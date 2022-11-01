Read full article on original website
Spirit Day Winners
Spirit Day Winners! These classes had the highest percentage of people wearing school shirts and school colors. Congrats Miss Lopez's 5th grade, and Mrs. Kunz's TK class. Trophies were delivered by spirit day leader, Kase Hanks. Way to show your school spirit, Bulldogs!. #barnetttogether #BulldogPride #barnettleaders.
Desert Hot Springs Beautification Committee hosts school cleanup
The Desert Hot Springs Beautification Committee hosted two school cleanups Saturday morning at Painted Hills Middle School and Bella Vista Elementary School. Teachers, parents, students, and city volunteers picked up trash, swept sidewalks, racked leaves, and did other general cleanings on and around both school campuses. The committee joined with the principals of the two The post Desert Hot Springs Beautification Committee hosts school cleanup appeared first on KESQ.
October Fun in Ms. McCullough's Class
October was a great month for Ms. McCullough's class. The students attended the Symphony, had a class "glow day" and created more rollercoasters!
And The Crystal Apple Goes To....
Congratulations to Nicole Steiner, this year's Crystal Apple Award recipient! Mrs. Steiner was nominated and chosen by her peers as an exemplary teacher and staff member. She brings light, laughter and fun to everything she undertakes and it is an honor having her at East Meadows. We love you Mrs. Steiner!
Western Heating and Air Coolest School Donation
Thank you to Western Heating and Air for the donation and the t-shirts Thanks to the our awesome student body and Springville community for voting in the Coolest School Competition! It was such a close race.
