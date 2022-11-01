Read full article on original website
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University to Host Veteran's Day EventHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Set To Host Austin College For Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Cowboys Rally For Win Over Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityBrownwood, TX
Mead Festival, Big Country Christmas Market and other happenings in Abilene this weekend
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Abilene? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (November 4-6). Friday, November 4: Stephen King’s Misery: Join the Abilene Community Theatre for the play of “Stephen King’s Misery” at 7:30 p.m. November 3-12 or at 2:00 p.m. on November […]
Chorus Abilene Brings Roaring 20s Back With Casino Night
The roaring 20s are returning to Abilene when Abilene's musical group known as Chorus Abilene will be holding a special fundraiser at a Speakeasy known as the Witherspoon in Downtown Abilene. This event is being touted as the likes of which has never been seen before in Abilene or the Big Country.
29 Fantastic Big Country Restaurants Outside of Abilene You Must Eat At
While Abilene is the biggest city in The Big Country, it's not your only source for awesome cuisine. In fact, you can take a short little drive in any direction to sample some amazing restaurants that feature everything from Tex-Mex to Homestyle cooking and everything in between. The Big Country...
Abilene’s Downtown Train Tracks Have Big History in This Area
Some of us see and hear it every day. If you work or live along North 1st or South 1st streets, you most likely see and hear it at intervals all day long. Every morning I come into the radio station on South 1st, there's no mistaking that massively loud horn. There's just no way you can live in Abilene and not notice the trains barreling through town several times each day.
Road closure notice: Construction near the Mall of Abilene begins
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Starting Tuesday, November 8, one of the entrances to the Mall of Abilene will be closed for construction. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said a part of Buffalo Gap Road and Robertson Drive will be closed for about two days while construction crews install a drainage system on the west […]
Abilene landscaping company becomes first in state to implement apprenticeship program, also teaching life skills
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A landscaping company in Abilene is launching a new program, teaching others to be their best selves at home so they can be their best selves at work. It’s a program to teach job-seekers about landscaping and life skills, while also being the first company in Texas to use a landscaping apprenticeship […]
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness and Family Caregivers Appreciation Month
Looking at my calendar and at the very top, it reminded me that November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month too. First off, anytime our local Abilene Alzheimer's Association is doing anything I am there to support them because our family has not been immune to Alzheimer's or dementia.
National Weather Service San Angelo radar down until Friday
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The US National Weather Service KSJT radar for Abilene and San Angelo will be down until Friday afternoon. The NWS informed the community through a Facebook post regarding the radar being down with possible weather on the way that the issue is currently being worked on and should be resolved by […]
Favorite Seasonal Foods That Have Returned To Abilene and the Big Country
Now that cooler weather is here I am so excited because a lot of my all-time favorite foods are here as well. While we all hear the same raves or complaints about "Pumpkin Spice Coffees" are back too. That said, I look past that argument and look forward to the food that seems to be a favorite during cooler weather.
Watch out for deer on the roads in the Abilene Area, what to do if you hit one
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With deer mating season on it’s way, deer in the big country area are constantly moving around. They are moving closer to Texas roadways as peak rutting season begins in mid-November. Annaliese Scoggin, Wildlife biologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife department, said deer like to travel near roadways because of […]
‘This is something that happens daily here in Abilene’: Restaurant owner’s arrest shines light on local human trafficking
ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Underfed, unpaid, and overworked – these conditions are only the beginning of what one undocumented Immigrant says he faced while working at the Fun Noodle Bar on Southwest Drive in Abilene. Owner Hai Zhuang was taken into custody Wednesday on a warrant for human trafficking. This come as court documents revealed a […]
New potential developments in Abilene, residents voice concerns about what this will do to their homes
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The planning and zoning commission are recommending a zoning change for new housing and other developments on land near West Lake Road, heading out to Lake Fort Phantom. Some residents in the area are voicing their concerns, worried they might lose what they call home. Willie Talamantez, resident of Pleasant Homes Mobile Community […]
Abilene police search for more clues in report of ‘foreign object’ found inside trick-or-treater’s candy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is looking for more information from the public after a Halloween candy was reportedly tampered with and handed out to a trick-or-treater Monday night. APD told KTAB/KRBC a South Abilene family reported, on Tuesday, that a candy bar with a needle was found in a young […]
If You See A Blue Postal Mailbox in Abilene, Don’t Use It And Here’s Why
For decades the United States Postal Service has made things easy when it comes to mailing letters. It's those blue postal mailboxes that you see everywhere. Growing up we had one not too far away. I even remember going on short walks to drop off letters for the postman. Today,...
Grocery Shopping In The Dark? Today Was A First For Me, Abilene
We've all heard the expressions before - "that was a first for me" or "I bet you didn't think you would be doing THIS when you woke up today." Thursday was one of those days for me. I had an experience I had never had before, and more than likely will never have again.
Crime Reports: Moonshine-drinking man arrested at Abilene shelter while on acid, woman accused of throwing beer at disabled baby daddy
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of S 23rd Street – Theft of PropertyA victim reported his motorcycle […]
Need A Last Minute Costume in Abilene? Try These 5 Stores
The blood-curdling countdown is on: Halloween arises this Monday. Have you decided which costume you're wearing? One of the best parts of the holiday - for children and grown-ups alike - is dressing in costume. With plenty of fall festivals, trunk-or-treats and other community activities in which to participate, and with all the incoming holiday hustle-and-bustle, you may be in a crunch to come up with a creative ensemble.
Abilene’s Workforce Solutions’ Annual Hiring Red, White and You Job Fair Is Coming Up
There are days when I think "working in the aerospace industry would be cool, or helping people in the healthcare industry seems fulfilling." Not that I don't like what I'm doing but rather some jobs seem more exciting especially when I hear of the annual hiring fair coming up. The...
Día de los Muertos Honors Loved Ones With Food, Celebrations and More
As you might have been able to tell by now, fall is my favorite time of year. The weather finally starts to cool down, football is in full swing, and the holiday season kicks off with Halloween. For many of us in America, Halloween is largely celebrated by dressing in costume, attending a festive party, or maybe ambling about a trunk-or-treat. However, other parts of the world celebrate this season a little differently.
Crime Reports: Trick-or-treater gets candy bar with ‘foreign object’ in South Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of PropertyMore than $350 worth of items, […]
