Mcalester, OK

KXII.com

1 dead after UTV hits tree in Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A person died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pittsburg County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Russellville RD and Lick Creek RD on private property, on Saturday. Troopers said a UTV driven by 56-year-old William Benjamin went...
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Vian enters into contract to purchase Miss Lilly’s

Waives building permit for new Vian High School; Town in growth spurt. The Vian Board of Trustees met on Oct. 17 where following an executive session, the town and public works authority entered into a contract with Jesse Young, based on an agreement, to purchase the former Miss Lilly’s restaurant building for Town of Vian offices.
VIAN, OK
thetouristchecklist.com

24 Best & Fun Things to Do in McAlester (OK)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Mcalester, OK?. McAlester is a town in the state of Oklahoma and Pittsburgh county’s county seat. It lies 90 miles south of Tulsa and 129 miles southeast of the state capital. In the 2021 population census, the total...
MCALESTER, OK
KTEN.com

Investigation after human remains found in Antlers

ANTLERS, Okla. (KTEN) — A mystery is unfolding in Antlers. Antlers police said officers and Pushmataha County deputies responded Sunday afternoon after receiving a report about possible human remains being located in a wooded area south of State Highway 3 and the Indian Nation Turnpike. The Oklahoma State Bureau...
ANTLERS, OK
KXII.com

DA seeking new trial for Oklahoma man acquitted in 1984 Ada murder

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - A Pontotoc County man convicted, then later acquitted of murder in a case that drew national attention, may soon be back in a courtroom. According to court documents, the Comanche County District Attorney submitted a motion for a new trial for 58-year-old Karl Fontenot after the Pontotoc County District Attorney submitted a request to be disqualified on the case.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK

