgiving meal. There have been years I went out to restaurants and had a great self-care day anyways. If you were wondering where you may want to go for Thanksgiving this year then we have got you covered.
10 Of The Worst-Rated Restaurants In Charlotte
It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
Warm and cozy restaurants in Charlotte
Take the chill off this winter by making a reservation at one of these comfy, cozy restaurants around Charlotte. The ambience is warm and inviting — and in some cases, there’s an open fire to help set the mood. 300 East, Dilworth. Family-owned and operated for 35 years,...
Review: American Airlines First Class from Cleveland to Charlotte
I was never supposed to fly from Cleveland to Charlotte, but a flight cancellation the night before saw me rebooked on this service. Presumably because I was nice and sympathetic to the gate agent changing the flights, I was put into first class for this flight. Since I was connecting...
4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit
The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
Truck tows Midnight Diner to new location in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — A popular South End staple has made its way to a new spot. The Midnight Diner closed its original location in September. Crews used a large truck and trailer overnight Tuesday to move the building from East Carson Street to its new home in Uptown. The building...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County
TROUTMAN, N.C. — There might not have been any new billionaires after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but a lucky person in the Charlotte area won a $1 million prize by matching all five of the white balls. The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday that a lottery ticket...
A Survey of Charlotte’s Tastiest Biscuits
Even without the alliteration, Biscuit Saturdays at Wentworth & Fenn are a worthy complement to Taco Tuesdays. Chef-owner Samantha Allen, one of the city’s premier names in pastry, spotlights both sweet and savory biscuits. During a recent visit, the gorgeous Shishito & Goat Cheese Biscuit ($6) on the counter was a surprise, even if Allen is known for her flavor combinations. The shishito is an East Asian pepper that’s milder than a jalapeño—a superb partner for a biscuit infused with goat cheese, garlic, and onion compound butter. Just writing this has me counting down to Saturday. —Andy Smith.
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 31
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 21-27: Antico Italian Restaurant, 9719 Sam Furr Road – 97 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Bojangles, 335 Huntersville Gateway Blvd. – 98 Bonefish Grill, 8805...
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home says pictures are just not the same as seeing the home in person. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, got to take a tour of his new home with WBTV’s Mary King. “I think it’s...
Tickets Are Available For An Experience Where Pirates Serve You Cocktails In Charlotte
Tickets to the Ghost and Pirates Rum Experience are available! What better place to enjoy an interactive pirate show at a special location in Charlotte. The rum will flow for a limited time from Nov. 11-12 as tickets include four drinks that compliment the story of the show!. This swashbuckling...
First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) has flights available through a new carrier. Contour is now providing flights to Charlotte, and their first flight out of Augusta County took off Tuesday, Nov. 1. The flight is about an hour and a half long. While Contour...
The Charlotte Knights Are Freshening Up Their Look
The Charlotte Knights just unveiled a whole new look!. Can you believe this year will be the Charlotte Knights 10th year in Uptown Charlotte? The Minor league baseball team is celebrating with a fresh look this season, and new uniforms. The new uniforms, and logo, are staying on theme with...
