atozsports.com
Georgia just gave the Tennessee Vols some bulletin board material
There’s been no shortage of bulletin board material for the Tennessee Vols this season. We’ve seen a Florida defensive back say he didn’t view Tennessee as a challenge. There was LSU head coach Brian Kelly suggesting that the Vols “can’t do much” because of their tempo.
Jeremy Pruitt provides guarantee for Tennessee-Georgia game
No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will play at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10. Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup from Sanford Stadium. Ahead of the Tennessee-Georgia game, former Vols’ head coach...
College Football Fans Are Furious With Alabama Over TCU
The College Football Playoff committee is siding with history by putting Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over TCU in the initial 2022 rankings. The undefeated Horned Frogs check in at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama, which lost to No. 1 Tennessee and almost ...
Betting Lines Making Major Movements in Georgia vs Tennessee
When the betting lines first opened in Vegas for Saturday's mega matchup between the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, the Bulldogs were a 12.5 point favorite in a game that carried a team total of 59.5 points. As of Tuesday morning, however, the ...
msn.com
Bowl projections: Loss won't significantly hurt College Football Playoff chances of Georgia, Tennessee
October is in the rearview mirror, and the College Football Playoff race is officially starting its stretch run. Perhaps the biggest game of the season will come Saturday when Georgia hosts Tennessee, the two teams that have separated themselves from the other contenders in the competition for the semifinals. While the winner likely will be headed to the SEC championship game, the loser should finish 11-1 and be in prime position to be selected by the committee.
247Sports
Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Paul Finebaum previews matchup, discusses Hendon Hooker's Heisman candidacy
Will Tennessee continue its historic season with a win at Georgia, or will the defending national champions post college football's best victory of the season and defend their home turf? Week 10's game of the year in the SEC has everybody shifting their attention to Athens on Saturday for a matchup with playoff implications, and Paul Finebaum notes the stage is so big for Vols and Bulldogs, very few are even referencing the league's nightcap pitting nationally-ranked Alabama and LSU.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson open 1-4 in top 25
The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with undefeated Tennessee slotted at the No. 1 spot in the four-team field. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season with a win over Alabama already on their resume, the Volunteers sit in the top slot while making their debut in the CFP Rankings as the playoff opens its ninth season of existence.
Heather Dinich Ranks Her Top 4 College Football Teams
The initial 2022 College Football Playoff rankings will be released tonight, but Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum offered their predictions on the top four this morning. Dinich unveiled her foursome first: Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Michigan in that order. Those are the top four teams in the AP poll, though Georgia is ranked No. 1.
Alabama Football: First Playoff rankings good to Tide and SEC
Bashing the CFB Playoff Selection Committee has become a mainstay of every season. That will continue after Tuesday night’s first rankings, but Alabama football fans have nothing to complain about. The Crimson Tide is at No. 6, ahead of undefeated TCU. Alabama, already in a ‘win-out’ situation does not...
College Football Playoff rankings released, SEC has 3 of top 6 teams
The initial release of the College Football Playoff rankings came Tuesday night live on ESPN. The No. 1 spot went to Tennessee on the strength of its 52-49 win over Alabama with a lot still to be determined. The Vols will face No. 3 Georgia at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that could determine the SEC East. Ohio State was No. 2.
Former Tennessee QB Says Playing at Georgia Is ’Not Intimidating’
The ex-Vols quarterback knows what the environment is like in Athens, having won there twice during his college career.
LSU vs. Alabama: Five things to know about the Crimson Tide in Week 10
Following the release of the College Football Playoff Rankings, LSU hosting Alabama has now become a top-10 matchup. It’ll be a night game under the lights in Death Valley and should be one of the better environments LSU has produced since Joe Burrow was on campus. However, the Crimson Tide are no strangers to crowd noise and have survived hostile environments in Baton Rouge before.
