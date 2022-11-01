Read full article on original website
Bryan Danielson Dream Match With NJPW Star In The Works
Bryan Danielson could be in line for a dream match with a huge NJPW star after they made an appearance on AEW Dynamite. Katsuyori Shibata is a three-time NEVER Openweight Champion and was destined for huge things in NJPW but a serious injury forced him to step away from the ring in 2017 following a bout with Kazuchika Okada at Sakura Genesis.
AEW Star Says “If I Wanted Them To Fire Me, I’d Quit”
An AEW star has said that he’d quit rather than wait to be fired from AEW amid rumours of their unhappiness in the company. It was reported prior to AEW Dynamite in early October that an “altercation” had occurred backstage between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara, who’d been going back and forth on social media. Andrade was sent home as a result and was removed from his scheduled Rampage match. It was reported that Guevara did not fight back during the incident and Andrade has not been seen in AEW since.
New CM Punk Merchandise Released On ShopAEW Amidst Questions Over His Status
The presence of new AEW merchandise for CM Punk has led to questions about what his status in the company actually is. CM Punk’s last night on AEW television was September 4th at All Out pay-per-view in Chicago when Punk won back the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley. That win made Punk a two-time AEW World Champion, but there’s a very good chance that we may never see him on AEW television again.
Tony Khan Drops CM Punk’s Name During Interview
AEW President Tony Khan has dropped CM Punk’s name during a new interview after weeks of radio silence on the situation surrounding the former AEW Champion. As is well known by now, the wheels fell off in AEW following All Out when CM Punk used the post-show media scrum to air some of his grievances with many of his colleagues. The Young Bucks, Hangman Adam Page, MJF, and Colt Cabana all felt the ire of Punk and things only got worse when he left.
Ex-WWE Star Confirms Full-Time Deal With AEW
A former WWE Superstar has confirmed that they have indeed signed a full-time deal with AEW and discussed how the job offer came all of a sudden. The Trustbusters have been making a name for themselves in AEW under the leadership of Ari Daivari with the group recently challenging Dalton Castle and The Boys for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship.
Logan Paul Wants To Face WWE Legend If He Wins Undisputed Universal Title
Logan Paul has named the WWE legend that he wants to face if he becomes the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The matchup between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel was officially announced on September 16th and for nearly two months, WWE has been building up the possibility that Logan could win with “one lucky punch” on Reigns.
CM Punk Said To Have Caught “The Wrestling Bug Again”
While CM Punk’s AEW future remains very uncertain, a new report states that sources close to Punk have said he’s caught “the wrestling bug” once again. CM Punk returned to wrestling after a seven-year exile to great acclaim in August 2021 when he debuted in AEW in his hometown of Chicago. Punk claimed the AEW World Title at Double Or Nothing 2022 and went on to reclaim the title at All Out later that year. And then things went downhill rapidly.
AEW Confirms New Title Match For Full Gear
On Dynamite in Baltimore, AEW confirmed the second match on the card for November’s Full Gear with another title to be defended. Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF in the main event of Full Gear after MJF revealed that he was cashing in his Casino Ladder match chip at the event.
Multiple AEW Talents Pushing For House Shows To Be Introduced
The AEW debut of Jeff Jarrett has led to further reports about the company’s plan to start doing live events more often. Wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut on the November 2nd edition of Dynamite when he smashed a guitar over the head of Darby Allin after Jay Lethal cheated to beat Allin.
Colt Cabana’s Return To AEW Reportedly Noted By WWE
It seems like Colt Cabana’s return to AEW television may have caught the eye of those in WWE according to a new report. On Dynamite in Baltimore Chris Jericho issued an open challenge to any former ROH Champion to face him for his ROH World Title. Much to the surprise of many, former two-time ROH Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana answered the call. This marked Cabana’s first match on AEW Dynamite since losing to Bryan Danielson in November 2021.
