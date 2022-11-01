Read full article on original website
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Yale Daily News
New Haveners celebrate the spookiest night of the year
Dressed in wrestling gear and minion goggles, trick-or-treaters from across New Haven County gathered in Hamden to attend the region’s most popular homemade haunted house on Halloween night. Eric Andrewsen has hosted the haunted house for seven years at his home in the Spring Glen neighborhood of Hamden. He...
Safety, Candy Abound At Ashmun Trunk-Or-Treat
Little mermaids, Minions and monsters gathered outside of the Connecticut Violence Intervention Program’s headquarters Monday — to take turns “trunk or treating” within a web of safety-minded community members and their cars. Well over 100 families and friends lined up along Ashmun Street on Halloween...
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: Bridgeport Community Doesn't Disappoint When it Comes to Dressing Up for Halloween
Folks of all ages from Bridgeport and surrounding areas came out in full force with Halloween Costumes. From Trick or Treat to parties, from scary to funny, check out some of the images in the first of two galleries of submitted photos below.
Want a Sandwich in the Slammer? Middletown Has a Jail-Themed Restaurant
Today is "National Sandwich Day" (11/3), a day that, according to National Day, is believed to be the namesake of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. This guy claims that he sort of came up with the very first "sandwich", or at least his chef did. To be clear,...
newhavenarts.org
Community Ofrenda Springs Up At Possible Futures
A group of young children sat at a picnic table outside Possible Futures on Edgewood Avenue, papier-mâché skulls half-finished in their hands. Vendors bustled around them: elaborate sugar skulls from Fair Haven’s Rodeo Grocery, beaded jewelry and clothes from Oaxaca, coffee and refreshments from Café Rebelde. Nearby, Lorenza Palma gave away neat, sugar-sprinkled loaves of her pan de muerto.
News 8’s news director being inducted into the Silver Circle
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 has some very exciting news to announce. Our news director, Chuck Carter, is being inducted into The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Boston/New England Chapter Silver Circle. Chuck will receive the Silver Circle award during a ceremony in December. The Silver Circle is an honor society […]
New Haven, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hamden High School football team will have a game with Hillhouse High School on November 03, 2022, 14:00:00.
Nyberg – Soul de Cuba Cafe opens second location
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In 1993, in bed with spinal meningitis and given 13 hours to live, Jesus Puerto reached out to Babalú Aye, or Saint Lazarus. “So I made a promise to Saint Lazarus that I would do what I could to be good, do good deeds for you, you know, the rest of […]
New Haven Named the Most Family-Friendly City in Connecticut
When you think of family-friendly cities and towns in Connecticut, what's the first one that comes to mind? New Haven? Yeah, me either. I don't like it when someone who has obviously never stepped foot in our state writes about something in our world, and is way off. I've here for over 50 years, and if someone asked which cities or towns I would consider the most family-friendly in Connecticut, I would say, in no particular order - Cities? Torrington, Middletown, New London, Stamford, and Danbury. Towns? Middlebury, Southbury, Litchfield, and Clinton.
milfordmirror.com
What happens to items turned in to Milford PD lost and found?
MILFORD — There's something about the Milford Police Dept. lost and found that has a nice ring to it. Or rather, several nice rings. Of all the items turned in as found property, police said various types of rings tend to generate the most interest. "People have turned in...
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport area's Mexican bakeries come alive on Day of the Dead
BRIDGEPORT — Maria Cordero, 63, pointed towards the bread behind a glass case at the H&H Bakery. She asked for pan de muerto, or literally bread of the dead, which is part of the Day of the Dead or Dia de Muertos celebrations. While racks filled with the bread...
Pearl St. Sidewalk Starts Taking Shape
Construction has finally begun on a new sidewalk along a perilous stretch of Pearl Street that connects Yale’s business school with one of East Rock’s main corridors. A construction crew has been busy at work this week building out that new sidewalk on the north side of Pearl Street between Orange Street and the Yale School of Management.
Fairfield Mirror
Tasty Deals And Limited-Time Menus For Fairfield Restaurant Week
Fairfield’s annual restaurant week is back and providing delicious deals to any hungry customers up until Sunday, Nov. 6. Each year, local dine-in locations pick a time in the fall to create temporary and affordable meal plans for guests to have a lovely and inexpensive night out. Currently, 25 businesses are participating in this tasty week, and every one of them reveals diverse and mouthwatering choices!
NBC Connecticut
Mental Health Impact of Swatting Calls on CT Students and Police
Connecticut State Police were on scene Wednesday at Vinal Regional Vocational Tech in Middletown for reports of a school shooting. Students and staff went into lockdown and after an investigation, it was determined it was a hoax. This is the latest school to experience a false alarm. Just last month,...
Ribbon Cut On New Carnival-Themed Eatery
Neon candied apples, plump corn dogs, flaky fried Oreos, and carousel jingles await customers of a new Whitney Avenue restaurant, where co-owner Victoria Streeto hopes to offer a time-traveling portal to childhood comforts and delights. That restaurant is called Fest Faves, which opened at 15 Whitney Ave. earlier this fall...
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
Word On The Street: Keep On Truckin’
Alfonse Purcell took a bus from Farren Avenue across town to Whalley Avenue early Monday in search of independence, in the form of four wheels he could call his own. Purcell checked out the trucks for sale outside Dynamic Auto at 271 Whalley. He discovered he wants to reemerge from retirement. But he needs a vehicle to do so.
NECN
New Haven, Conn. Firefighter Has Died After Being Struck on I-91
An off-duty New Haven firefighter has died after he was struck on Interstate 91 North in New Haven after a crash Wednesday night. State police said Thomas Mieles, 27, of New Haven, died after the crash. Mieles joined the New Haven Fire Department 10 months ago, fulfilling his dream of...
Death Blvd. Safety Fixes Delayed
As another pedestrian death reminded New Haven of the perils of walking on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, plans to make that state-owned roadway safer have been pushed back yet again. That’s the latest with the perilous intersections of Rt. 1 (Orange Avenue and Columbus Avenue), Rt. 10 (Ella T. Grasso...
Waterbury police looking to identify 3 people in connection to park vandalism
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are looking to identify three people in connection to vandalism at a local park. Police said on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m., a vandalism took place at Library Park on Grand Street. According to police, trash cans were tipped over throughout the park, benches were broken and the wood was […]
