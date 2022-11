ALL-TIME | 15th meeting (SHSU leads 9-5) LAST MEETING | Sept. 22, 2022 (ACU W, 3-2) ABILENE - ACU closed out their home schedule last weekend, going 1-1, and begins a three-game road swing to close out the regular season. The team has a bye Thursday night making their only match of the week against the Bearkats on Saturday afternoon. The teams met to open the WAC schedule for the Wildcats with ACU earning the five-set victory. The Wildcats will look for the season sweep over a Sam Houston team that has dropped their last eight contests.

HUNTSVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO