The Seward volleyball team will host the Region 6 volleyball semifinal Friday and finals on Saturday in the Green House. In the quarterfinals, Seward beat Barton 25-11, 25-15, 25-18 Wednesday night in the in Green House. Seward hit .337 and held the Cougars to .068. Sarah Cruz and Seyun Park crushed home 11 kills a piece. Aubreigh Haxton had five kills. Rafaela DaSilva had 38 assists. Ana Cambraia had four service aces. Seward improves to 28-6 and will host the semifinals of the Region 6 Volleyball Tournament Friday night in the Green House. Seward hosts Dodge City at 5:30. After that match, Butler will face Hutchinson in the Green House. The winners will meet in the championship Saturday at 2pm.

SEWARD, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO