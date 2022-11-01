Read full article on original website
Pipersville Meat Processor to Bring Lancaster-Style Foods to Bucks County
A Bucks County meat processing facility is utilizing traditional methods of food production that have been a longtime standard in Lancaster. Dan Sullivan wrote about the processor for Lancaster Farming. Kingdom Provisions, located in Pipersville, is operated by Ephraim Stoltzfus and his son Samuel, along with business partners Ken and...
Lancaster Farming
Lawmakers Need to Keep Farmers Central in 2023 Farm Bill Conversations [Opinion]
During my years as Pennsylvania Farm Bureau president, I have appreciated the many listening sessions that allow elected officials to gain insight during the negotiations that result in a new Farm Bill every five years. As this process begins anew, I hope the American farmer will remain a central focus...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Down to One Avian Influenza Control Zone
Pennsylvania now has only one active avian influenza control area, and it could be released by Nov. 10. The end of the control area depends on continued disease surveillance by commercial poultry flocks surrounding the Adams County turkey farm, the Ag Department said in a notice distributed by PennAg Industries Association.
Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion
A Burgettstown, Pa.-based company announced Monday that it will expand production and its facility to keep up with customer demand. The company, 6K Additive, a producer of sustainable engineered materials for additive manufacturing and lithium-ion batteries, said it would increase production at its Burgettstown facility with four new UniMelt microwave plasma systems as well as […] The post Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Morrisville-Based Biotechnology Business Enters Merger to Create $5B Pharma Tech Company
A Bucks County biotechnology business recently made a monumental merger with a major data company to create a new healthcare entity. John George wrote about the recent merger in the Philadelphia Business Journal. Norstella, whose headquarters are located in Yardley, just signed into a merger with Citeline to create a...
Kimberton Whole Foods Store Opens In Berks County
Local grocery chain Kimberton Whole Foods has launched a second store in Berks County. The new store, located at 810 Knitting Mills Way in Wyomissing, opened for business at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, and will hold a special grand opening weekend from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13, company representatives said on Facebook.
Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved PECO’s $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. PECO is Pennsylvania’s largest electric and natural gas utility, serving nearly 1.7 million electric customers and more than 545,000 natural gas customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. Its rate increase will be used to offer an additional $500,000 small business […] The post Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
2 Northampton County businesses to expand, create jobs with $9M in state loans
A pair of Northampton County businesses plan to expand and create job growth with the help of low-interest loans totaling $9 million through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA). The loans announced Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf will support business growth in five Pennsylvania counties and will help to create...
Hit a deer? Now what? PA Game Commission gives advice
Deer are active this time of year, and drivers are likely to encounter them on the road. The Pennsylvania Game Commission give tips to avoid collision and breaks down your options if you hit one. Avoiding Collision Daylight-savings time will soon put more vehicles on the road during the hours when deer move most, the Game Commission warns. ...
Doug Mastriano’s proposed voter roll purge addresses a non-existent problem and targets vulnerable voters, experts say
This story originally appeared on WITF. If elected governor, Republican Doug Mastriano said he’d reset Pennsylvania’s voter rolls — meaning eligible voters would have to re-register. The state senator from Franklin County claims — without proof — that there were enough dead voters and voter roll irregularities...
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PhillyBite
What is Pennsylvania State Food?
- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
Which Grocery Chains Are the Most, Least Expensive in the Area?
A price comparison of groceries by Consumers’ Checkbook has found that Whole Foods is the most expensive grocery chain in the Philadelphia area, with Acme a close second, writes Christian Hetrick for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The study compared 19 grocery stores using a basket of 154 common items to...
Glenside Contractor Benefits from Program that Gives Low-Level Offenders a Second Chance
Dylan Fiedler.Image via Dylan Fiedler at the Bucks County Courier Times. The Choice is Yours (TCY), a regional felony diversion program that also operates in Montgomery County, provides nonviolent, first-time drug offenders with a second chance. Zack Boyd, in the Bucks County Courier Times, reported the impact TCY had on Dylan Fiedler, a Glenside HVAC contractor.
buckscountyherald.com
Former Cascade Lodge landmark will reopen
Durham Springs, which was closed permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic, will open again as a wedding venue under new ownership. The sprawling property, once home to Cascade Lodge, a popular dining spot on Lehnenberg Road in Durham Township, has been purchased by Landmark Developers. Durham Township Zoning Officer Edward Child...
Popular Convenience Store Chain Closing 1 NJ Location, Selling 2 in Philadelphia
A popular convenience store chain is closing one of its busy stores in the Garden State and selling others as its parent company downsizes and reorganizes itself. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the...
Pennsylvanians love to get fast food at these chains above any others: study | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
These Pa. cities are the best places to retire, US News says
A new ranking revealed the best places to retire in the U.S. and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10. U.S. News & World Report, a leader in rankings, ranked the 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire, based on desirability, healthcare, housing affordability, and overall happiness. The leader in rankings evaluated data from the 150 most populous metropolitan areas within the country. Hence, four new places made it into the top five, and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10.
