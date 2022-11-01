ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Rock, OR

KGW

Travel to Oregon's Shangri-La by the sea

COOS BAY, Ore. — If travel is a state of mind, Oregon sure makes you wonder how one region can offer such varied scenery and recreation. Even for the seasoned traveler, there's endless supply of secret places ripe for exploring. Along the Cape Arago Highway, discover a collection of...
CHARLESTON, OR
beachconnection.net

26-Foot Waves Smack Some Areas; Advisories for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Long Beach, Washington) – Lots of heavy winds and even heavier surf will be pounding the Oregon coast and Washington coast over the next few days, with raging seas south of Reedsport that will get as high as 26 feet coming onshore. There's a variety of wind, flood and beach advisories that have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the two coastlines. (Above: Rockaway Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Florence Winter Music Fest Adds Open Mic to Famed Oregon Coast Gathering

(Florence, Oregon) – As winter draws closer, so does the date for one of the Oregon coast's most revered, long-running music festivals, and it's slowly building and expanding as that time approaches. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) The Florence Winter Music Festival, happening January 26 to 29 at the...
FLORENCE, OR
Golf Digest

The great Bandon Dunes debate

Debating and discussing the courses at Bandon Dunes is almost as much fun as playing them. Several of us at Fire Pit have been making the trek to Bandon for years, and over the last 53 weeks, four staffers made their first pilgrimage. So we thought this would be a good time to compare notes. (Those who have only four courses in their rankings did not play Old MacDonald on their maiden voyage.) Without further ado, here's how we collectively think of Bandon Dunes.
BANDON, OR
kezi.com

Eugene Public Works preparing for Friday night windstorm

EUGENE, Ore. -- After the National Weather Service issued a warning of a windstorm with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour expected to strike Friday night, Eugene Public Works is scrambling to prepare. Officials with Eugene Public Works says the forecast expects rainfall of up to an inch...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Work continues on Eugene’s newest park

EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews have been working on Striker Park in northeast Eugene since summer 2022, and officials offered a sneak peek of the place on Thursday. Eugene Public Works says the eight-acre site at Grand Cayman Drive and Antiqua Drive will have a large playground, restrooms, a picnic shelter, spray play, walking paths, an open lawn and space for community gatherings. Officials say that before starting on any park, the city of Eugene reaches out to the neighborhood and the public to solicit as much input as possible, and Striker Park was no different. After four workshops and lots of surveys, designers came up with a design right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake off South Coast, Nov. 2

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded just off of Curry County Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Pistol River.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations

More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
HERMISTON, OR
nbc16.com

Tracking early ballot return in Lane County

Update 2: We're following up on voter turnout across our region, as sealed ballots are continuing to get mailed, dropped off, and submitted ahead of Election Day next Tuesday, November 8th. In Lane County more ballots are coming in as we near the end of the work week. Nearly 29...
LANE COUNTY, OR
People

Multiple Oregon Families Find Razor Blades Hidden Within Halloween Candy: It's 'Really Twisted'

"The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener blade," the Eugene Police Department said At least three Oregon families found razor blades hidden within their children's candy after a night of trick-or-treating on Halloween Monday, authorities said. The Eugene Police Department in Eugene, Oregon, said it received a report of a small razor blade hidden in Halloween candy in a press release Tuesday. In an update, authorities said they were investigating two other similar reports. "The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play record as they travel, for the second straight week, to Boulder, CO, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4). Week nine saw Colorado put together its best offensive performance of the season, scoring 32...
EUGENE, OR

