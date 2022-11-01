ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County H & I Felony District Court Report (November 3)

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman announced dispositions in the following cases during recent terms of H & I Felony District Court in Iredell County:. ♦ Anthony Aremia pleaded guilty to Misdemeanor Flee to Elude Arrest, Driving While License Revoked Impaired Revocation and Speeding 116 in a 65 and was sentenced to 120 days suspended.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

NC man charged with 5 counts of statutory rape, deputies say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 41-year-old Grover man is facing numerous charges related to a statutory rape investigation, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Carol Henry Maloney III was arrested in Cleveland County Wednesday as a result of an ongoing investigation by Alexander County investigators. He was charged with […]
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Times

Morgan sentenced in murders of Furey, Kennedy

In Alexander County Superior Court this week, one of three defendants was sentenced in the grisly 2019 shooting deaths of Chad Lee Kennedy, age 38, and Mark Jefferson “Jeff” Furey, age 57. Defendants in the case are Adam Thomas Morgan, Robert Bryan Hoover, and Brandy Lynn Miller. Adam...
STONY POINT, NC
WCNC

Catawba County man convicted for molesting girl

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses domestic violence, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised. Additionally, WCNC Charlotte has chosen not to name the man convicted of this crime to protect the victim. Because the victim is related to the convicted person, identifying the guilty party could lead to the victim also being identified. WCNC Charlotte does not identify survivors of sexual assault unless they choose to share their stories with us.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 2nd

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, November 2nd. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
focusnewspaper.com

True Crime: The Hickory Murder

It didn’t take long after Hickory became a municipality in North Carolina (1870) for a scandal to attach itself to the town. Following a January snow in 1878, “a party of youths from Hickory, while hunting in Burke County, found evidences of a hasty burial of a woman and child in a secluded hollow.” Who were they and what transpired? For a few weeks the community asked itself those very questions.
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

Morganton man found guilty of killing friend in 2020

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A jury found a man guilty of shooting and killing his friend in December 2020. On Friday, Oct. 28, a Burke County jury convicted George Allison, 65, for the death of Brandon Adams, 49. Allison was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison.
MORGANTON, NC
iredellfreenews.com

MPD: Suspects apprehended after pursuit ends in crash in Rowan County; two teens remain hospitalized

Two suspects face criminal charges in connection with a breaking or entering investigation in Mooresville that led to a multi-county pursuit that ended in a crash early Thursday morning. About 2:33 a.m. Thursday, Mooresville Police Department officers observed suspected criminal activity in the Gateway Boulevard area that the officers believed...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Suspect who injured 3 with machete appears in Gastonia court

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Prosecutors said in court Wednesday a man with a machete started “hacking away” at three construction workers for no apparent reason. The suspect told the judge in court that he has been taking medicine that he says a doctor prescribed to him. Machete-wielding suspect lacerated 3 men in Gastonia: […]
GASTONIA, NC

