Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building that housed Kansas City Police Station Number 4 in 1916 has been repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Ronald Acuna Jr. ‘pleading’ with Braves to let him play in Venezuelan Winter League
Ronald Acuna Jr. has returned to his hometown in La Guaira, Venezuela for the offseason, which he does every year. The soon-to-be 25-year-old is entering his first healthy offseason since injuring his ACL during the 2021 season, and he’s eager to play in the Venezuelan Winter League, but the club told David O’Brien of The Athletic that he is only going to be working out with the Tiburones de La Guaira.
The Cardinals May Have A Star On Their Radar
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have some work to do this offseason following their early exit in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team won 93 games and clinched the National League Central in late September, but significant upgrades may be required if they want to compete with the best teams in baseball.
Yankees could call up star prospect to feature in 2023
The New York Yankees have a big decision to make at shortstop this off-season — sticking with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rotating to Oswald Peraza, or calling up one of their star prospects to finally make the leap. Kiner-Falefa had a polarizing 2022 season after being traded from the Minnesota Twins...
Cardinals Fan Shares A Bold Offseason FA Prediction
With the possibility of the World Series coming to an end as soon as tomorrow night, the offseason looms. For the St. Louis Cardinals, some big upgrades might be needed, particularly at the shortstop position. The addition of a high-profile shortstop would give St. Louis the opportunity to shift either...
Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?
Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
Analyst believes Braves' free agent SS Dansby Swanson should seek $30 million per season
When MLB free agency begins after the World Series, several All-Star shortstops will hit the open market, including Atlanta Braves Gold-Glover, Dansby Swanson. While the Braves would undoubtedly like to retain Swanson, they may need help to fit him into their budget after locking up the likes of Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II, Austin Riley, and Matt Olson to long-term deals.
Mitchell Miller signs with Bruins, apologizes for bullying
Defenseman Mitchell Miller signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins on Friday and issued an apology for bullying in his past. The Arizona Coyotes drafted Miller in the fourth round in 2020 but renounced his draft rights that October after allegations surfaced that he had bullied a Black classmate with developmental disabilities as an eighth-grader.
Former Chicago Bears WR released by Kansas City Chiefs
A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone hints at potential shortstop change in 2023
The New York Yankees have a big decision to make regarding the shortstop position for the 2023 season. After witnessing a polarizing version of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, there is potential that manager Aaron Boone could shake things up. It is possible the team cuts IKF, to begin with, after being benched...
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
New White Sox Manager Has A Goal For Yoan Moncada
The Chicago White Sox have recently confirmed the hiring of Pedro Grifol as their new manager. Grifol had been the bench coach for the Kansas City Royals and was on hand for the 2015 World Series championship run. Now in Chicago, Grifol has high goals and hopes to transform the...
Cubs’ Former 2012 Draft Pick is Coming Out of Minor League Retirement
Straight from the horse’s mouth, “THE KID IS BACK!!”. Who could blame you if you’re reading this and aren’t familiar with Trey Lang? It’s been a while since he’s been on anyone’s radar. Lang is a right-handed pitcher originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of GateWay Community College (Phoenix, AZ). He also pitched briefly in 2011 for the Northern Illinois Huskies.
K-State opens Jerome Tang era vs. Rio Grande Valley
Kansas State plays its first game under the leadership of coach Jerome Tang on Monday as the Wildcats welcome Texas-Rio Grande Valley to Manhattan, Kan. Tang, a longtime assistant at Baylor where he was part of the 2021 national championship run, brings a load of enthusiasm to the program. "It's...
Sunday Night Football Prediction Week 9: Titans Keep It Close vs. Chiefs
So you’re saying there’s a chance? Well, at least in this Sunday Night Football prediction for the Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs, the Behavior Bets model is predicting that Tennessee does. While there is some question as to who will start at quarterback for the Titans, it’s...
Watch: Mets SP Chris Bassitt seems to confirm opt-out plans
Bassitt was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the New York Mets in March in exchange for prospects Adam Oller and J.T. Ginn. In mid-May, Bassitt and the Mets agreed to a one-year, $8.8 million contract only days ahead of his scheduled arbitration hearing. The deal included a $19 million...
Yankees struck gold on 2 players in 2022
The New York Yankees might’ve been tossed from the playoffs prematurely, but they gained a few valuable pieces for the future in the process. General manager Brian Cashman undoubtedly made a few polarizing moves, some of which flopped embarrassingly, but he did manage to secure a few underrated talents that contributed heavily throughout the campaign.
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
The Mariners Set Rare MLB History In 2022
The Seattle Mariners had a memorable run in 2022, winning 90 games, earning the second American League Wild Card spot and beating the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series. Unfortunately, they ended up being swept out of the ALDS by the eventual American League champion Houston Astros,...
Report: Braves offered Dansby Swanson around $100 million
If you’re already tired of Dansby Swanson rumors, I apologize because we are just getting started. Just like last season with Freddie Freeman, new details surrounding conversations between Swanson and his potential suitors will emerge seemingly weekly. Most of it will be a whole lot of nothing, but this is one of the first nuggets revealed this offseason that carries some weight.
