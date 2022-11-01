Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXII.com
1 dead after UTV hits tree in Pittsburg County
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A person died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pittsburg County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Russellville RD and Lick Creek RD on private property, on Saturday. Troopers said a UTV driven by 56-year-old William Benjamin went...
KTUL
One dead, one in critical condition after Pittsburg County crash, OHP says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One person is dead following a crash in Pittsburg County. On October 29, around 7:30 p.m. a 56-year-old Indianola man was driving a Polaris Ranger on a side-by-side trail northwest of Quinton. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says he failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Vian enters into contract to purchase Miss Lilly’s
Waives building permit for new Vian High School; Town in growth spurt. The Vian Board of Trustees met on Oct. 17 where following an executive session, the town and public works authority entered into a contract with Jesse Young, based on an agreement, to purchase the former Miss Lilly’s restaurant building for Town of Vian offices.
Human remains found near Indian Nation Turnpike in Pushmataha County
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Pushmataha County. Deputies with the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office called the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation after the remains were found in a wooded area near Highway 3 and the Indian Nation Turnpike. OSBI is...
okcfox.com
OSBI investigating after human skeletal remains found in Pushmataha County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a case after human skeletal remains were found Sunday in Pushmataha County. According to OSBI, someone was in the wooded area south of Highway 3 and the Indian Nation Turnpike when the remains were located. The...
thetouristchecklist.com
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in McAlester (OK)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Mcalester, OK?. McAlester is a town in the state of Oklahoma and Pittsburgh county’s county seat. It lies 90 miles south of Tulsa and 129 miles southeast of the state capital. In the 2021 population census, the total...
KTEN.com
Investigation after human remains found in Antlers
ANTLERS, Okla. (KTEN) — A mystery is unfolding in Antlers. Antlers police said officers and Pushmataha County deputies responded Sunday afternoon after receiving a report about possible human remains being located in a wooded area south of State Highway 3 and the Indian Nation Turnpike. The Oklahoma State Bureau...
KXII.com
DA seeking new trial for Oklahoma man acquitted in 1984 Ada murder
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - A Pontotoc County man convicted, then later acquitted of murder in a case that drew national attention, may soon be back in a courtroom. According to court documents, the Comanche County District Attorney submitted a motion for a new trial for 58-year-old Karl Fontenot after the Pontotoc County District Attorney submitted a request to be disqualified on the case.
Comments / 0