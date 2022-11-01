Florida trustees unanimously back Sasse; resignation from Senate seat expected in December

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
UMA Gets $25,000 Scholarship to Helps StudentsModern GlobeClearwater, FL
The Art of the Native Florida GardenModern GlobeFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Taylor Swift Is Coming To Tampa on April 15 - And There's a Way to Get Tickets EarlyMark HakeTampa, FL
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Q&A with Iowa 4th Congressional District Democratic nominee Ryan Melton
The Journal recently spoke with Iowa Fourth Congressional District Democratic nominee Ryan Melton about what he would prioritize it elected, preserving democracy, abortion access, funding for public education, carbon capture pipelines and more. Certain answers, for all three candidates, have been edited for brevity. Q: If you were to be...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina attorney general argues law against false campaign statements chills free speech
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina election law that prohibits false and derogatory statements against political candidates "threatens to chill speech at the heart of democratic process," state Attorney General Josh Stein argued in a federal court filing this week. Stein is challenging a 1931 North Carolina statute...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa’s elections safe and secure, top official says
JOHNSTON — The state’s top elections official says Iowans can rest assured their vote in the Nov. 8 election is safe and secure — urging voters to not be swayed by those who would cast doubt upon the election. Republican Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate aimed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Abortion, inflation and "preserving democracy" are top candidate issues in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District race
SIOUX CITY — It hasn't happened in more than two decades: A first-term incumbent running for re-election in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District. Against two on-the-ballot candidates no less. But that's the lay of the land for Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) who's bidding for a second term against Ryan Melton,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington Democrat's father fact-checks son, paper pulls endorsement
(The Center Square) – Charges by a father about his son, a Democratic candidate for office in a Washington legislative district centered on Whidbey Island, have caused a local newspaper to cancel its endorsement of him and endorse his Republican opponent instead. In an article titled, "Herald now endorses...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election preview: Jim Pillen centers on conservative government, jobs for Nebraska kids
Jim Pillen is focused on providing conservative, less costly government if he is elected governor, along with centering on workforce development and proposing a dramatic change in the distribution of state aid to public schools. Riding atop all of that is a determination to "keep our kids here" by providing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gun rights groups expect to make ground in Illinois
With some on the campaign trail saying there needs to be more gun control, a gun rights group sees legal victories in the future. Candidates like incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been on the campaign trail saying the state must pass stricter gun control following several mass shooting events.
KPVI Newschannel 6
DeJear votes early, Reynolds makes closing pitch to voters
CEDAR RAPIDS — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hit on consistent, familiar themes Tuesday while on a campaign bus tour making her closing pitch to voters a week out from the Nov. 8 election. She touted Iowa’s fiscal health; her pledge to support law enforcement; three rounds of tax cuts...
KPVI Newschannel 6
In Wisconsin attorney general's race, no clear signal on how state's abortion ban might be enforced
Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney has said he would enforce Wisconsin’s abortion ban because it is the law but he’s downplayed some comments on what that would look like despite ongoing confusion for the medical community about the state’s conflicting abortion statutes. Toney, the Fond du...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana lawmakers get briefing on state taxes before possibly considering more tax code changes
(The Center Square) — Officials with the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Legislative Fiscal Office broke down the state's income tax structure for lawmakers on Wednesday in the latest meeting focused on revamping the tax system. Lawmakers on the Louisiana House Ways and Means' State Tax Structure Subcommittee held...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fetterman opens up about stroke recovery during Wilkes-Barre campaign stop
WILKES-BARRE — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman didn’t mince words. During a campaign stop in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, he acknowledged he struggles with his speech while recovering from a stroke but insisted he’s fully capable of handling the job of U.S. senator representing Pennsylvania should he be elected on Tuesday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana Democratic candidates rallying voters Monday night in Highland
HIGHLAND — Hoosier Democrats are holding a final preelection rally for their state and local candidates Monday night in Northwest Indiana. Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr.; Northwest Indiana Congressman Frank J. Mrvan; the Democrats competing for secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; and a host local officeholders and aspirants are scheduled to participate.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Two with small business experience seek to win House District 47
Two candidates with experience running a small business are squaring off to be the new representative for Missouri House District 47. Democrat Adrian Plank ran his small business until the recession of 2008, in which he lost it, and joined a union. Republican John Martin worked his way up in his company, Pro Pumping & Hydrojetting, a 40 year old company.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia paddlesport leaders recognized
ATLANTA — Georgia paddling leaders and clubs, including Georgia River Network, received multiple recognitions recently from the American Canoe Association during the organization’s 2022 annual meeting and awards ceremony. The ACA serves as the national certifying body for paddlesports instructors, the national governing body for several Olympic paddlesports, and offers the gold standard in paddlesports education worldwide.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pair named Georgia RISE Award recipients
ATLANTA — Marissa Ramos-Santana, a bilingual parent liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sgt. Jacob Wise, a school resource officer for Lumpkin County Schools, have been named winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pa. acting secretary of Health touts water fluoridation in Shippensburg
The Department of Health visited Shippensburg Wednesday to tout the benefits of community water fluoridation. Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson visited the Shippensburg Borough Authority's water works system to tour the facility and talk about water fluoridation. “As acting secretary of Health, I am...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday
Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday's general election. Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
KPVI Newschannel 6
South Carolinians vote early in record numbers
COLUMBIA – The record for most voters voting early in one day was broken again with almost 50,000 ballots cast at early voting centers on Wednesday. By the end of the day, a total of more than 383,000 people had voted early. Additionally, approximately 48,000 absentee ballots have been returned out of the 63,000 issued.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Average WV school district is 7 months behind in math
(The Center Square) – Every West Virginia school district saw significant learning losses between 2019 and 2022, with students being more than three-fourths of a year behind on average, according to an analysis from the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University. “The pandemic was like a band...
Comments / 0