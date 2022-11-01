ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

KARK 4 News

Little Rock police confirm 12 year-old girl shot Friday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile injured on Friday night in Little Rock. Police say a 12 year-old girl was shot on Grand Avenue near Montclair Road, and is in critical condition. According to police, a juvenile is in-custody in connection to the shooting. This […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police search for runaway girl from Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway teen. 14-year-old Nevaeh Woods was last seen in Little Rock on November 1. She is described as being 5'1" and weighing about 180 pounds. Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onlyinark.com

The Road to Olde Crow General Store

My eating adventures across Arkansas often take place in the company of various friends and family. Don’t get me wrong, I’m thankful for these loved ones, and while I generally prefer to share eating adventures with them, sometimes the best time is time spent alone. This was the case with my recent jaunt to Olde Crow General Store in Benton.
BENTON, AR
THV11

Police search for missing Little Rock man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a missing man. 22-year-old Dreyden Johnson was last seen in Little Rock. He is 5'11" in height and weighs about 178 pounds. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Guess & Company: Gift and Food Items

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Christmas at the Warehouse begins October 22nd and ends on December 4th. Their hours are 9am to 6pm, Wednesday through Sunday. For more information on Guess and Company, click here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Weekend Guide: 16 Events to Welcome November

A few ghosts may still be hanging around, but the new month is already full of holiday fun. Let's get into it. COVID forecast: Community level is low. Click here to get this week's by-the-numbers report, and click here for a simplified version of what it means for how to go out into the city safely and responsibly.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
JONESBORO, AR
KATV

Hit and run on I-30, police chase ensues

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Saturday afternoon eyewitnesses reported a hit and run involving a car and a motorcycle. The accident occurred around 1:48 p.m. on I-30 near Roosevelt Rd. According to witnesses, the car hit the motorcycle from behind, causing the bumper of the car to lodge in the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

