FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
Had Enough: Gisele Bündchen Told Tom Brady She Is 'Gone For Good' If He Chooses NFL Career Over Family, Spills Source
Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital woes — and it seems like the NFL legend has made his choice."Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider spilled to a news publication after Brady un-retired from the NFL earlier this year. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future," they added of why the supermodel wants her husband to step back from his career. "She is doing it for her family."The Tampa Bay...
NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About Bill Belichick
When defeating the New York Jets on Sunday, Bill Belichick passed George Halas for second in all-time wins among NFL head coaches. The following day, Belichick received recognition from a player who helped him stockpile many of those 325 victories (including the playoffs). On his Let's Go! podcast, via Ben...
NFL World Reacts To Patriots Trade Decision News
The New England Patriots are going to be keeping a wide receiver for at least the rest of this season. After some days of speculation, the Patriots are going to be keeping receiver Kendrick Bourne, per Jordan Schultz. Multiple teams have called on him, but that wasn't enough to get the Patriots to trade him.
NBC Sports
Travis Kelce calls out Patriots fans for heckling his mother
Travis Kelce and the New England Patriots have never gotten along. But Kelce says his disdain for the franchise is personal. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who has had multiple battles with the Patriots in the regular season and playoffs over his career, called out New England fans for heckling his mother during a recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce.
Tom Brady Gets Real About Going Through Divorce In The Public Eye As NFL Season Continues
Tom Brady opened up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen and how he's dealing with personal and professional challenges.
Tom Brady Will Likely Make NFL History This Sunday
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend, Tom Brady will likely make NFL history. The seven-time Super Bowl champion sits in the precipice of throwing for 100,000 yards over the course of his career. Brady already has the all-time record for passing yards, so NFL history has already been made.
Jerod Mayo thought Matthew Slater had ‘no chance’ to make Patriots roster as rookie
Jerod Mayo and Matthew Slater were on very different paths when they were drafted by the New England Patriots in 2008. But against all odds, it’s Slater who’s still on the field and still excelling. Mayo had some high praise this week for Slater, who rose to second...
Popculture
Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Divorce Spilled Into Football
Tom Brady recently opened up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen and admitted the issues carried over onto the football field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently appeared on the Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray and talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with challenges off the field.
Rhamondre Stevenson shows love for Patriots icon
FOXBOROUGH – The loving feeling Rhamondre Stevenson has for Bill Belichick isn’t the only New England Patriots icon he has great affection for. The second-year running back received praise from teammate Kendrick Bourne, who compared Stevenson’s ability to work as a pass-catcher out of the backfield to James White following the Patriots’ 22-17 win over the Jets in Week 8. Stevenson laughed when he was asked about the comparison on Thursday, but also revealed that he’s “pretty often” in touch with White.
Bill Belichick won’t say why Patriots were quiet at the trade deadline
FOXBOROUGH – There were a record 10 trades at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. The busy day saw every team in the AFC East make a move other than the Patriots. Seeing the 4-4 Patriots stand pat could mean that Bill Belichick is happy with his current roster. Conversely, it could also mean that the Patriots couldn’t find an adequate trade partner when it came to moving on from an asset or acquiring veteran help.
