After Her Transplant, Selena Gomez Named Her New Kidney "Fred Armisen" And The Reason Is Really Sweet
"I've never met him, but I'm secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, 'That's weird.'"
Selena Gomez Calls Justin Bieber Breakup the ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me' in New Doc 'My Mind & Me'
Selena Gomez found purpose in her heartbreak. In her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which was released on Apple TV+ on Friday, the 30-year-old opens up about the end of her relationship with Justin Bieber in 2018. While discussing her hit song, "Lose You to Love Me," Gomez...
Heidi Klum Breaks Down Her Viral Worm Costume, Feared She Was Going to Suffocate (Exclusive)
When it came to her elaborate costume for her epic Halloween party, Heidi Klum had just one request from her husband -- leave no woman giant earthworm behind!. The 49-year-old supermodel opened up about what it was like to be stuffed as a giant earthworm when she spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi on the America's Got Talent: All-Stars red carpet in Los Angeles. Klum didn't hold back about the fact that the costume brought on some anxiety for a myriad of reasons.
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kim Kardashian Details Extreme Weight Loss Program for Marilyn Monroe Met Gala Look
Kim Kardashian was prepared to stop at nothing to fit into her 2022 Met Gala look. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star shares her vision of wearing the same dress that Marilyn Monroe wore while famously singing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to President John F. Kennedy to the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me': The Biggest Revelations About Her Bipolar Disorder, Relationship With Mom & More
Selena Gomez is giving an intimate glimpse at her life living with mental illness and coming into her womanhood. In her new Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer offers viewers a firsthand look at all of the things she experienced from 2016 to 2020.
John Legend Addresses Fractured Relationship with Kanye West: 'He's Definitely Changed'
Times change, and people change even more. John Legend is opening up about how and why his decades-long friendship with Kanye "Ye" West has since fallen to the wayside. Sitting down with journalist Kara Swisher for her New York Magazine podcast, On With Kara Swisher, Legend reflected on how the West he knew when collaborating on the rapper's The College Dropout album and Legend's Get Lifted -- both released in 2004 -- is different from the divisive and controversial figure he is today.
Duran Duran Reveals Princess Diana's Favorite Song of Theirs (Exclusive)
Duran Duran is recalling their special connection to Princess Diana. In a new interview, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor tell ET's Kevin Frazier which of their songs the late royal loved most before her death in 1997. "When we met Harry and William, they said,...
Selena Gomez Releases Emotional New Song 'My Mind & Me' Ahead of Documentary
Selena Gomez has a question: "Wanna hear a part to my story?" Three years after the release of one of her most personal tracks, "Lose You to Love Me," the 30-year-old star is back with another deeply emotional song, this time -- as its title makes clear -- about herself and her own mind. On Thursday morning, Gomez dropped the single, "My Mind & Me," in the lead-up to her highly anticipated Apple TV+ documentary of the same name, out on Nov. 4.
Matthew Perry Reveals His Proudest 'Friends' Moment and Who His Favorite Guest Star Is
Matthew Perry is sharing his proudest moment on Friends. Following the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor set off on his book tour, beginning with a conversation in New York City, which was moderated by Jess Cagle. When asked to recount his...
'American Horror Story' Star Leslie Grossman on That 'Dressed to Kill' Homage in 'NYC' (Exclusive)
After playing the likes of Meadow Wilton on Cult, Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt on Apocalypse, Margaret Booth on 1984, and Ursula – her personal favorite – on Double Feature, Leslie Grossman is back for the 11th installment of American Horror Story, titled NYC. This time she's playing Barbara Read, the ex-wife of a closeted gay cop named Patrick (Russell Tovey), in Ryan Murphy's horror anthology's most provocative season yet.
'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Kardashian Shoots Down Tristan Thompson's Offer to Pay for True's Birthday
Khloe Kardashian is doing just fine, thanks. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, KoKo throws her daughter, True, a pastel-themed fourth birthday party complete with massive balloon displays, hair braiding, slime-making stations, and plenty of treats. "I'm entrusted in raising her, and I take that role so seriously," Khloe says...
Lindsay Lohan's 'Jingle Bell Rock' Cover Will Give You 'Mean Girls' Nostalgia: Listen!
Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls love continues... this time with song! The actress released a cover of Jingle Bell Rock on Friday in advance of her new holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. Understandably, fans can't listen to the festive rendition without thinking of Lohan's iconic Jingle Bell Rock performance in Mean...
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Reveal Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Wedding Left Them ‘Hyperventilating Crying’ (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert: If you have not yet watched episode 10 of Love Is Blind season 3, "Approaching the Altar," please proceed with caution. If you were gasping during Raven Ross and SK Alagbada's wedding ceremony on season 3 of Love Is Blind, you weren't alone. ET speaks with Love Is...
Listen to the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack Featuring Rihanna, Tems and More
Black Panther fans are a week away from diving into the highly anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and now they'll have something to tide them over the next few days -- the film's original soundtrack. On Friday, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By soundtrack,...
Ryan Reynolds Trolls Nick Cannon Over the News He's Expecting His 11th Child
Ryan Reynolds doesn't mind poking fun at his pal Nick Cannon's ever-expanding family. After the news broke on Thursday that the 42-year-old Masked Singer host was expecting his 11th child with model Alyssa Scott, Reynolds retweeted the news, writing, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle." Cannon previously appeared in a...
New NBC comedy 'Lopez vs Lopez' cast real-life father and daughter
LOS ANGELES — For six seasons, "The George Lopez Show" showed the fictionalized life of comedian and actor George Lopez. Now he's returning to the small screen with a new NBC series called, "Lopez vs Lopez," a show based in both fiction, and reality. "The first show was very...
'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Fiancé Erich Schwer Break Up
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have reportedly called it quits. According to multiple reports, they've broken up less than two months after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette finale. ET has reached out to reps for comment. Chatter of trouble in paradise for the former couple began circulating in October,...
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Savannah Guthrie Chug Beer on Live TV
Savannah Guthrie didn't back down from Ashton Kutcher's challenge. On Friday's episode of the Today show, the 44-year-old actor stopped by to discuss running the New York City Marathon in support of his foundation, Thorn, and things quickly went off the rails. Guthrie and Carson Daly tried to help Kutcher...
Megan Thee Stallion Criticizes Drake Over 'Circo Loco' Lyric About Tory Lanez Shooting
Megan Thee Stallion isn't naming any names but she's certainly not keeping quiet about another rapper insinuating that she is lying about allegedly being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020. Drake and 21 Savage dropped their new collaborative album, Her Loss, in the early hours of Friday...
Selena Gomez Reveals She May Not Be Able to Have Children Due to Bipolar Medication
Selena Gomez is getting candid about the effects the bipolar medication had on her body. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Only Murders in the Building star shares that following her diagnosis, she was put on various medications that took a toll on her overall health and may impact her ability to have children.
