Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Little Rock police confirm 12 year-old girl shot Friday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile injured on Friday night in Little Rock. Police say a 12 year-old girl was shot on Grand Avenue near Montclair Road, and is in critical condition. According to police, a juvenile is in-custody in connection to the shooting. This […]
Police search for runaway girl from Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway teen. 14-year-old Nevaeh Woods was last seen in Little Rock on November 1. She is described as being 5'1" and weighing about 180 pounds. Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts...
North Little Rock’s Black Santa hits the big screen on HBO Max after racist letter
A North Little Rock man is starring in an HBO Max documentary after he received a hateful later two years ago asked him to remove a Black Santa statue from his yard.
onlyinark.com
The Road to Olde Crow General Store
My eating adventures across Arkansas often take place in the company of various friends and family. Don’t get me wrong, I’m thankful for these loved ones, and while I generally prefer to share eating adventures with them, sometimes the best time is time spent alone. This was the case with my recent jaunt to Olde Crow General Store in Benton.
Police search for missing Little Rock man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a missing man. 22-year-old Dreyden Johnson was last seen in Little Rock. He is 5'11" in height and weighs about 178 pounds. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact...
KATV
Guess & Company: Gift and Food Items
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Christmas at the Warehouse begins October 22nd and ends on December 4th. Their hours are 9am to 6pm, Wednesday through Sunday. For more information on Guess and Company, click here.
littlerocksoiree.com
Weekend Guide: 16 Events to Welcome November
A few ghosts may still be hanging around, but the new month is already full of holiday fun. Let's get into it. COVID forecast: Community level is low. Click here to get this week's by-the-numbers report, and click here for a simplified version of what it means for how to go out into the city safely and responsibly.
Two shot exiting Asher Avenue store in Little Rock Wednesday night
Little Rock police officers were called out Wednesday night after two men were shot as they exited a store on Asher Avenue.
uams.edu
UAMS College of Medicine Student Shines on “The Voice”
Nov. 4, 2022 | Nov. 4, 2022 | First-year medical student Andrew Igbokidi is on the path to a promising career. But whether that career will be medicine or music — or perhaps a combination of both — is yet to be determined. In early August, as the...
Little Rock police investigate 'suspicious death' on Legion Hut Road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have started investigating a "suspicious death" in the city. According to authorities, the incident happened on Legion Hut Road. There is no further information on the incident, but we will update this article as more information becomes available.
Community of East End steps up and bands together to clean up tornado damage
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — On Friday evening, thousands of people all across the state of Arkansas experienced severe bad weather. Saline County was one of the areas that were impacted, as a tornado tore through the area. People in the East End community were left to spend most of...
LRPD: Arrest made after car stolen with 3 kids inside
Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday night after a car was stolen with three children inside.
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
Little Rock police release additional information on Wednesday car theft and kidnapping
Additional details in a Wednesday night Little Rock car theft show the three children inside the car when it was taken were present during the subsequent police chase.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Man accused of attempting to set business on fire late last month believed to be involved in 12 other fire incidents, charged
Little Rock, Arkansas – The 37-year-old Nathan James Hester was indicted on Wednesday after an investigation showed that he tried to set Jim’s Razorback Pizza in Maumelle on fire late last month. The information was provided by the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Arkansas on Thursday.
KATV
Hit and run on I-30, police chase ensues
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Saturday afternoon eyewitnesses reported a hit and run involving a car and a motorcycle. The accident occurred around 1:48 p.m. on I-30 near Roosevelt Rd. According to witnesses, the car hit the motorcycle from behind, causing the bumper of the car to lodge in the...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in Arkansas
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Friday night storm damages homes, power equipment in Saline County
Emergency responders are going from home to home assisting following a damaging storm that moved through the Sardis and East End communities Friday night.
EF-2 tornado confirmed to have touched ground in Saline County
According to officials with the National Weather Service, an EF-2 tornado touched down southeast of Sardis Friday night.
Wednesday homicide in Mabelvale makes 2022 deadliest year on record in Little Rock
Little Rock police said a death investigation started midday Wednesday is now being considered the city’s 71st homicide of 2022, pushing past the previous annual record for killings in the capital city.
Comments / 3