New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

New Haveners celebrate the spookiest night of the year

Dressed in wrestling gear and minion goggles, trick-or-treaters from across New Haven County gathered in Hamden to attend the region’s most popular homemade haunted house on Halloween night. Eric Andrewsen has hosted the haunted house for seven years at his home in the Spring Glen neighborhood of Hamden. He...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Safety, Candy Abound At Ashmun Trunk-Or-Treat

Little mermaids, Minions and monsters gathered outside of the Connecticut Violence Intervention Program’s headquarters Monday — to take turns ​“trunk or treating” within a web of safety-minded community members and their cars. Well over 100 families and friends lined up along Ashmun Street on Halloween...
NEW HAVEN, CT
newhavenarts.org

Community Ofrenda Springs Up At Possible Futures

A group of young children sat at a picnic table outside Possible Futures on Edgewood Avenue, papier-mâché skulls half-finished in their hands. Vendors bustled around them: elaborate sugar skulls from Fair Haven’s Rodeo Grocery, beaded jewelry and clothes from Oaxaca, coffee and refreshments from Café Rebelde. Nearby, Lorenza Palma gave away neat, sugar-sprinkled loaves of her pan de muerto.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

News 8’s news director being inducted into the Silver Circle

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 has some very exciting news to announce. Our news director, Chuck Carter, is being inducted into The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Boston/New England Chapter Silver Circle. Chuck will receive the Silver Circle award during a ceremony in December. The Silver Circle is an honor society […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
High School Football PRO

New Haven, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Nyberg – Soul de Cuba Cafe opens second location

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In 1993, in bed with spinal meningitis and given 13 hours to live, Jesus Puerto reached out to Babalú Aye, or Saint Lazarus. “So I made a promise to Saint Lazarus that I would do what I could to be good, do good deeds for you, you know, the rest of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

New Haven Named the Most Family-Friendly City in Connecticut

When you think of family-friendly cities and towns in Connecticut, what's the first one that comes to mind? New Haven? Yeah, me either. I don't like it when someone who has obviously never stepped foot in our state writes about something in our world, and is way off. I've here for over 50 years, and if someone asked which cities or towns I would consider the most family-friendly in Connecticut, I would say, in no particular order - Cities? Torrington, Middletown, New London, Stamford, and Danbury. Towns? Middlebury, Southbury, Litchfield, and Clinton.
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

What happens to items turned in to Milford PD lost and found?

MILFORD — There's something about the Milford Police Dept. lost and found that has a nice ring to it. Or rather, several nice rings. Of all the items turned in as found property, police said various types of rings tend to generate the most interest. "People have turned in...
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Pearl St. Sidewalk Starts Taking Shape

Construction has finally begun on a new sidewalk along a perilous stretch of Pearl Street that connects Yale’s business school with one of East Rock’s main corridors. A construction crew has been busy at work this week building out that new sidewalk on the north side of Pearl Street between Orange Street and the Yale School of Management.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Fairfield Mirror

Tasty Deals And Limited-Time Menus For Fairfield Restaurant Week

Fairfield’s annual restaurant week is back and providing delicious deals to any hungry customers up until Sunday, Nov. 6. Each year, local dine-in locations pick a time in the fall to create temporary and affordable meal plans for guests to have a lovely and inexpensive night out. Currently, 25 businesses are participating in this tasty week, and every one of them reveals diverse and mouthwatering choices!
FAIRFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mental Health Impact of Swatting Calls on CT Students and Police

Connecticut State Police were on scene Wednesday at Vinal Regional Vocational Tech in Middletown for reports of a school shooting. Students and staff went into lockdown and after an investigation, it was determined it was a hoax. This is the latest school to experience a false alarm. Just last month,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
New Haven Independent

Ribbon Cut On New Carnival-Themed Eatery

Neon candied apples, plump corn dogs, flaky fried Oreos, and carousel jingles await customers of a new Whitney Avenue restaurant, where co-owner Victoria Streeto hopes to offer a time-traveling portal to childhood comforts and delights. That restaurant is called Fest Faves, which opened at 15 Whitney Ave. earlier this fall...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Word On The Street: Keep On Truckin’

Alfonse Purcell took a bus from Farren Avenue across town to Whalley Avenue early Monday in search of independence, in the form of four wheels he could call his own. Purcell checked out the trucks for sale outside Dynamic Auto at 271 Whalley. He discovered he wants to reemerge from retirement. But he needs a vehicle to do so.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NECN

New Haven, Conn. Firefighter Has Died After Being Struck on I-91

An off-duty New Haven firefighter has died after he was struck on Interstate 91 North in New Haven after a crash Wednesday night. State police said Thomas Mieles, 27, of New Haven, died after the crash. Mieles joined the New Haven Fire Department 10 months ago, fulfilling his dream of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Death Blvd. Safety Fixes Delayed

As another pedestrian death reminded New Haven of the perils of walking on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, plans to make that state-owned roadway safer have been pushed back yet again. That’s the latest with the perilous intersections of Rt. 1 (Orange Avenue and Columbus Avenue), Rt. 10 (Ella T. Grasso...
NEW HAVEN, CT

