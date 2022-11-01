Read full article on original website
onlyinark.com
The Road to Olde Crow General Store
My eating adventures across Arkansas often take place in the company of various friends and family. Don’t get me wrong, I’m thankful for these loved ones, and while I generally prefer to share eating adventures with them, sometimes the best time is time spent alone. This was the case with my recent jaunt to Olde Crow General Store in Benton.
uams.edu
UAMS College of Medicine Student Shines on “The Voice”
Nov. 4, 2022 | Nov. 4, 2022 | First-year medical student Andrew Igbokidi is on the path to a promising career. But whether that career will be medicine or music — or perhaps a combination of both — is yet to be determined. In early August, as the...
FOX Food Spotlight: The Twisted Noodle
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new food truck has hit Central Arkansas Streets. The Twisted Noodle is an Italian bistro food truck that serves noodles in a pocket. Check out The Twisted Noodle’s Facebook page and watch the video for more information.
Community of East End steps up and bands together to clean up tornado damage
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — On Friday evening, thousands of people all across the state of Arkansas experienced severe bad weather. Saline County was one of the areas that were impacted, as a tornado tore through the area. People in the East End community were left to spend most of...
KATV
Arkansas winner of the $2 million Powerball ticket claims her prize Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The winner of the $2 million Powerball prize from Wednesday’s drawing, who has chosen to remain anonymous, claimed her Friday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. The Faulkner County resident told ASL that she hadn’t heard the news that the...
Pulaski County prosecutor walks back statement on Little Rock City Hall investigation
The Pulaski County prosecutor said Wednesday that he misspoke after Tuesday’s statement that he was opening an investigation into Little Rock City Hall.
Police search for runaway girl from Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway teen. 14-year-old Nevaeh Woods was last seen in Little Rock on November 1. She is described as being 5'1" and weighing about 180 pounds. Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts...
Faulkner County resident claims $2 million lottery winnings
As the Powerball prize rises to $1.6 billion for the Saturday night drawing, it has become the largest national lottery jackpot in history.
Construction on Rodney Parham creates headache for neighbors
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Crews are working to expand Rodney Parham Road by adding a sidewalk and bike lane— however, that's created a mess for residents to deal with. Billie Woods and her husband moved to their home on Rodney Parham Road three years ago. "I loved how...
5newsonline.com
Small town in Arkansas sells $2 million winning lottery ticket
WOOSTER, Ark. — The lottery has been at the top of many people's minds, especially folks in Wooster. Earlier this week, a Faulkner County woman bought a winning $2 million lottery ticket at a gas station there. Though the winner isn't the only one who will benefit— The gas...
Little Rock police release additional information on Wednesday car theft and kidnapping
Additional details in a Wednesday night Little Rock car theft show the three children inside the car when it was taken were present during the subsequent police chase.
EF-2 tornado confirmed to have touched ground in Saline County
According to officials with the National Weather Service, an EF-2 tornado touched down southeast of Sardis Friday night.
Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
North Little Rock man under federal indictment for arson
A North Little Rock man was indicted in federal court Wednesday and charged with setting fire to a restaurant earlier this year.
Friday night storm damages homes, power equipment in Saline County
Emergency responders are going from home to home assisting following a damaging storm that moved through the Sardis and East End communities Friday night.
Benton police still looking for man in mental health crisis
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man who they believe could be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory was last seen over two weeks ago. He had been previously reported as missing and since then...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Wanderlust Styles LLC, Haley Rhodes, 1302 Apache St., Magnolia filed 10/24/22. Ouachita. Guardian Transport LLC, Jimmy C. Plyler, 365 Ouachita 93, Bearden filed 10/24/22.
Little Rock police confirm 12 year-old girl shot Friday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile injured on Friday night in Little Rock. Police say a 12 year-old girl was shot on Grand Avenue near Montclair Road, and is in critical condition. According to police, a juvenile is in-custody in connection to the shooting. This […]
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
KATV
Hit and run on I-30, police chase ensues
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Saturday afternoon eyewitnesses reported a hit and run involving a car and a motorcycle. The accident occurred around 1:48 p.m. on I-30 near Roosevelt Rd. According to witnesses, the car hit the motorcycle from behind, causing the bumper of the car to lodge in the...
