FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
26-Foot Waves Smack Some Areas; Advisories for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Long Beach, Washington) – Lots of heavy winds and even heavier surf will be pounding the Oregon coast and Washington coast over the next few days, with raging seas south of Reedsport that will get as high as 26 feet coming onshore. There's a variety of wind, flood and beach advisories that have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the two coastlines. (Above: Rockaway Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
beachconnection.net
Florence Winter Music Fest Adds Open Mic to Famed Oregon Coast Gathering
(Florence, Oregon) – As winter draws closer, so does the date for one of the Oregon coast's most revered, long-running music festivals, and it's slowly building and expanding as that time approaches. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) The Florence Winter Music Festival, happening January 26 to 29 at the...
kezi.com
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast. In the last month, three Olive Ridley sea turtles were found stranded on Oregon beaches. This includes in Clatsop, Newport and Coos Bay.
Golf Digest
The great Bandon Dunes debate
Debating and discussing the courses at Bandon Dunes is almost as much fun as playing them. Several of us at Fire Pit have been making the trek to Bandon for years, and over the last 53 weeks, four staffers made their first pilgrimage. So we thought this would be a good time to compare notes. (Those who have only four courses in their rankings did not play Old MacDonald on their maiden voyage.) Without further ado, here's how we collectively think of Bandon Dunes.
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
kezi.com
Eugene Public Works preparing for Friday night windstorm
EUGENE, Ore. -- After the National Weather Service issued a warning of a windstorm with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour expected to strike Friday night, Eugene Public Works is scrambling to prepare. Officials with Eugene Public Works says the forecast expects rainfall of up to an inch...
Black bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Authorities are now searching for poachers
A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for suspects in Southern Oregon.
Timeline: Atmospheric river will bring heavy rain and wind to the Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — A strong atmospheric river is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest, bringing steady rain on Friday, gusty winds and the potential for high water spots and minor flooding. Atmospheric rivers are elongated plumes of precipitable moisture that channels into a location for as little as 12...
kezi.com
Work continues on Eugene’s newest park
EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews have been working on Striker Park in northeast Eugene since summer 2022, and officials offered a sneak peek of the place on Thursday. Eugene Public Works says the eight-acre site at Grand Cayman Drive and Antiqua Drive will have a large playground, restrooms, a picnic shelter, spray play, walking paths, an open lawn and space for community gatherings. Officials say that before starting on any park, the city of Eugene reaches out to the neighborhood and the public to solicit as much input as possible, and Striker Park was no different. After four workshops and lots of surveys, designers came up with a design right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
oregontoday.net
Quake off South Coast, Nov. 2
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded just off of Curry County Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Pistol River.
opb.org
As Alaska cancels its snow crab season, Oregon’s commercial fishing industry feels the effect
In mid-October, the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that it would be canceling the winter snow crab season. This is the first time the snow crab season has been canceled in the Bering Sea. The state agency says the closure follows declining numbers of the crustacean. Chuck Jackson...
KDRV
Reward offered for information about two elk poached along Interstate 5
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is offering a reward for information that leads to a citation or arrest of an elk poacher. NewsWatch 12 shared information from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) last week involving two poached elk near Glendale in Douglas County. Today, ODFW says it is offering...
2 drivers injured in head-on crash on 99W in Corvallis
A crash on 99W in Corvallis has reportedly produced injuries, according to officials.
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations
More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
Tillamook officials investigating after 2 people found dead in RV
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office says two people were found dead in an RV over the weekend.
nbc16.com
Tracking early ballot return in Lane County
Update 2: We're following up on voter turnout across our region, as sealed ballots are continuing to get mailed, dropped off, and submitted ahead of Election Day next Tuesday, November 8th. In Lane County more ballots are coming in as we near the end of the work week. Nearly 29...
Multiple Oregon Families Find Razor Blades Hidden Within Halloween Candy: It's 'Really Twisted'
"The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener blade," the Eugene Police Department said At least three Oregon families found razor blades hidden within their children's candy after a night of trick-or-treating on Halloween Monday, authorities said. The Eugene Police Department in Eugene, Oregon, said it received a report of a small razor blade hidden in Halloween candy in a press release Tuesday. In an update, authorities said they were investigating two other similar reports. "The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener...
How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play record as they travel, for the second straight week, to Boulder, CO, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4). Week nine saw Colorado put together its best offensive performance of the season, scoring 32...
How cold does it get in Salem?
How many days in a year does the temperature fall below 15 °F?
