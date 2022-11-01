Read full article on original website
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County H & I Felony District Court Report (November 3)
District Attorney Sarah Kirkman announced dispositions in the following cases during recent terms of H & I Felony District Court in Iredell County:. ♦ Anthony Aremia pleaded guilty to Misdemeanor Flee to Elude Arrest, Driving While License Revoked Impaired Revocation and Speeding 116 in a 65 and was sentenced to 120 days suspended.
NC man charged with 5 counts of statutory rape, deputies say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 41-year-old Grover man is facing numerous charges related to a statutory rape investigation, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Carol Henry Maloney III was arrested in Cleveland County Wednesday as a result of an ongoing investigation by Alexander County investigators. He was charged with […]
106 grams of cocaine seized from accused drug trafficker in Lenoir, deputies say
LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man is facing charges after investigators said they seized over 100 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lenoir, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they pulled over Daniel Jerod Perkins, 35, near Hartland Road in Lenoir around 9 a.m. Wednesday. During the […]
Taylorsville Times
Morgan sentenced in murders of Furey, Kennedy
In Alexander County Superior Court this week, one of three defendants was sentenced in the grisly 2019 shooting deaths of Chad Lee Kennedy, age 38, and Mark Jefferson “Jeff” Furey, age 57. Defendants in the case are Adam Thomas Morgan, Robert Bryan Hoover, and Brandy Lynn Miller. Adam...
Catawba County man convicted for molesting girl
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses domestic violence, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised. Additionally, WCNC Charlotte has chosen not to name the man convicted of this crime to protect the victim. Because the victim is related to the convicted person, identifying the guilty party could lead to the victim also being identified. WCNC Charlotte does not identify survivors of sexual assault unless they choose to share their stories with us.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 2nd
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, November 2nd. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Morganton man arrested on meth, pot and weapons charges during traffic stop: Sheriff
A Morganton man is facing charges after deputies said they discovered a large amount of methamphetamine and other drugs in his possession.
Alexander County woman sentenced to 8 years for embezzling $15M from former employer, used funds to pay for wedding
According to court documents, from 2013 to January 2020, Donna Osowitt Steele, 53, of Taylorsville, executed an extensive scheme to defraud her employer, only identified in documents as 'Victim Company A.'
WXII 12
Forsyth County sheriff's deputies arrest suspect after pharmacy break-in
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Forsyth County sheriff's deputies arrested a suspect after a break-in at a pharmacy. The sheriff's office said they responded to an alarm at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Plaza in Clemmons at 2:54 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators saw a broken window and said deputies saw...
wccbcharlotte.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested For Allegedly Posting Woman’s Picture Online
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that Richard Speagle, 52, posted on social media a private image sent to him. On October 24th, deputies were contacted by a woman who said that a picture she had sent only to Speagle had been posted to a public social media page.
focusnewspaper.com
True Crime: The Hickory Murder
It didn’t take long after Hickory became a municipality in North Carolina (1870) for a scandal to attach itself to the town. Following a January snow in 1878, “a party of youths from Hickory, while hunting in Burke County, found evidences of a hasty burial of a woman and child in a secluded hollow.” Who were they and what transpired? For a few weeks the community asked itself those very questions.
iredellfreenews.com
Man who robbed Dollar Tree store in Troutman sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
A Charlotte man who robbed three businesses, including a Dollar Tree store in Troutman, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell also ordered John Paul Gaddy, 35, to serve three years of supervised release after he is released from prison. Dena...
Hickory Police investigating shooting into GOP congressional candidate parent’s home
Hickory Police are investigating a shooting into a home owned by the parents of Republican congressional candidate Pat Harrigan, who is running in the 14th Congressional District that includes Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. The shooting into the home’s laundry room happened between Oct. 16 and 18, according to the police...
Arrest made after woman killed in Catawba County crash
NEWTON, N.C. — Highway patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Catawba County Friday morning. The wreck was at the intersection of Highway 16 and Mount Olive Church Road in Newton just after 6 a.m. State troopers said an A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser, was traveling north...
Chase involving 3 juveniles, 2 adults ends in crash; charges filed, Mooresville police say
Two adults and three juveniles were hurt after a chase that ended in a single-crash early Thursday morning, Mooresville police said. The adults were charged for the crimes. Officers with the Mooresville Police Department noticed people possibly breaking into cars in the Gateway Boulevard area. Five suspects drove off in...
Morganton man found guilty of killing friend in 2020
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A jury found a man guilty of shooting and killing his friend in December 2020. On Friday, Oct. 28, a Burke County jury convicted George Allison, 65, for the death of Brandon Adams, 49. Allison was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison.
Deputies arrest teen in stolen car after chase through Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager was arrested after being chased in a stolen car by law enforcement, Iredell County deputies said. Investigators said a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop Tuesday on a car on West Front Street at North Oakland Avenue for a registration violation, but the driver didn’t stop.
iredellfreenews.com
MPD: Suspects apprehended after pursuit ends in crash in Rowan County; two teens remain hospitalized
Two suspects face criminal charges in connection with a breaking or entering investigation in Mooresville that led to a multi-county pursuit that ended in a crash early Thursday morning. About 2:33 a.m. Thursday, Mooresville Police Department officers observed suspected criminal activity in the Gateway Boulevard area that the officers believed...
Suspects face drug charges after traffic stops in Iredell County
Three men are facing drug charges after two traffic stops in Iredell County, the Iredell Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Suspect who injured 3 with machete appears in Gastonia court
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Prosecutors said in court Wednesday a man with a machete started “hacking away” at three construction workers for no apparent reason. The suspect told the judge in court that he has been taking medicine that he says a doctor prescribed to him. Machete-wielding suspect lacerated 3 men in Gastonia: […]
Comments / 0