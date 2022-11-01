Read full article on original website
Related
Great Bend playoff football game time change
Due to anticipated inclement weather, the kickoff time for the Great Bend High School playoff football game at Salina Central has been moved up to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Coverage will begin at 5:30 p.m. on 104.3 FM.
kscbnews.net
Semifinals Set After Saints Bury Barton
The Seward volleyball team will host the Region 6 volleyball semifinal Friday and finals on Saturday in the Green House. In the quarterfinals, Seward beat Barton 25-11, 25-15, 25-18 Wednesday night in the in Green House. Seward hit .337 and held the Cougars to .068. Sarah Cruz and Seyun Park crushed home 11 kills a piece. Aubreigh Haxton had five kills. Rafaela DaSilva had 38 assists. Ana Cambraia had four service aces. Seward improves to 28-6 and will host the semifinals of the Region 6 Volleyball Tournament Friday night in the Green House. Seward hosts Dodge City at 5:30. After that match, Butler will face Hutchinson in the Green House. The winners will meet in the championship Saturday at 2pm.
Reno County man hospitalized after he falls asleep driving
RENO COUNTY —An Arlington man was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Chevy 1500 driven by Shannon W. Schoenecker, 54, Arlington, was northbound on Kansas 61 two and one half miles north of Arlington when Schoenecker fell asleep causing the pickup to drift over the center line and strike the guard rail.
UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air
UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
When do you think these southwest Kansas towns will get their first snowfall?
When do you think the southwest Kansas towns of Ashland, Dodge City, Elkhart, Garden City, Hays, Healy, Larned, Liberal, Medicine Lodge, Scott City and Wakeeney will get their first snowfall?
Accident injures one in Pratt early Friday
PRATT —Pratt Police reported that one person was injured in an accident early Friday. The accident took place in the 700 block of North Main when a Pratt resident drove her vehicle into a business. She was transported to the hospital. This crash is under investigation. The accident took...
Smoke causes three-vehicle crash in Reno County
Smoke covering a roadway in Reno County caused a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
Smallville Comics to close in December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Another local business is preparing to close its doors. Smallville Comics is shutting down its North Main storefront in December. “It’s mostly to do with the economy,” said owner Cory Zeferjahn. “We were open in a tinier store right before the pandemic for two years.”
10-mile-long wildfire burned 14,000 acres in NW Kansas
A fire more than two weeks ago that started in Ness County and spread into neighboring Ellis and Trego counties burned approximately 14,000 acres, according to the Kansas Forest Service. Ellis County Fire Chief Darin Myers told the Ellis County Commission on Tuesday that officials estimated nearly 10,200 acres of...
No damages after Halloween night fire at Barton Co. Landfill
Halloween night turned into more trick than treat for Barton County Landfill workers and Great Bend firefighters. Fire crews responded to a large trash fire just after 10 p.m. Monday night, working into Tuesday morning to control the blaze. Solid Waste Director Jennifer Hamby said it can be difficult to determine what causes a fire at the landfill.
Convenience store brings homemade to downtown
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Ol’ Jake’s Convenience Store and Deli in Hutchinson in the Plaza Towers building is struggling after a few months short of a year in business. After growing tired of traveling for a living, owner Jodi True opened the store on Jan. 4, 2022, with a dream, a sense of duty, and nothing but the people of downtown Hutchinson and their needs in mind.
Opening delayed for Dunkin', but staffing is going well
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a delay in opening their Hutchinson location, Dunkin’ Donuts is aiming for an opening later this month. Daniel Day, franchise owner of Dunkin’ Donuts remains optimistic to serve the community. Day said the store was announced in summer 2022 and had been being...
KWCH.com
Rush County couple buys closed grocery store, hopes to restore community pride
LACROSSE, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been more than a month since the only grocery store in Rush County closed its doors, forcing locals to go elsewhere for their groceries. But on Monday, a deal was made, and new owners were found. Pat Baalmann and his wife, Kelly, are the...
Pratt Tribune
Houses on the block this week and next in Pratt
Houses for sale in Pratt are nothing new; there was a time just a few years ago when more than 150 homes were available at one time. In 2022, the housing market in Pratt tightened, and as inflation soared, affordability became an issue. But not to fear, several lower level houses are coming up for auction this week and next in Pratt, some part of a sheriff ’s tax sale, others a quartet offered by a local real estate company.
Center for Counseling staff explains marijuana's link to psychotic disorders
Anyone who frequently smokes today’s potent marijuana, especially with a family history of psychiatric disorders, should consider the results of multiple scientific studies, said two professionals at The Center for Counseling & Consultation, 5815 Broadway in Great Bend. Scot Yarnell, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, and Jill Hulse, family...
Comments / 0