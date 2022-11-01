ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

The Road to Olde Crow General Store

My eating adventures across Arkansas often take place in the company of various friends and family. Don’t get me wrong, I’m thankful for these loved ones, and while I generally prefer to share eating adventures with them, sometimes the best time is time spent alone. This was the case with my recent jaunt to Olde Crow General Store in Benton.
BENTON, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: The Twisted Noodle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new food truck has hit Central Arkansas Streets. The Twisted Noodle is an Italian bistro food truck that serves noodles in a pocket. Check out The Twisted Noodle’s Facebook page and watch the video for more information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police search for runaway girl from Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway teen. 14-year-old Nevaeh Woods was last seen in Little Rock on November 1. She is described as being 5'1" and weighing about 180 pounds. Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

Small town in Arkansas sells $2 million winning lottery ticket

WOOSTER, Ark. — The lottery has been at the top of many people's minds, especially folks in Wooster. Earlier this week, a Faulkner County woman bought a winning $2 million lottery ticket at a gas station there. Though the winner isn't the only one who will benefit— The gas...
WOOSTER, AR
THV11

Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Benton police still looking for man in mental health crisis

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man who they believe could be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory was last seen over two weeks ago. He had been previously reported as missing and since then...
BENTON, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1

South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Wanderlust Styles LLC, Haley Rhodes, 1302 Apache St., Magnolia filed 10/24/22. Ouachita. Guardian Transport LLC, Jimmy C. Plyler, 365 Ouachita 93, Bearden filed 10/24/22.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KARK 4 News

Little Rock police confirm 12 year-old girl shot Friday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile injured on Friday night in Little Rock. Police say a 12 year-old girl was shot on Grand Avenue near Montclair Road, and is in critical condition. According to police, a juvenile is in-custody in connection to the shooting. This […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
JONESBORO, AR
KATV

Hit and run on I-30, police chase ensues

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Saturday afternoon eyewitnesses reported a hit and run involving a car and a motorcycle. The accident occurred around 1:48 p.m. on I-30 near Roosevelt Rd. According to witnesses, the car hit the motorcycle from behind, causing the bumper of the car to lodge in the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

