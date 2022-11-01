ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chorus Abilene Brings Roaring 20s Back With Casino Night

The roaring 20s are returning to Abilene when Abilene's musical group known as Chorus Abilene will be holding a special fundraiser at a Speakeasy known as the Witherspoon in Downtown Abilene. This event is being touted as the likes of which has never been seen before in Abilene or the Big Country.
Abilene’s Downtown Train Tracks Have Big History in This Area

Some of us see and hear it every day. If you work or live along North 1st or South 1st streets, you most likely see and hear it at intervals all day long. Every morning I come into the radio station on South 1st, there's no mistaking that massively loud horn. There's just no way you can live in Abilene and not notice the trains barreling through town several times each day.
Abilene landscaping company becomes first in state to implement apprenticeship program, also teaching life skills

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A landscaping company in Abilene is launching a new program, teaching others to be their best selves at home so they can be their best selves at work. It’s a program to teach job-seekers about landscaping and life skills, while also being the first company in Texas to use a landscaping apprenticeship […]
National Weather Service San Angelo radar down until Friday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The US National Weather Service KSJT radar for Abilene and San Angelo will be down until Friday afternoon. The NWS informed the community through a Facebook post regarding the radar being down with possible weather on the way that the issue is currently being worked on and should be resolved by […]
‘This is something that happens daily here in Abilene’: Restaurant owner’s arrest shines light on local human trafficking

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Underfed, unpaid, and overworked – these conditions are only the beginning of what one undocumented Immigrant says he faced while working at the Fun Noodle Bar on Southwest Drive in Abilene. Owner Hai Zhuang was taken into custody Wednesday on a warrant for human trafficking. This come as court documents revealed a […]
New potential developments in Abilene, residents voice concerns about what this will do to their homes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The planning and zoning commission are recommending a zoning change for new housing and other developments on land near West Lake Road, heading out to Lake Fort Phantom. Some residents in the area are voicing their concerns, worried they might lose what they call home. Willie Talamantez, resident of Pleasant Homes Mobile Community […]
Abilene police search for more clues in report of ‘foreign object’ found inside trick-or-treater’s candy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is looking for more information from the public after a Halloween candy was reportedly tampered with and handed out to a trick-or-treater Monday night. APD told KTAB/KRBC a South Abilene family reported, on Tuesday, that a candy bar with a needle was found in a young […]
Crime Reports: Moonshine-drinking man arrested at Abilene shelter while on acid, woman accused of throwing beer at disabled baby daddy

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of S 23rd Street – Theft of PropertyA victim reported his motorcycle […]
Need A Last Minute Costume in Abilene? Try These 5 Stores

The blood-curdling countdown is on: Halloween arises this Monday. Have you decided which costume you're wearing? One of the best parts of the holiday - for children and grown-ups alike - is dressing in costume. With plenty of fall festivals, trunk-or-treats and other community activities in which to participate, and with all the incoming holiday hustle-and-bustle, you may be in a crunch to come up with a creative ensemble.
Día de los Muertos Honors Loved Ones With Food, Celebrations and More

As you might have been able to tell by now, fall is my favorite time of year. The weather finally starts to cool down, football is in full swing, and the holiday season kicks off with Halloween. For many of us in America, Halloween is largely celebrated by dressing in costume, attending a festive party, or maybe ambling about a trunk-or-treat. However, other parts of the world celebrate this season a little differently.
Crime Reports: Trick-or-treater gets candy bar with ‘foreign object’ in South Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of PropertyMore than $350 worth of items, […]