“AEW Is Flat. All You Need To Do Is Take A Look At AEW’s Record” – Eric Bischoff
Despite having previously appeared for the company, Eric Bischoff hasn’t shied away from criticising AEW, this time taking aim at the promotion’s ratings. In recent weeks, Eric Bischoff has been involved in a spat with AEW CEO Tony Khan. Stemming from Bischoff’s issues with certain aspects of Khan’s booking methods such as announcing marquee matches with no build, Tony Khan fought back against the WWE Hall of Famer, acknowledging that this was a common aspect of WCW.
Dark Side Of The Ring Creator Fires Back At Reports WWE Tried To Get The Show Cancelled
The showrunners behind VICE’s highest-rated program Dark Side Of The Ring have shot down rumors that WWE is trying to sabotage them. Dark Side Of The Ring takes an inside look at some of the most tragic and controversial moments in wrestling history. Although most of its covered subjects happened in WWE – Chris Benoit, Owen Hart, the Montreal Screwjob, and the Plane Ride From Hell – it has also covered topics in other companies as well. Those have included Collision in Korea, FMW, Nick Gage, and XPW.
“ICE COLD” – Sami Zayn Responds To Roman Reigns Shutting Down Chants For Him
Sami Zayn loved the way Roman Reigns handled some vocal fans prior to the WWE Crown Jewel event. The man known as the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn is gaining in terms of popularity among WWE fans. Every week on Smackdown and during appearances, there are more chants for Sami as he continues to prove his loyalty to WWE’s top group, The Bloodline.
Jake Paul Teased For WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Cheif Content Officer Triple H has dropped the clearest tease yet that Jake Paul could be by his brother’s side for his huge title match at Crown Jewel. At Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th, Logan Paul will be hoping to nail one lucky punch in only his third-ever wrestling match as he squares off with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Update On Colt Cabana’s Status In AEW After Dynamite Return
Many fans were surprised to see Colt Cabana on AEW Dynamite on November 2nd when he faced Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title. Colt Cabana is quasi-famous as a comedy wrestler who wrestled all over the American independent scene for decades. But more people that follow wrestling news know his name, for better or for worse, for his relationship with CM Punk.
Mike Tyson Comments On AEW Return
Mike Tyson gave his thoughts on his upcoming return to All Elite Wrestling this Friday on AEW Rampage!. Last week, AEW announced that legendary boxer and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson would be making his return to All Elite Wrestling on the November 4th episode. Tyson will serve as guest commentator for the show. This marks the boxer’s fifth appearance for the company, first appearing at AEW Double or Nothing in 2020. AEW Rampage is set to emanate from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, the venue where Tyson first fought in 1987.
Colt Cabana’s AEW Return Was A Locker Room “Morale Booster”
Colt Cabana returned to AEW programming recently as he battled Chris Jericho, seemingly improving the backstage atmosphere within the AEW locker room. Heading into the November 4 AEW Dynamite, there was a lot of mystery surrounding the potential opponent for ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho. It was noted that a former holder of the championship would be answering the call but as it turns out, the opponent merely had to have held any championship in ROH.
NXT Star To Receive Kevin Owens-Like Main Roster Debut
A new report suggests that a top star of NXT could get the Kevin Owens treatment as WWE looks to figure out “something big” for them on the main roster. Kevin Owens was still NXT Champion when he debuted on the WWE main roster to answer John Cena’s US Title Open Challenge on Raw in 2015. Owens ultimately defeated Cena in a non-title match at the Elimination Chamber in May of that year before Cena avenged that loss at Money In The Bank.
Big Update On Bandido’s Status With AEW
Bandido’s signing with AEW appears to be confirmed…it just needs pen to be put to paper. Bandido first appeared on AEW on the September 28th, 2022 edition of Dynamite. He was another former ROH World Champion to challenge current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho for the title but came up short.
Ex-WWE Manager Believes Nick Khan Was Responsible For Vince McMahon’s Retirement
A former manager has an interesting if not conspiratorial theory about Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE. Vince McMahon ran WWE for about forty years and the general mindset around him was that Vince would die before he surrendered his company to someone else. However, a series of allegations and hush money payments caused Vince to retire suddenly on July 22nd.
