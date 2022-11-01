ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Down to One Avian Influenza Control Zone

Pennsylvania now has only one active avian influenza control area, and it could be released by Nov. 10. The end of the control area depends on continued disease surveillance by commercial poultry flocks surrounding the Adams County turkey farm, the Ag Department said in a notice distributed by PennAg Industries Association.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion

A Burgettstown, Pa.-based company announced Monday that it will expand production and its facility to keep up with customer demand. The company, 6K Additive, a producer of sustainable engineered materials for additive manufacturing and lithium-ion batteries, said it would increase production at its Burgettstown facility with four new UniMelt microwave plasma systems as well as […] The post Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Kimberton Whole Foods Store Opens In Berks County

Local grocery chain Kimberton Whole Foods has launched a second store in Berks County. The new store, located at 810 Knitting Mills Way in Wyomissing, opened for business at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, and will hold a special grand opening weekend from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13, company representatives said on Facebook.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
J.R. Heimbigner

New Jersey residents can get up to $2,000 in stimulus money

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does an extra $2,000 sound right now? Well, for a million New Jersey residents, this is not a pipe dream, it's reality. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved PECO’s $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. PECO is Pennsylvania’s largest electric and natural gas utility, serving nearly 1.7 million electric customers and more than 545,000 natural gas customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. Its rate increase will be used to offer an additional $500,000 small business […] The post Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Hit a deer? Now what? PA Game Commission gives advice

Deer are active this time of year, and drivers are likely to encounter them on the road. The Pennsylvania Game Commission give tips to avoid collision and breaks down your options if you hit one. Avoiding Collision Daylight-savings time will soon put more vehicles on the road during the hours when deer move most, the Game Commission warns. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania State Food?

- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Glenside Contractor Benefits from Program that Gives Low-Level Offenders a Second Chance

Dylan Fiedler.Image via Dylan Fiedler at the Bucks County Courier Times. The Choice is Yours (TCY), a regional felony diversion program that also operates in Montgomery County, provides nonviolent, first-time drug offenders with a second chance. Zack Boyd, in the Bucks County Courier Times, reported the impact TCY had on Dylan Fiedler, a Glenside HVAC contractor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Former Cascade Lodge landmark will reopen

Durham Springs, which was closed permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic, will open again as a wedding venue under new ownership. The sprawling property, once home to Cascade Lodge, a popular dining spot on Lehnenberg Road in Durham Township, has been purchased by Landmark Developers. Durham Township Zoning Officer Edward Child...
DURHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

These Pa. cities are the best places to retire, US News says

A new ranking revealed the best places to retire in the U.S. and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10. U.S. News & World Report, a leader in rankings, ranked the 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire, based on desirability, healthcare, housing affordability, and overall happiness. The leader in rankings evaluated data from the 150 most populous metropolitan areas within the country. Hence, four new places made it into the top five, and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

