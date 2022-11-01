ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Rock 108

Chorus Abilene Brings Roaring 20s Back With Casino Night

The roaring 20s are returning to Abilene when Abilene's musical group known as Chorus Abilene will be holding a special fundraiser at a Speakeasy known as the Witherspoon in Downtown Abilene. This event is being touted as the likes of which has never been seen before in Abilene or the Big Country.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

Abilene’s Downtown Train Tracks Have Big History in This Area

Some of us see and hear it every day. If you work or live along North 1st or South 1st streets, you most likely see and hear it at intervals all day long. Every morning I come into the radio station on South 1st, there's no mistaking that massively loud horn. There's just no way you can live in Abilene and not notice the trains barreling through town several times each day.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

Feels Good To Be Back: 5 Things I’ve Missed Most About Living In Abilene

It's been six months now since I returned to Abilene and I've got to tell you: things are different. For the first month, just finding my way around the city again was an adventure. My time back in Abilene has been fast and furious, to say the least. It's been great re-establishing relationships again, eating the food Abilene has to offer, and taking in the sights and sounds I remember so well.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

The Lonestar’s Haunting Legend of The Lady of the Lake

First off, this is a real and true story of how I learned about "The Lady of the Lake" (as I've always heard it said), or rather "The Lady Ghost of Lake Fort Phantom" from one of my history teachers at Abilene High School when we were learning about world war II. Moreover, it's a story about love, war, rumors, jealousy, and rage that went on back then.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

16 Missing Persons Cases in Abilene Texas That Need Your Help

It sadly happens way too often. A loved one goes off to school or work, and then they're never heard from again. Days turn to months, and months turn to years with no closure for many loved ones. The following are some cold cases in Abilene of people who have gone missing and are still missing to this day.
Rock 108

Some Abilene Drivers Are Litterbugs So What Is the Fine for Littering?

While on my way to work the other morning, I was stopped at an intersection about two cars from the traffic light, when I noticed the vehicle one car ahead of me on the righthand side roll down its window and throughout 2 pink sweet-n-low packets and an empty brown Styrofoam cup with a black plastic lid, much like the kind that you get from a drive-thru fast food or coffee shop.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

What’s The Difference Between Marijuana, CBD and Delta-8? Find Out The Facts

Since 2019, CBD stores and dispensaries have been cropping up all over Abilene - the year Texas legalized hemp. This legalization caused much confusion as to which marijuana products are legal. For the moment, CBD and Delta-8 products are permitted in Texas - but what are the differences? And how do they help? Keep reading as we take a look at the differences in the marijuana plant according to The Texas Tribune.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

