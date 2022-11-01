Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KUOW
Remembering Seattle's gay country music pioneer
Seattle lost a country music pioneer, Patrick Haggerty. Haggerty wrote and recorded the first openly gay country music album in 1973, and lived as a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+, civil and workers' rights. Longtime KEXP DJ and LGBTQ+ community advocate Kurt B. Reighley is here to talk about his impact...
KUOW
Hear it again: This AI learned to be ethical. Sort of.
University of Washington professor Yejin Choi was recently named one of this year's 25 MacArthur Foundation Fellows. This honor is commonly known as the "Genius Grant" and awards an $800,000 stipend for recipients to use on new research. Choi works on artificial intelligence, and earlier this year Soundside spoke with...
KUOW
Washington's emergency order has ended, but you still have to wear masks in these places
Washington's statewide state of emergency order for the pandemic is over as of this morning, but some pandemic-era rules and precautions will remain. Employees with the city of Seattle and the state of Washington will still have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of employment. No boosters are required.
KUOW
A year of GRIT in Tacoma: Today So Far
Tacoma's GRIT pilot program has been paying people a guaranteed income for nearly a year now. How has it been going?. Washington's pandemic state of emergency has ended. Did you notice?. Takeaways from the Schrier / Larkin debate. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November...
KUOW
Black Seattle detective feared Proud Boys were chasing her. They were undercover sheriff’s officers
T was Saturday, March 13, 2021. Protesters gathered in downtown Seattle to mark the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed a year earlier by police in Louisville, Kentucky. A Black female detective was undercover, monitoring the protest for Seattle Police. She noticed two men in an unmarked white...
KUOW
Seattle and Washington state's future plans to address homelessness
People are protesting the Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's plan to increase homeless camp removals in the city. “What do we want? Housing! When do we want it? Now!" a crowd chanted outside of Seattle City Hall Wednesday night. Demonstrators gathered to protest Harrell's proposed budget. It includes millions of dollars...
KUOW
Seattle faces deteriorating economic outlook
There's some bad news for the Seattle economy as widespread inflation continues to cause concern. Budget office director Ben Noble says the city's overall economic outlook has worsened since August. "Economic conditions have continued to deteriorate and expectations about future conditions have also deteriorated," Noble said. Noble says the updated...
KUOW
Why the wave of voting reform measures in the Northwest?
It’s a Tuesday night and there’s a small party going on in a back room of the Pike Place Market. Take a left at the pig statue, go up some stairs, through a hallway and you’ll find yourself in a little library full of more than a dozen people eating pizza.
KUOW
Tacoma tries a guaranteed basic income
Basic income programs have been all the rage in policy circle, and Tacoma just tried it out. The city has been running a guaranteed income pilot, called GRIT. The program gave 110 low-income families money each month to help them with expenses they otherwise would not likely be able to afford.
KUOW
Seattle is suing marketing firm over opioid crisis
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is suing McKinsey & Co., a firm that worked with opioid producers Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson. McKinsey and Co. worked as a consulting firm for the pharmaceutical companies as they marketed opioid drugs like OxyContin, starting in 2007. Seattle filed its lawsuit on...
KUOW
Educators use mock elections to teach students 'people can disagree and remain civil'
Advisory votes, referendums and initiatives, the difference between the House of Representatives and the Senate, there's a lot to learn if you plan on voting and school is one place to get that information. Katie Agren sometimes brings her ballot to class before she fills it out to show students....
KUOW
The race is on for King County's next prosecuting attorney
In 1978, "Shadow Dancing" by Andy Gibb topped the Billboard 100, and "Grease" was the highest grossing movie of the year. It was also the last time there was an election for an open seat to lead the King County Prosecutor's office. With 15-year incumbent Dan Satterberg stepping down, the...
