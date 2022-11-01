ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KUOW

Remembering Seattle's gay country music pioneer

Seattle lost a country music pioneer, Patrick Haggerty. Haggerty wrote and recorded the first openly gay country music album in 1973, and lived as a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+, civil and workers' rights. Longtime KEXP DJ and LGBTQ+ community advocate Kurt B. Reighley is here to talk about his impact...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Hear it again: This AI learned to be ethical. Sort of.

University of Washington professor Yejin Choi was recently named one of this year's 25 MacArthur Foundation Fellows. This honor is commonly known as the "Genius Grant" and awards an $800,000 stipend for recipients to use on new research. Choi works on artificial intelligence, and earlier this year Soundside spoke with...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A year of GRIT in Tacoma: Today So Far

Tacoma's GRIT pilot program has been paying people a guaranteed income for nearly a year now. How has it been going?. Washington's pandemic state of emergency has ended. Did you notice?. Takeaways from the Schrier / Larkin debate. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November...
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Seattle and Washington state's future plans to address homelessness

People are protesting the Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's plan to increase homeless camp removals in the city. “What do we want? Housing! When do we want it? Now!" a crowd chanted outside of Seattle City Hall Wednesday night. Demonstrators gathered to protest Harrell's proposed budget. It includes millions of dollars...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle faces deteriorating economic outlook

There's some bad news for the Seattle economy as widespread inflation continues to cause concern. Budget office director Ben Noble says the city's overall economic outlook has worsened since August. "Economic conditions have continued to deteriorate and expectations about future conditions have also deteriorated," Noble said. Noble says the updated...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Why the wave of voting reform measures in the Northwest?

It’s a Tuesday night and there’s a small party going on in a back room of the Pike Place Market. Take a left at the pig statue, go up some stairs, through a hallway and you’ll find yourself in a little library full of more than a dozen people eating pizza.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Tacoma tries a guaranteed basic income

Basic income programs have been all the rage in policy circle, and Tacoma just tried it out. The city has been running a guaranteed income pilot, called GRIT. The program gave 110 low-income families money each month to help them with expenses they otherwise would not likely be able to afford.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Seattle is suing marketing firm over opioid crisis

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is suing McKinsey & Co., a firm that worked with opioid producers Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson. McKinsey and Co. worked as a consulting firm for the pharmaceutical companies as they marketed opioid drugs like OxyContin, starting in 2007. Seattle filed its lawsuit on...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The race is on for King County's next prosecuting attorney

In 1978, "Shadow Dancing" by Andy Gibb topped the Billboard 100, and "Grease" was the highest grossing movie of the year. It was also the last time there was an election for an open seat to lead the King County Prosecutor's office. With 15-year incumbent Dan Satterberg stepping down, the...
KING COUNTY, WA

