Raquel Rodriguez Shows Off Her New Look
Rising WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has teased debuting a new look on WWE TV. On Thursday, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared a photo of herself with a unique hair color, which she compared to Blue Bell Ice Cream's Rainbow Sherbet. Rodriguez indicated that she had changed her hair color for a bachelorette party, but didn't specify if it was a permanent change.
Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment
A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed
Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle
One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.
Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Getting Their Own Series
Fans of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford rejoice because the power couple of Monday Night Raw are getting their own show on Hulu. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are couples goals. Belair runs the women’s division on Monday Night Raw as the brand’s Women’s Champion while her husband Montez Ford has achieved success in WWE as one-half of the Street Profits, having held the NXT, Raw, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
WWE & AEW Stars Flash Some Thigh At Sheamus' Wedding
Even when maintaining the centuries-old traditions of the Celtic people, there's nothing wrong with channeling one's inner Claudette Colbert. Sheamus posted a picture of himself and his groomsmen in their traditional garb for "The Celtic Warrior"'s wedding over the weekend. Captioned "Reservoir Fellas.." the tweet showcases the gentlemen strutting down 44th Street, outside Manhattan's Algonquin Hotel in Times Square, like the main characters in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. The other picture in the tweet has the "fellas" showing a bit of leg and lifting their kilts to expose their thighs. Among the groomsmen were WWE's Drew McIntyre, as well as AEW's Claudio Castagnoli and Miro, and others. All four men have been in so many tag teams and rivalries over the years that their careers are as inextricable as their bond. Sheamus has been celebrating his wedding on social media all week. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi also attended the wedding, as well as Riddle, Damian Priest, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry.
Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against
YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
Logan Paul Wants To Face WWE Legend If He Wins Undisputed Universal Title
Logan Paul has named the WWE legend that he wants to face if he becomes the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The matchup between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel was officially announced on September 16th and for nearly two months, WWE has been building up the possibility that Logan could win with “one lucky punch” on Reigns.
Triple H Explains WWE’s New Creative Direction
The man behind WWE’s creative vision is Triple H, who has opened up about the company’s creative process during a recent conference call. When Vince McMahon retired as WWE’s Chairman & CEO on July 22nd following a scandal involving several hush money payments, that left a big void in the company that was filled partly by WWE Hall of Famer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
Full Cost Of Vince McMahon Investigation Revealed
WWE has confirmed the full cost of the investigation into alleged misconduct committed by former Chairman of the Board, Vince McMahon. The wrestling world was stunned in 2022 when allegations of sexual misconduct towards WWE employees and hush money payments, as a result, came to light. Vince McMahon was the focus of the investigation with former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis also implicated.
2022 WWE Crown Jewel Predictions Including Roman Reigns, Logan Paul and Brock Lesnar
WWE is headed back to Saudi Arabia. Here's how we expect the major matches to go down.
Wrestling Veteran Thinks Vince McMahon Was “Burnt Out” In WWE
A former WWE star has suggested that Vince McMahon was burnt out by the end of his run in WWE and no longer “gave a crap” about the direction of the company. Vince McMahon stepped down as WWE Chairman in July 2022 after forty years of the company that he took over from his father. The retirement came amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money payments made to former company employees.
CM Punk Said To Have Caught “The Wrestling Bug Again”
While CM Punk’s AEW future remains very uncertain, a new report states that sources close to Punk have said he’s caught “the wrestling bug” once again. CM Punk returned to wrestling after a seven-year exile to great acclaim in August 2021 when he debuted in AEW in his hometown of Chicago. Punk claimed the AEW World Title at Double Or Nothing 2022 and went on to reclaim the title at All Out later that year. And then things went downhill rapidly.
2022 WWE Crown Jewel predictions, card, matches, PPV preview, start time, date, location
WWE Crown Jewel is set to go down on Saturday as WWE returns to Saudi Arabia. WWE is bringing most of its top stars to the event, taking another big swing in its controversial relationship with the country's government. In the main event, Roman Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE...
Bryan Danielson Dream Match With NJPW Star In The Works
Bryan Danielson could be in line for a dream match with a huge NJPW star after they made an appearance on AEW Dynamite. Katsuyori Shibata is a three-time NEVER Openweight Champion and was destined for huge things in NJPW but a serious injury forced him to step away from the ring in 2017 following a bout with Kazuchika Okada at Sakura Genesis.
John Laurinaitis Threatened To Fire Ex WWE Champion For Wearing Sweatpants
When John Laurinaitis was Head of Talent Relations at WWE, he made a lot of enemies in the locker room due to his controversial methods. Now an allegation has surfaced about Johnny Ace threatening to fire a former tag champion for wearing sweatpants. Speaking to Story Time with Dutch Mantell,...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/4/22)
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be the Crown Jewel go-home show, with the final build for tomorrow’s big event. SmackDown was taped last Friday from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO; full spoilers can be found by clicking here. WWE has only announced three matches for...
The John Report: WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Review
It’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 with Roman Reigns, Bianca, The Usos and more defending their titles while Brock Lesnar faces Bobby Lashley. This is the second last WWE Premium Live Event (or pay-per-view if you prefer that term) of the year for the main roster with only Survivor Series next in three weeks. It’s a Saturday afternoon show for me in the Eastern Time Zone in southern Ontario, Canada so that’s fine with me. I’m watching on WWE Network.
“NXT 2.0 Really Opened Up A Lot Of Opportunities For Younger People Like Myself” – Cora Jade
NXT standout Cora Jade praised NXT 2.0 for giving younger talent more opportunities. Back in September of 2021, NXT underwent a number of changes under Vince McMahon’s regime in WWE. The brand did away with its black and gold color scheme in favor of a new rainbow swirl logo, and a new crop of talent became heavily featured.
Triple H Argues Why Logan Paul’s WWE Run Is Better For Everybody
Triple H thinks Logan Paul in WWE is a good thing despite all the questions and criticism. Logan Paul isn’t a full-time WWE wrestler but has been training hard for his upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. Prior to this, Paul has only had two matches, which has led some people to criticize the decision to push an “internet celebrity” into such a position.
