FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bridging knowledge with action: Notre Dame climate experts discuss the future of our planet
At the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27), hosted this month by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC), world leaders plan to “demonstrate a new era of implementation by turning their commitments under the Paris Agreement into action” to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve global adaptation and mitigation efforts through enhanced funding.
Award-winning author, Atlantic staff writer Clint Smith to deliver 2022 Rev. Bernie Clark, C.S.C., Lecture
Clint Smith, award-winning author and staff writer for The Atlantic, will deliver the Center for Social Concerns’ 2022 Rev. Bernie Clark, C.S.C., Lecture at 5 p.m. Nov. 9 (Wednesday) in the Smith Ballroom at the Morris Inn on the University of Notre Dame campus. The event is free and open to the public.
Notre Dame dedicates G.K. Chesterton collection in London
Led by President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., the University of Notre Dame hosted a dedication ceremony Oct. 27 at its London Global Gateway to celebrate the acquisition of the G.K. Chesterton Collection, a treasure trove of the writings, personal effects, art and other items related to the life of the renowned 20th-century English Catholic writer, orator, apologist, journalist and literary critic.
Data-driven new Notre Dame faculty use advanced methodologies to reassess long-held theories and identify new trends in American politics
As political scientists, Rachel Porter and Erin Rossiter know the importance of being fluent in several languages. Porter understands R (a programming language for statistical analysis and data visualization), Stata (statistical software used for data manipulation, visualization, statistics, and automated reporting), and Python (a high-level, general-purpose programming language). Rossiter is...
Designing climate-resilient cities in at-risk communities
In September, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory announced it would lead a multi-institutional team to advance urban climate science with the establishment of an Urban Integrated Field Laboratory in Chicago. The DOE will fund the project with $25 million over five years. The Community Research on...
Five Cs for Rs and Ds
Editor’s Note: Before the 2020 election, Robert Schmuhl reminded readers how Father Hesburgh used his public pulpit to preach the importance of voting. Schmuhl included his own nonpartisan, even anti-partisan, approach to evaluating candidates — a catechism for the electorate, now updated for the 2022 midterms. Since the...
