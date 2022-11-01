ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Heidi Klum Breaks Down Her Viral Worm Costume, Feared She Was Going to Suffocate (Exclusive)

When it came to her elaborate costume for her epic Halloween party, Heidi Klum had just one request from her husband -- leave no woman giant earthworm behind!. The 49-year-old supermodel opened up about what it was like to be stuffed as a giant earthworm when she spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi on the America's Got Talent: All-Stars red carpet in Los Angeles. Klum didn't hold back about the fact that the costume brought on some anxiety for a myriad of reasons.
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kim Kardashian Details Extreme Weight Loss Program for Marilyn Monroe Met Gala Look

Kim Kardashian was prepared to stop at nothing to fit into her 2022 Met Gala look. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star shares her vision of wearing the same dress that Marilyn Monroe wore while famously singing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to President John F. Kennedy to the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
John Legend Addresses Fractured Relationship with Kanye West: 'He's Definitely Changed'

Times change, and people change even more. John Legend is opening up about how and why his decades-long friendship with Kanye "Ye" West has since fallen to the wayside. Sitting down with journalist Kara Swisher for her New York Magazine podcast, On With Kara Swisher, Legend reflected on how the West he knew when collaborating on the rapper's The College Dropout album and Legend's Get Lifted -- both released in 2004 -- is different from the divisive and controversial figure he is today.
Duran Duran Reveals Princess Diana's Favorite Song of Theirs (Exclusive)

Duran Duran is recalling their special connection to Princess Diana. In a new interview, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor tell ET's Kevin Frazier which of their songs the late royal loved most before her death in 1997. "When we met Harry and William, they said,...
Selena Gomez Releases Emotional New Song 'My Mind & Me' Ahead of Documentary

Selena Gomez has a question: "Wanna hear a part to my story?" Three years after the release of one of her most personal tracks, "Lose You to Love Me," the 30-year-old star is back with another deeply emotional song, this time -- as its title makes clear -- about herself and her own mind. On Thursday morning, Gomez dropped the single, "My Mind & Me," in the lead-up to her highly anticipated Apple TV+ documentary of the same name, out on Nov. 4.
'American Horror Story' Star Leslie Grossman on That 'Dressed to Kill' Homage in 'NYC' (Exclusive)

After playing the likes of Meadow Wilton on Cult, Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt on Apocalypse, Margaret Booth on 1984, and Ursula – her personal favorite – on Double Feature, Leslie Grossman is back for the 11th installment of American Horror Story, titled NYC. This time she's playing Barbara Read, the ex-wife of a closeted gay cop named Patrick (Russell Tovey), in Ryan Murphy's horror anthology's most provocative season yet.
Lindsay Lohan's 'Jingle Bell Rock' Cover Will Give You 'Mean Girls' Nostalgia: Listen!

Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls love continues... this time with song! The actress released a cover of Jingle Bell Rock on Friday in advance of her new holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. Understandably, fans can't listen to the festive rendition without thinking of Lohan's iconic Jingle Bell Rock performance in Mean...
Ryan Reynolds Trolls Nick Cannon Over the News He's Expecting His 11th Child

Ryan Reynolds doesn't mind poking fun at his pal Nick Cannon's ever-expanding family. After the news broke on Thursday that the 42-year-old Masked Singer host was expecting his 11th child with model Alyssa Scott, Reynolds retweeted the news, writing, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle." Cannon previously appeared in a...
New NBC comedy 'Lopez vs Lopez' cast real-life father and daughter

LOS ANGELES — For six seasons, "The George Lopez Show" showed the fictionalized life of comedian and actor George Lopez. Now he's returning to the small screen with a new NBC series called, "Lopez vs Lopez," a show based in both fiction, and reality. "The first show was very...
'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Fiancé Erich Schwer Break Up

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have reportedly called it quits. According to multiple reports, they've broken up less than two months after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette finale. ET has reached out to reps for comment. Chatter of trouble in paradise for the former couple began circulating in October,...
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Savannah Guthrie Chug Beer on Live TV

Savannah Guthrie didn't back down from Ashton Kutcher's challenge. On Friday's episode of the Today show, the 44-year-old actor stopped by to discuss running the New York City Marathon in support of his foundation, Thorn, and things quickly went off the rails. Guthrie and Carson Daly tried to help Kutcher...
Selena Gomez Reveals She May Not Be Able to Have Children Due to Bipolar Medication

Selena Gomez is getting candid about the effects the bipolar medication had on her body. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Only Murders in the Building star shares that following her diagnosis, she was put on various medications that took a toll on her overall health and may impact her ability to have children.

